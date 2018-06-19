Global Construction Equipment Industry

LONDON, June 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Construction Equipment in Units.

Â Prominent Product Segments analyzed in the report for major regional markets include: Mini Excavators, Wheeled Loaders, Crawler Excavators, Skid Steer Loaders, Backhoe Loaders, and Asphalt Pavers /Finishers. The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Â Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.



The report profiles 109 companies including many key and niche players such as:

- Â AB Volvo

- Caterpillar, Inc.

- CNH Industrial N.V.

- Deere & Co.

- Doosan Infracore Co. Ltd.

- Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd.



CONSTRUCTION EQUIPMENT MCP-2554 A GLOBAL STRATEGIC BUSINESS REPORT CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Construction Equipment - A Key Industry

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis

Table 1: Regional Construction Equipment Markets Ranked by CAGR (2016-2024) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 2: World Construction Output (in US$ Trillion) for the Years 2010, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 3: World Construction Output by Country/Region (2016 vs 2022) (in US$ Trillion) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

US Displays an Upside Potential

Europe - A Mixed Bag of Opportunities

Rising Demand in Developing Economies to Energize Growth

Mixed Demand Drives Focus Grows on Innovations

Equipment with Remote Monitoring Capabilities

Manufacturers Gear up on Additional Safety and Efficiency Features

Data Analytics Gain Importance to Improve Productivity and Efficiency

Entering an Era of Autonomous Machines

Focus on Exhaust Emission Control Encourages Development of Electric-Powered Machinery

Fuel Savings Bring the Spotlight on Hybrid Construction Machinery

Backhoe Evolution

Controlled Demolition Gain Ground

Equipment Buyers Opt for Comprehensive Package Offers

Manufacturers Focus on Niche Products

Continued Shift in Manufacturing Base

Construction Equipment Rental and Leasing Market on the Rise

Focus Grows on Customer Services



2. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

A Consolidated Industry

Table 4: Leading Players in Global Construction Equipment Market (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Company (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Construction Equipment Categories Offered by Leading Players

Table 5: Global Construction Equipment Market: Geographic Mix of Leading Players (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Construction Equipment Product Portfolio of Leading Players (2016)

Competition Intensifies as Chinese OEMs Expand Globally

Chinese Players Battle with Global OEMs in Heavy CE Market

Ranking of Major Buying Criteria for Global Brands and Chinese Brands

Overview of Light Construction Equipment Market

Stringent Environmental Norms Pose Challenge to Manufacturers

Table 6: Emission Standards for Construction Equipment in Select Markets



3. MACRO LONG-TERM GROWTH DRIVERS

Improving Economy Buoys General Market Optimism

Table 7: World Real GDP Growth Rates in % for the Years 2016, 2017 & 2018 by Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Urbanization - A Mega Growth Driver

Table 8: Global Population Estimates (2000-2050) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 9: Estimated Percentage of Urbanization in World, China and India for the Years 2011 and 2018 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 10: Total Population Worldwide by Urban and Rural Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Expanding Middle Class Population: Positive Opportunities for Construction Industry

Table 11: Global Middle Class Population (in Millions) by Geographic Region: 2010, 2020P & 2030P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW



5. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS/INNOVATIONS

JCB Introduces JZ141 Crawler Excavator

Volvo Construction Launches EX2 Electric Compact Excavator Prototype

SANY Introduces New RT and Crawler Cranes

Sany America Introduces New Mini-Excavator Models Under 10 Tons

Sany Introduces New Rough Terrain Crane

JLG Launches New High Capacity Telehandlers

JLG Introduces Redesigned 600 Series Telescopic Boom Lifts

John Deere Introduces 950K Crawler Dozer

JCB Introduces Electric Scissor Models

CASE Introduces All-New G Series Wheel Loaders

Liebherr Unveils New Rough-Terrain Cranes in the 90-Tonne and 100-Tonne Classes

JCB Introduces JS305 Crawler Excavator

JCB Introduces New version of TM320 and TM320S Telescopic Wheeled Loaders

JCB Introduces JS131 Crawler Excavator for Rental Customers

Liebherr Launches the LR 1500 Crawler Crane

JCB Introduces New 4-6 Ton Midi Excavators

SANY India Launches New Construction Machinery Models at EXCON 2015

Yanmar Introduces New Range of Wheel Loaders in Europe

JLG Industries Introduces New Boom Lifts



6. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Deere & Company Acquires Wirtgen Group

