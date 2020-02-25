Global Construction Chemicals Industry
Feb 25, 2020, 10:05 ET
NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Construction Chemicals market worldwide is projected to grow by US$21.7 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 8.6%. Concrete Admixtures, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 10.1%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$14.4 Billion by the year 2025, Concrete Admixtures will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05442567/?utm_source=PRN
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 7.2% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$746.8 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$631.2 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Concrete Admixtures will reach a market size of US$493.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 13% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$6.3 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- Akzo Nobel Chemicals AG
- Antas Chemical Co., Ltd.
- Ashland Inc.
- BASF SE
- Bostik Inc.
- Franklin International Inc.
- GCP Applied Technologies
- H.B. Fuller Company
- Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
- Mapei S.p.A.
- RPM International Inc.
- DAP Products Inc.
- Tremco Incorporated
- Sika AG
- The Dow Chemical Company
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05442567/?utm_source=PRN
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Construction Chemicals - Addressing the Diverse Construction Needs
Recent Market Activity
Current & Future Analysis
Demand in Linear Relationship with Construction Sector
Non-Residential Construction - the Primary End-use Market
Developing Economies Drive Momentum
Rise of New Production Facilities in Emerging Markets
R&D Investments Continue to Improve
Global Competitor Market Shares
Construction Chemicals Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Akzo Nobel Chemicals AG (Netherlands)
Antas Chemical Co., Ltd. (China)
Ashland Global Holdings, Inc. (USA)
BASF SE (Germany)
Bostik, Inc. (USA)
Franklin International, Inc. (USA)
GCP Applied Technologies, Inc. (USA)
H.B. Fuller Company (USA)
Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Germany)
Mapei S.p.A. (Italy)
RPM International, Inc. (USA)
DAP Products, Inc. (USA)
Tremco Incorporated (USA)
Royal Adhesives and Sealants LLC (USA)
Selena FM S.A. Group (Poland)
Sika AG (Switzerland)
The Dow Chemical Company (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Demand for Cement Additives Gains Strength
Construction Chemicals Innovate to Improve Energy Efficiency
Demand on Rise in Roofing Restoration
Government Regulations Drive Demand for Green Construction
Chemicals
Sustainable Products Gain Popularity
Concrete Solutions Witness Notable Innovations
High Rise Building Projects Drive Demand for High Performance
Concrete
Demand for Ready-mix Concrete Boosts Consumption of Admixtures
Demand on Rise for Waterproofing Admixtures
Polycarboxylate Admixtures Grow in Demand
Strong Demand in Developing Economies to Boost Lignosulfonate-
based Concrete Admixtures Market
Demand for Low Maintenance Construction Benefits Demand for
Polyurethane Sealants
Infrastructure upgrades Spur Consumption of Bituminous Sealants
and Caulks
High Performance Colored Materials Attract Attention
Eco-Friendly & Odor-Free Adhesive Alternatives Gain Demand
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Construction Chemicals Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Construction Chemicals Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Construction Chemicals Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Concrete Admixtures (Product Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Concrete Admixtures (Product Type) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Concrete Admixtures (Product Type) Market Share
Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 7: Protective Coatings (Product Type) Potential Growth
Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Protective Coatings (Product Type) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Protective Coatings (Product Type) Market Sales
Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Adhesives & Sealants (Product Type) Geographic Market
Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Adhesives & Sealants (Product Type) Region Wise
Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to
2017
Table 12: Adhesives & Sealants (Product Type) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 13: Waterproofing Chemicals (Product Type) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018
to 2025
Table 14: Waterproofing Chemicals (Product Type) Market
Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 15: Waterproofing Chemicals (Product Type) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Asphalt Additives (Product Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 17: Asphalt Additives (Product Type) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 18: Asphalt Additives (Product Type) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 19: Other Product Types (Product Type) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018
to 2025
Table 20: Other Product Types (Product Type) Market Worldwide
Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 21: Other Product Types (Product Type) Market Percentage
Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Construction Chemicals Market Share (in %) by Company: 2020 &
2025
Market Analytics
Table 22: United States Construction Chemicals Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 23: Construction Chemicals Market in the United States by
Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 24: United States Construction Chemicals Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 25: Canadian Construction Chemicals Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Canadian Construction Chemicals Historic Market
Review by Product Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 27: Construction Chemicals Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2009, 2019, and
2025
JAPAN
Table 28: Japanese Market for Construction Chemicals: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 29: Construction Chemicals Market in Japan: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period
2009-2017
Table 30: Japanese Construction Chemicals Market Share Analysis
by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 31: Chinese Construction Chemicals Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 32: Construction Chemicals Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017
Table 33: Chinese Construction Chemicals Market by Product
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Construction Chemicals Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 34: European Construction Chemicals Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 35: Construction Chemicals Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 36: European Construction Chemicals Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 37: European Construction Chemicals Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018-2025
Table 38: Construction Chemicals Market in Europe in US$
Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 39: European Construction Chemicals Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 40: Construction Chemicals Market in France by Product
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 41: French Construction Chemicals Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017
Table 42: French Construction Chemicals Market Share Analysis
by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 43: Construction Chemicals Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product
Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 44: German Construction Chemicals Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017
Table 45: German Construction Chemicals Market Share Breakdown
by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 46: Italian Construction Chemicals Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 47: Construction Chemicals Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017
Table 48: Italian Construction Chemicals Market by Product
