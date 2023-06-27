Global Construction and Demolition Waste Management Market Report 2023: Introduction of Green Buildings Bolsters Growth

DUBLIN, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Construction and Demolition Waste Management Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global construction and demolition waste management market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 3.9% during 2023-2030.

Companies Mentioned

Progressive Waste Solution

Remondis

Republic Service

Clean Harbor

Daiseki

Gamma Waste systems

Veolia Environmental

Waste Management Inc

Renewi PLC

FCC

Advanced Disposal Services LLC

Casella Waste Systems

This report on global construction and demolition waste management market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.

The report presents a clear picture of the global construction and demolition waste management market by segmenting the market based on business sector, service type, waste type and region.

Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the construction and demolition waste management market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Construction and Infrastructure Industry

Increasing Awareness among Government Agencies and Public

Introduction of Green Buildings

Challenges

Impact of COVID on Subsequent Industries

High Costs for Sorting, Cleaning and Operations

Historical & Forecast Period

Base Year: 2022

Historical Period: 2018-2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2030

Market Segmentation

by Business Sector

Construction

Renovation

Demolition

by Service Type

Collection

Recycling

Landfill

Incineration

by Waste Type

Inert

Wood

Cardboard

Plastic

Glass

Metal

Others

by Region

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Iran

United Arab Emirates

Rest of Middle East & Africa