Manitou Acquires Terex Equipment Private

John Deere and Designworks Enter into Collaboration for Development of Next Generation Backhoe Machines

Atlas Copco to Divest Road Construction Equipment Business

CFC Group and Atlas Copco Enter into a Distribution Agreement

XCMG to Set Up Manufacturing Facility in India

Terex Divests Material Handling and Port Solutions business to Konecranes Plc

Doosan Infracore Wins Supply Contract from Myanmar Gold Mining Company

Doosan Infracore Receives Order for Excavators from a French Construction Equipment Rental Company

JCB Bags Order for Excavators from A-Plant

Kubota and HSS Hire Sign Agreement for Mini-Excavators and Compact Construction Equipment

CNH and Hyundai Heavy Industries Sign Agreement for Production and Development of Mini Excavators

Terex Sells German Compact Construction Business to Yanmar Holdings

Kobelco Construction Opens New Hydraulic Excavator Plant in the US

Kobelco Construction Machinery and Kobelco Cranes Merge to Form Kobelco Construction Machinery Co., Ltd

Hitachi Acquires KCM

Doosan Infracore Sells French Construction Equipment Subsidiary, Montabertâ€™

Komatsu Sets up New Factory for Hydraulic Excavators at Komatsu India

Liebherr Acquires Tower Crane Business from the Shriro Group



7. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

AB Volvo (publ) (Sweden)

Caterpillar, Inc. (USA)

CNH Industrial N.V. (UK)

Deere & Co. (USA)

Dingsheng Tiangong Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. (China)

Doosan Infracore Co. Ltd. (South Korea)

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. (Japan)

J C Bamford Excavators Ltd. (UK)

JLG Industries, Inc. (USA)

Kobelco Construction Machinery Co., Ltd (Japan)

Komatsu Ltd. (Japan)

Kubota Corporation (Japan)

Liebherr Group (Germany)

Lonking Holdings Limited (China)

Manitou Group (France)

Sandvik AB (Sweden)

Sany Heavy Machinery Co. Ltd. (China)

Shantui Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. (China)

Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd. (Japan)

Terex Corporation (USA)

Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group Co., Ltd. (China)

Xuzhou Heavy Machinery Co., Ltd. (China)

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Development Co., Ltd. (China)



8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 12: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Construction Equipment by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Units for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 13: World Historic Review for Construction Equipment by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in units for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 14: World 14-Year Perspective for Construction Equipment by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Unit Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



III. MARKET



1. THE UNITED STATES

A.Market Analysis

Prominent Trends

Improvement in Construction Sector to Support Growth

Table 15: US Construction Spending by Sector (2008-2020) (in US$ Billion) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 16: Residential Construction in the US (2009-2017E): Number of Housing Starts by Type - Single-Family Units and Multi-Family Units (in â€˜000) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Overview of Select Product Segments

Industry Witnesses a Rise in Increase in Mini-Excavators Demand

Backhoe Loaders

Skid Steer Loaders Market

Competition

Large-scale Enterprises Dominate the Market

Table 17: Leading Players in the US Construction Equipment Market (2016):Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Company (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 18: Leading Players in the US Light and Medium Construction Machinery Market (2016): Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales Volume by Company (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 19: Leading Players in the US Excavators Market (2016): Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales Volume by Company (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 20: Leading Players in the US Skid Steer Loaders Market (2016): Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales Volume by Company (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 21: Leading Players in the US Compact Track Loaders Market (2016): Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales Volume by Company (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 22: Leading Players in the US Mini Excavators Market (2016): Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales Volume by Company (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Wheel Loaders

Table 23: Leading Players in the US Wheel Loaders Market (2016): Market Share Breakdown of Volume Sales by Company (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Rental Market Overview

Lack of Competitive Financing Packages Hinders Overseas Sales

Exports/Imports

Table 24: US Exports of Construction Equipment - Self-Propelled (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Export Value by Destination Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 25: US Imports of Construction Equipment - Self-Propelled (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Import Value by Country of Origin (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Product Introductions

