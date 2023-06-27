Global Construction and Demolition Waste Management Market Report 2023: Introduction of Green Buildings Bolsters Growth

27 Jun, 2023, 11:15 ET
The global construction and demolition waste management market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 3.9% during 2023-2030.
Companies Mentioned
- Progressive Waste Solution
- Remondis
- Republic Service
- Clean Harbor
- Daiseki
- Gamma Waste systems
- Veolia Environmental
- Waste Management Inc
- Renewi PLC
- FCC
- Advanced Disposal Services LLC
- Casella Waste Systems
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Increasing Construction and Infrastructure Industry
- Increasing Awareness among Government Agencies and Public
- Introduction of Green Buildings
Challenges
- Impact of COVID on Subsequent Industries
- High Costs for Sorting, Cleaning and Operations
Historical & Forecast Period
- Base Year: 2022
- Historical Period: 2018-2022
- Forecast Period: 2023-2030
Market Segmentation
by Business Sector
- Construction
- Renovation
- Demolition
by Service Type
- Collection
- Recycling
- Landfill
- Incineration
by Waste Type
- Inert
- Wood
- Cardboard
- Plastic
- Glass
- Metal
- Others
by Region
- Europe
- Germany
- United Kingdom
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- Turkey
- Iran
- United Arab Emirates
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
