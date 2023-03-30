Global Construction Chemicals Market Anticipated to Generate a Revenue of $48.9 Billion and Rise at a CAGR of 5.6% during the Estimated Period from 2019 to 2026 [95-Pages] | Details by Research Dive

The global construction chemicals market is predicted to witness significant growth by 2026, due to the rapid growth in global construction projects all across the globe. Regionally, the North America region is expected to dominate the market.

Research Dive has added a new report to its offering titled, "Construction Chemicals Market, by Type (Concrete Admixtures, Water Proofing & Roofing, Repair, Flooring, Sealants & Adhesives, Others), by Application (Industrial/Commercial, Residential, Repair Structures, Infrastructure), Regional Analysis (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, LAMEA): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026".

NEW YORK, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the report, the global construction chemicals market is envisioned to generate a revenue of $48.9 billion and grow at a healthy CAGR of 5.6% throughout the analysis timeframe from 2019 to 2026.

Dynamics of the Construction Chemicals Market

With the growing urbanization together with the booming construction activities all across the globe, the construction chemicals market is expected to experience prominent growth during the forecast timeframe. Besides, the increasing use of construction chemicals to improve the properties of construction such as compressive strength, resistance to undesirable working conditions, and durability is further expected to bolster the growth of the market over the analysis period. Moreover, the rising focus on the development of eco-friendly chemicals by the government of both developed and developing countries to maintain green building standards is expected to fortify the growth of the market throughout the estimated timeframe. However, the environmental regulations against VOC emissions may hinder the growth of the market during the analysis period.

Segments of the Market

The report has divided the construction chemicals market into segments based on type, application, and region.

By type, the concrete admixtures sub-segment is expected to be most productive and is predicted to generate a revenue of $12.7 billion during the forecast timeframe. The growing demand for concrete admixtures to minimize concrete construction costs and to provide excellent quality during mixing, placing, transporting, and curing are expected to upsurge the growth of the market sub-segment throughout the analysis period.

By application, the infrastructure sub-segment is predicted to be the most profitable and is projected to generate a revenue of $12.8 billion over the estimated period. The fastest growth in middle-class residential housing and the huge infrastructure initiatives funded by the government mostly in the developing economies is expected to augment the growth of the market sub-segment during the forecast timeframe.

over the estimated period. The fastest growth in middle-class residential housing and the huge infrastructure initiatives funded by the government mostly in the developing economies is expected to augment the growth of the market sub-segment during the forecast timeframe. By region, the North America region of the construction chemicals market is predicted to hold the maximum share of the market and is predicted to garner a revenue of $14.2 billion during the analysis timeframe. The increasing state and federal funding for public works and institutional infrastructure and the growing population in this region is expected to drive the regional growth of the market over the forecast period.

Key Players of the Market

The major players of the construction chemicals market include

Dow

RPM International Inc.

BASF SE

W. R. GRACE & CO.

Sika A.G.

Ashland

Fosroc Inc.

MAPEI S.p.A.

Arkema SA

Pidilite Industries Ltd.

These players are mainly working on the development of new business strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product development to obtain a leading position in the global industry.

For instance, in February 2021, Nippon Paint (India) Private Limited, a leading paint manufacturer in the Asia-Pacific region announced its collaboration with Choksey Chemicals Pvt. Ltd, a leading Indian construction chemicals and waterproofing materials manufacturer. With this collaboration, CCPL manufactured and supplied select waterproofing and sealant grades for Nippon Paint India. On the other hand, Nippon Paint India supported CCPL as their exclusive sales & marketing partner in the retail, building & construction segment, promoting select products under Nippon's 'WALLTRON' portfolio.

In addition, the report also summarizes other crucial aspects including SWOT analysis, the financial performance of the key players, and the latest strategic development.

More about Construction Chemicals Market:

SOURCE Research Dive