Strategic Corporate Developments

Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 26: The US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Construction Equipment by Product Segment - Wheeled Loaders, Mini Excavators, Crawler Excavators, Skid Steer Loaders, Backhoe Loaders, Rough Terrain Lift Trucks, Crawler Dozers, Articulated Dump Trucks, Motor Graders, and Other Equipment Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Units for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 27: The US Historic Review for Construction Equipment by Product Segment - Wheeled Loaders, Mini Excavators, Crawler Excavators, Skid Steer Loaders, Backhoe Loaders, Rough Terrain Lift Trucks, Crawler Dozers, Articulated Dump Trucks, Motor Graders, and Other Equipment Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Units for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 28: The US 14-Year Perspective for Construction Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Unit Sales for Wheeled Loaders, Mini Excavators, Crawler Excavators, Skid Steer Loaders, Backhoe Loaders, Rough Terrain Lift Trucks, Crawler Dozers, Articulated Dump Trucks, Motor Graders, and Other Equipment Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



2. CANADA

A.Market Analysis

Construction Sector Overview

Table 29: Housing Starts in Canada (2009 -2016) (in â€˜000 Units) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 30: Canada Investment in Non-Residential Sector (2012-2017) (In $ Billion) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Export -Import Statistics

Table 31: Canadian Exports of Construction Equipment - Self-Propelled (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Export Value by Destination Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 32: Canadian Imports of Construction Equipment - Self-Propelled (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Import Value Equipment by Country of Origin (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Thomas Equipment, Inc. -A Key Canadian Player

B.Market Analytics

Table 33: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Construction Equipment by Product Segment - Wheeled Loaders, Mini Excavators, Crawler Excavators, Skid Steer Loaders, Backhoe Loaders, Rough Terrain Lift Trucks, Crawler Dozers, Articulated Dump Trucks, Motor Graders, and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Units for Years 2016 Through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 34: Canadian Historic Review for Construction Equipment by Product Segment - Wheeled Loaders, Mini Excavators, Crawler Excavators, Skid Steer Loaders, Backhoe Loaders, Rough Terrain Lift Trucks, Crawler Dozers, Articulated Dump Trucks, Motor Graders, and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Units for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 35: Canadian 14-Year Perspective for Construction Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Unit Sales for Wheeled Loaders, Mini Excavators, Crawler Excavators, Skid Steer Loaders, Backhoe Loaders, Rough Terrain Lift Trucks, Crawler Dozers, Articulated Dump Trucks, Motor Graders, and Other Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



3. JAPAN

A.Market Analysis

Market Overview

Leading Players

Table 36: Leading Players in Japanese Construction Cranes Market (2016): Percentage Share Breakdown of volume Sales by Company (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 37: Japan Construction Machinery Shipments (2010-2016): Percentage Share Breakdown of Volume Shipments by Domestic and Export Markets (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Strategic Corporate Developments

Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 38: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Construction Equipment by Product Segment - Wheeled Loaders, Mini Excavators, Crawler Excavators, and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Units for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 39: Japanese Historic Review for Construction Equipment by Product Segment - Wheeled Loaders, Mini Excavators, Crawler Excavators, and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Units for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 40: Japanese 14-Year Perspective for Construction Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Unit Sales for Wheeled Loaders, Mini Excavators, Crawler Excavators, and Other Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4. EUROPE

A.Market Analysis

Recovery in Construction Sector Supports Demand

Table 41: Europe Construction Sector (2012-2018): Percentage Change of Construction Output YoY (in %) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 42: Construction Industry in Europe (2010-2017E): Percentage Change of Construction Output by Segment (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 43: Construction Industry in Europe (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Construction Output by Sector (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Manufacturers Brace to Cope with Stringent Environmental Regulations

Replacement Sale Drive Short Term Demand for Construction Equipment

Ergonomics Remain the Center of Focus

Zero Tail-swing Machines Grow in Popularity

Regulations Influence Product Design

Strategic Corporate Development

B.Market Analytics

Table 44: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Construction Equipment by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Units for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 45: European Historic Review for Construction Equipment by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Units for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 46: European 14-Year Perspective for Construction Equipment by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Unit Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4a. FRANCE

A.Market Analysis

Strategic Corporate Developments

Manitou Group - A Key French Player

B.Market Analytics

Table 47: French Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Construction Equipment by Product Segment - Wheeled Loaders, Wheeled Excavators, Mini Excavators, Crawler Excavators, Skid Steer Loaders, Backhoe Loaders, Rough Terrain Lift Trucks, and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Units for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 48: French Historic Review for Construction Equipment by Product Segment - Wheeled Loaders, Wheeled Excavators, Mini Excavators, Crawler Excavators, Skid Steer Loaders, Backhoe Loaders, Rough Terrain Lift Trucks, and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Units for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 49: French 14-Year Perspective for Construction Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Unit Sales for Wheeled Loaders, Wheeled Excavators, Mini Excavators, Crawler Excavators, Skid Steer Loaders, Backhoe Loaders, Rough Terrain Lift Trucks, and Other Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4b. GERMANY

