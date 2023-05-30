Global Construction Chemicals Market Report 2023: Surge in Infrastructure Projects Boosts Sector

DUBLIN, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Construction Chemicals Market (by Product Group & Region): Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2023-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global construction chemicals market is expected to record a value of US$90.45 billion in 2027, recording growth at a CAGR of 5.50%, for the time period of 2023-2027.

Factors such as expansion of the construction industry, rising number of construction enterprises, increase in home improvement activities, rising number of employees in construction industry and rapid urbanization would drive the growth of the market. However the market growth would be challenged by government regulations over VOCs emission and volatile raw materials prices of construction chemicals.

A few notable trends may include, surge in infrastructure projects, growth in construction spending and emergence of green construction.

Infrastructure is the most attractive exposure in the global construction chemicals market. As governments across the world are taking various initiatives and spending considerable expenditures on new public infrastructure projects such as metro stations, public amenities, commercial buildings, roads, dams and flyovers, the adoption rate of high-performance chemicals is rising, which is eventually contributing to the growth of the global construction chemicals market.

The fastest growing regional market was China owing to the increase in infrastructure construction activities. The country is receiving significant investments, both from public and private sources, which are increasing the development of the infrastructure sector, which thereby fuelling the market growth. Other regions such as Western Europe and North America also hold significant shares in the global construction chemicals market.

Saint-Gobain

Henkel

Arkema

Sika AG

RPM International Inc.

Ashland Global