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 49: United Kingdom Market for Construction Chemicals:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Product Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 50: Construction Chemicals Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 51: United Kingdom Construction Chemicals Market Share
Analysis by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 52: Spanish Construction Chemicals Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 53: Spanish Construction Chemicals Historic Market Review
by Product Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 54: Construction Chemicals Market in Spain: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2009, 2019, and
2025
RUSSIA
Table 55: Russian Construction Chemicals Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 56: Construction Chemicals Market in Russia by Product
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 57: Russian Construction Chemicals Market Share Breakdown
by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 58: Rest of Europe Construction Chemicals Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type:
2018-2025
Table 59: Construction Chemicals Market in Rest of Europe in
US$ Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 60: Rest of Europe Construction Chemicals Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 61: Asia-Pacific Construction Chemicals Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 62: Construction Chemicals Market in Asia-Pacific:
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 63: Asia-Pacific Construction Chemicals Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 64: Construction Chemicals Market in Asia-Pacific by
Product Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 65: Asia-Pacific Construction Chemicals Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017
Table 66: Asia-Pacific Construction Chemicals Market Share
Analysis by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 67: Construction Chemicals Market in Australia: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product
Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 68: Australian Construction Chemicals Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017
Table 69: Australian Construction Chemicals Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 70: Indian Construction Chemicals Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 71: Indian Construction Chemicals Historic Market Review
by Product Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 72: Construction Chemicals Market in India: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2009, 2019, and
2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 73: Construction Chemicals Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product
Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 74: South Korean Construction Chemicals Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017
Table 75: Construction Chemicals Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 76: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Construction
Chemicals: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Product Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 77: Construction Chemicals Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product
Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 78: Rest of Asia-Pacific Construction Chemicals Market
Share Analysis by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 79: Latin American Construction Chemicals Market Trends
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 80: Construction Chemicals Market in Latin America in US$
Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 81: Latin American Construction Chemicals Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 82: Latin American Construction Chemicals Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 83: Construction Chemicals Historic Market Analysis in
Latin America in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017
Table 84: Latin American Construction Chemicals Market by
Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and
2025
ARGENTINA
Table 85: Argentinean Construction Chemicals Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018-2025
Table 86: Construction Chemicals Market in Argentina in US$
Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 87: Argentinean Construction Chemicals Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 88: Construction Chemicals Market in Brazil by Product
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 89: Brazilian Construction Chemicals Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017
Table 90: Brazilian Construction Chemicals Market Share
Analysis by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MEXICO
Table 91: Construction Chemicals Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 92: Mexican Construction Chemicals Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017
Table 93: Mexican Construction Chemicals Market Share Breakdown
by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 94: Rest of Latin America Construction Chemicals Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018
to 2025
Table 95: Construction Chemicals Market in Rest of Latin
America by Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2009-2017
Table 96: Rest of Latin America Construction Chemicals Market
Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 97: The Middle East Construction Chemicals Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 98: Construction Chemicals Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 99: The Middle East Construction Chemicals Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 100: The Middle East Construction Chemicals Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018 to
2025
Table 101: The Middle East Construction Chemicals Historic
Market by Product Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 102: Construction Chemicals Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2009,
2019, and 2025
IRAN
Table 103: Iranian Market for Construction Chemicals: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 104: Construction Chemicals Market in Iran: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period
2009-2017
Table 105: Iranian Construction Chemicals Market Share Analysis
by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 106: Israeli Construction Chemicals Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018-2025
Table 107: Construction Chemicals Market in Israel in US$
Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 108: Israeli Construction Chemicals Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 109: Saudi Arabian Construction Chemicals Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 110: Construction Chemicals Historic Market Analysis in
Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017
Table 111: Saudi Arabian Construction Chemicals Market by
Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and
2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 112: Construction Chemicals Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Product Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 113: United Arab Emirates Construction Chemicals Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017
Table 114: Construction Chemicals Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 115: Construction Chemicals Market in Rest of Middle
East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million
by Product Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 116: Rest of Middle East Construction Chemicals Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017
Table 117: Rest of Middle East Construction Chemicals Market
Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 118: African Construction Chemicals Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 119: Construction Chemicals Market in Africa by Product
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 120: African Construction Chemicals Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 215
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05442567/?utm_source=PRN
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001
SOURCE Reportlinker
Share this article