A.Market Analysis

Product Introduction

Strategic Corporate Developments

Liebherr Group - A Key German Player

B.Market Analytics

Table 50: German Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Construction Equipment by Product Segment - Wheeled Loaders, Wheeled Excavators, Mini Excavators, Crawler Excavators, Rough Terrain Lift Trucks, and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Units for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 51: German Historic Review for Construction Equipment by Product Segment - Wheeled Loaders, Wheeled Excavators, Mini Excavators, Crawler Excavators, Rough Terrain Lift Trucks, and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Units for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 52: German 14-Year Perspective for Construction Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Unit Sales for Wheeled Loaders, Wheeled Excavators, Mini Excavators, Crawler Excavators, Rough Terrain Lift Trucks, and Other Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4c. ITALY

A.Market Analysis

Recovery in Construction Sector to Benefit Domestic Shipments

B.Market Analytics

Table 53: Italian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Construction Equipment by Product Segment - Wheeled Loaders, Wheeled Excavators, Mini Excavators, Crawler Excavators, Skid Steer Loaders, Backhoe Loaders, Rough Terrain Lift Trucks, and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Units for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 54: Italian Historic Review for Construction Equipment by Product Segment - Wheeled Loaders, Wheeled Excavators, Mini Excavators, Crawler Excavators, Skid Steer Loaders, Backhoe Loaders, Rough Terrain Lift Trucks, and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Units for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 55: Italian 14-Year Perspective for Construction Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Unit Sales for Wheeled Loaders, Wheeled Excavators, Mini Excavators, Crawler Excavators, Skid Steer Loaders, Backhoe Loaders, Rough Terrain Lift Trucks, and Other Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4d. THE UNITED KINGDOM

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Market Overview

Product Introduction

Strategic Corporate Developments

Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 56: The UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Construction Equipment by Product Segment - Wheeled Loaders, Wheeled Excavators, Mini Excavators, Crawler Excavators, Skid Steer Loaders, Backhoe Loaders, Rough Terrain Lift Trucks, and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Units for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 57: The UK Historic Review for Construction Equipment by Product Segment - Wheeled Loaders, Wheeled Excavators, Mini Excavators, Crawler Excavators, Skid Steer Loaders, Backhoe Loaders, Rough Terrain Lift Trucks, and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Units for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 58: The UK 14-Year Perspective for Construction Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Unit Sales for Wheeled Loaders, Wheeled Excavators, Mini Excavators, Crawler Excavators, Skid Steer Loaders, Backhoe Loaders, Rough Terrain Lift Trucks, and Other Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4e. SPAIN

A.Market Analysis

Spain to Emerge from Subdued Market Conditions

B.Market Analytics

Table 59: Spanish Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Construction Equipment by Product Segment - Wheeled Loaders, Wheeled Excavators, Mini Excavators, Crawler Excavators, Skid Steer Loaders, Backhoe Loaders, Rough Terrain Lift Trucks, and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Units for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 60: Spanish Historic Review for Construction Equipment by Product Segment - Wheeled Loaders, Wheeled Excavators, Mini Excavators, Crawler Excavators, Skid Steer Loaders, Backhoe Loaders, Rough Terrain Lift Trucks, and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Units for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 61: Spanish 14-Year Perspective for Construction Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Unit Sales for Wheeled Loaders, Wheeled Excavators, Mini Excavators, Crawler Excavators, Skid Steer Loaders, Backhoe Loaders, Rough Terrain Lift Trucks, and Other Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4f. RUSSIA

A.Market Analysis

Market Bottoms Out

Crawler Dozers Dominate Sales

Wheeled Excavators Race Ahead

Production Scenario

B.Market Analytics

Table 62: Russian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Construction Equipment by Product Segment - Wheeled Loaders, Wheeled Excavators, Mini Excavators, Crawler Excavators, Skid Steer Loaders,Backhoe Loaders, Rough Terrain Lift Trucks, and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Units for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 63: Russian Historic Review for Construction Equipment by Product Segment - Wheeled Loaders, Wheeled Excavators, Mini Excavators, Crawler Excavators, Skid Steer Loaders, Backhoe Loaders, Rough Terrain Lift Trucks, and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Units for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 64: Russian 14-Year Perspective for Construction Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Unit Sales for Wheeled Loaders, Wheeled Excavators, Mini Excavators, Crawler Excavators, Skid Steer Loaders, Backhoe Loaders, Rough Terrain Lift Trucks, and Other Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4g. REST OF EUROPE

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Focus on Select Markets

Sweden

Finland

Turkey

Strategic Corporate Developments

Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 65: Rest of European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Construction Equipment by Product Segment - Wheeled Loaders, Wheeled Excavators, Mini Excavators, Crawler Excavators Skid Steer Loaders, Backhoe Loaders, Rough Terrain Lift Trucks, and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Units for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 66: Rest of European Historic Review for Construction Equipment by Product Segment - Wheeled Loaders, Wheeled Excavators, Mini Excavators, Crawler Excavators Skid Steer Loaders, Backhoe Loaders, Rough Terrain Lift Trucks, and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Units for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 67: Rest of European 14-Year Perspective for Construction Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Unit Sales for Wheeled Loaders, Wheeled Excavators, Mini Excavators, Crawler Excavators Skid Steer Loaders, Backhoe Loaders, Rough Terrain Lift Trucks, and Other Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5. ASIA-PACIFIC

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

B.Market Analytics

Table 68: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Construction Equipment by Geographic Region - China, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Units for Years 2016 Through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 69: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Construction Equipment by Geographic Region - China, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Units for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 70: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Construction Equipment by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Unit Sales for China, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5a. CHINA

A.Market Analysis

Overview of Major Product Segments

Excavators Market

Table 71: Chinese Excavators Market by End-use Market (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Equipment Demand for Infrastructure Development, Residential & Commercial Construction, and Mining Activity (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 72: Chinese Excavator Market by Tonnage (2010, 2013 & 2016): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Cranes Market

Table 73: Chinese Crane Market by Type (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Unit Sales for Mobile Cranes and Stationary/ Tower Cranes (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Second-Hand Construction Machinery Market

Competitive Scenario

Table 74: Chinese Excavators Market (2013- 2016): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Domestic and Overseas Vendors (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 75: Leading Players in Chinese Excavators Market (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales by Company (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Central-East to Emerge as Major Production Centers

Domestic Manufacturers Strategically Expand Footprint into Western Markets

Chinese Players Target Emerging Markets

Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 76: Chinese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Construction Equipment by Product Segment - Wheeled Loaders, Mini Excavators, Crawler Excavators, Crawler Dozers, Compaction Equipment, Mobile Cranes, and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Units for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 77: Chinese Historic Review for Construction Equipment by Product Segment - Wheeled Loaders, Mini Excavators, Crawler Excavators, Crawler Dozers, Compaction Equipment, Mobile Cranes, and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Units for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 78: Chinese 14-Year Perspective for Construction Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Unit Sales for Wheeled Loaders, Mini Excavators, Crawler Excavators, Crawler Dozers, Compaction Equipment, Mobile Cranes, and Other Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5b. INDIA

A.Market Analysis

Vibrancy in the Construction Sector Offers a Bright Outlook

Table 79: Urbanization Trends in India: Number of Inhabitants (in Million) for Years 1991, 2001, 2011 & 2021 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Demand on Rise for Modernized Construction Equipment

Product Pricing Influences Purchase Decisions

Main Criteria Influencing Purchase Decisions for Construction Equipment in Indian Market

Equipment Rental Gains Traction in Indian Market

Backhoe Loaders - The Largest Selling Construction Equipment

Excavators

Compaction Equipment

Market Remains Dependent on Imports

Exports Remain Nascent

Competitive Scenario

Table 80: Leading Players in the Indian Backhoe Loaders Market (2016): Percentage Share Breakdown of Volume Sales by Company (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 81: Leading Players in the Indian Crawler Excavators Market (2016): Percentage Share Breakdown of Volume Sales by Company (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 82: Leading Players in the Indian Mini Excavators Market (2016): Percentage Share Breakdown of Volume Sales by Company (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 83: Leading Players in the Indian Wheeled Loaders Market (2016): Percentage Share Breakdown of Volume Sales by Company (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 84: Leading Players in the Indian Compaction Equipment Market (2016): Percentage Share Breakdown of Volume Sales by Company (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Strategic Corporate Developments

Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 85: Indian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Construction Equipment by Product Segment - Wheeled Loaders, Crawler Excavators, Backhoe Loaders, Rigid Dump Trucks, Mobile Cranes, Compaction Equipment, and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Units for Years 2016 Through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 86: Indian Historic Review for Construction Equipment by Product Segment - Wheeled Loaders, Crawler Excavators, Backhoe Loaders, Rigid Dump Trucks, Mobile Cranes, Compaction Equipment, and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Units for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 87: Indian 14-Year Perspective for Construction Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Unit Sales for Wheeled Loaders, Crawler Excavators, Backhoe Loaders, Rigid Dump Trucks, Mobile Cranes, Compaction Equipment, and Other Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5c. REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Overview of Select Markets

Australia

Hong Kong

Indonesia

South Korea

Strategic Corporate Developments

Doosan Infracore Company Limited - A Key South Korean Player

B.Market Analytics

Table 89: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Construction Equipment by Product Segment - Wheeled Loaders, Crawler Excavators, Backhoe Loaders, Rigid Dump Trucks, Mobile Cranes, Compaction Equipment, and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Units for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 90: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Construction Equipment by Product Segment - Wheeled Loaders, Crawler Excavators, Backhoe Loaders, Rigid Dump Trucks, Mobile Cranes, Compaction Equipment, and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Units for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 91: Rest of Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Construction Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Unit Sales for Wheeled Loaders, Crawler Excavators, Backhoe Loaders, Rigid Dump Trucks, Mobile Cranes, Compaction Equipment, and Other Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



6. LATIN AMERICA

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

B.Market Analytics

Table 92: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Construction Equipment by Geographic Region - Brazil, and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Units for Years 2016 Through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 93: Latin American Historic Review for Construction Equipment by Geographic Region -Brazil, and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Units for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 94: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Construction Equipment by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Unit Sales for Brazil, and Rest of Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



6a. BRAZIL

A.Market Analysis

Market Overview

B.Market Analytics

Table 95: Brazilian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Construction Equipment by Product Segment - Wheeled Loaders, Crawler Excavators, Skid Steer Loaders, Backhoe Loaders, Compactors, Motor Graders,Heavy Wheel Tractors, and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Units for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 96: Brazilian Historic Review for Construction Equipment by Product Segment - Wheeled Loaders, Crawler Excavators, Skid Steer Loaders, Backhoe Loaders, Compactors, Motor Graders, Heavy Wheel Tractors, and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Units for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 97: Brazilian 14-Year Perspective for Construction Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Unit Sales for Wheeled Loaders, Crawler Excavators, Skid Steer Loaders, Backhoe Loaders, Compactors, Motor Graders, Heavy Wheel Tractors, and Other Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



6b. REST OF LATIN AMERICA

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Focus on Select Markets

Argentina

Chile

Mexico

Venezuela

B.Market Analytics

Table 98: Rest of Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Construction Equipment by Product Segment - Wheeled Loaders, Crawler Excavators, Skid Steer Loaders, Backhoe Loaders, Compactors, Motor Graders, Heavy Wheel Tractors, and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Units for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 99: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Construction Equipment by Product Segment - Wheeled Loaders, Crawler Excavators, Skid Steer Loaders, Backhoe Loaders, Compactors, Motor Graders, Heavy Wheel Tractors, and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Units for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 100: Rest of Latin America 14-Year Perspective for Construction Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Unit Sales for Wheeled Loaders, Crawler Excavators, Skid Steer Loaders, Backhoe Loaders, Compactors, Motor Graders, Heavy Wheel Tractors, and Other Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



7. REST OF WORLD

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Focus on Select Markets

The Middle East

Surge in Construction Cranes Demand

Strategic Corporate Developments

B.Market Analytics

Table 101: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Construction Equipment by Product Segment - Wheeled Loaders, Mini Excavators, Crawler Excavators, Skid Steer Loaders, Backhoe Loaders, and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Units for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 102: Rest of World Historic Review for Construction Equipment by Product Segment - Wheeled Loaders, Mini Excavators, Crawler Excavators, Skid Steer Loaders, Backhoe Loaders, and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Units for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 103: Rest of World 14-Year Perspective for Construction Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Unit Sales for Wheeled Loaders, Mini Excavators, Crawler Excavators, Skid Steer Loaders, Backhoe Loaders, and Other Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



IV. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



Total Companies Profiled: 109 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 161) The United States (25) Canada (1) Japan (13) Europe (66) - France (4) - Germany (12) - The United Kingdom (13) - Italy (10) - Spain (3) - Rest of Europe (24) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (54) Africa (2)

