Global Construction Equipment Markets, 2016-2018 & 2024: Mixed Demand Drives Focus Grows on Innovations

DUBLIN, June 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Construction Equipment - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Construction Equipment in Units. Prominent Product Segments analyzed in the report for major regional markets include:
- Mini Excavators
- Wheeled Loaders
- Crawler Excavators
- Skid Steer Loaders
- Backhoe Loaders
- Asphalt Pavers /Finishers
The report profiles 109 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- AB Volvo (publ) (Sweden)
- Caterpillar, Inc. (USA)
- CNH Industrial N.V. (UK)
- Deere & Co. (USA)
- Dingsheng Tiangong Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. (China)
- Doosan Infracore Co. Ltd. (South Korea)
- Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. (Japan)
- J C Bamford Excavators Ltd. (UK)
- JLG Industries, Inc. (USA)
- Kobelco Construction Machinery Co., Ltd (Japan)
- Komatsu Ltd. (Japan)
- Kubota Corporation (Japan)
- Liebherr Group (Germany)
- Lonking Holdings Limited (China)
- Manitou Group (France)
- Sandvik AB (Sweden)
- Sany Heavy Machinery Co. Ltd. (China)
- Shantui Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. (China)
- Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd. (Japan)
- Terex Corporation (USA)
- Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group Co., Ltd. (China)
- Xuzhou Heavy Machinery Co., Ltd. (China)
- Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Development Co., Ltd. (China)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Construction Equipment
A Key Industry
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis
US Displays an Upside Potential
Europe
A Mixed Bag of Opportunities
Rising Demand in Developing Economies to Energize Growth
Mixed Demand Drives Focus Grows on Innovations
Equipment with Remote Monitoring Capabilities
Manufacturers Gear up on Additional Safety and Efficiency Features
Data Analytics Gain Importance to Improve Productivity and Efficiency
Entering an Era of Autonomous Machines
Focus on Exhaust Emission Control Encourages Development of Electric-Powered Machinery
Fuel Savings Bring the Spotlight on Hybrid Construction Machinery
Backhoe Evolution
Controlled Demolition Gain Ground
Equipment Buyers Opt for Comprehensive Package Offers
Manufacturers Focus on Niche Products
Continued Shift in Manufacturing Base
Construction Equipment Rental and Leasing Market on the Rise
Focus Grows on Customer Services
2. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
A Consolidated Industry
Construction Equipment Categories Offered by Leading Players
Construction Equipment Product Portfolio of Leading Players (2016)
Competition Intensifies as Chinese OEMs Expand Globally
Chinese Players Battle with Global OEMs in Heavy CE Market
Ranking of Major Buying Criteria for Global Brands and Chinese Brands
Overview of Light Construction Equipment Market
Stringent Environmental Norms Pose Challenge to Manufacturers
3. MACRO LONG-TERM GROWTH DRIVERS
Improving Economy Buoys General Market Optimism
Urbanization
A Mega Growth Driver
Expanding Middle Class Population: Positive Opportunities for Construction Industry
4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
5. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS/INNOVATIONS
JCB Introduces JZ141 Crawler Excavator
Volvo Construction Launches EX2 Electric Compact Excavator Prototype
SANY Introduces New RT and Crawler Cranes
Sany America Introduces New Mini-Excavator Models Under 10 Tons
Sany Introduces New Rough Terrain Crane
JLG Launches New High Capacity Telehandlers
JLG Introduces Redesigned 600 Series Telescopic Boom Lifts
John Deere Introduces 950K Crawler Dozer
JCB Introduces Electric Scissor Models
CASE Introduces All-New G Series Wheel Loaders
Liebherr Unveils New Rough-Terrain Cranes in the 90-Tonne and 100-Tonne Classes
JCB Introduces JS305 Crawler Excavator
JCB Introduces New version of TM320 and TM320S Telescopic Wheeled Loaders
JCB Introduces JS131 Crawler Excavator for Rental Customers
Liebherr Launches the LR 1500 Crawler Crane
JCB Introduces New 4-6 Ton Midi Excavators
SANY India Launches New Construction Machinery Models at EXCON 2015
Yanmar Introduces New Range of Wheel Loaders in Europe
JLG Industries Introduces New Boom Lifts
6. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
Deere & Company Acquires Wirtgen Group
Manitou Acquires Terex Equipment Private
John Deere and Designworks Enter into Collaboration for Development of Next Generation Backhoe Machines
Atlas Copco to Divest Road Construction Equipment Business
CFC Group and Atlas Copco Enter into a Distribution Agreement
XCMG to Set Up Manufacturing Facility in India
Terex Divests Material Handling and Port Solutions business to Konecranes Plc
Doosan Infracore Wins Supply Contract from Myanmar Gold Mining Company
Doosan Infracore Receives Order for Excavators from a French Construction Equipment Rental Company
JCB Bags Order for Excavators from A-Plant
Kubota and HSS Hire Sign Agreement for Mini-Excavators and Compact Construction Equipment
CNH and Hyundai Heavy Industries Sign Agreement for Production and Development of Mini Excavators
Terex Sells German Compact Construction Business to Yanmar Holdings
Kobelco Construction Opens New Hydraulic Excavator Plant in the US
Kobelco Construction Machinery and Kobelco Cranes Merge to Form Kobelco Construction Machinery Co., Ltd
Hitachi Acquires KCM
Doosan Infracore Sells French Construction Equipment Subsidiary, Montabert'
Komatsu Sets up New Factory for Hydraulic Excavators at Komatsu India
Liebherr Acquires Tower Crane Business from the Shriro Group
7. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 109 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 161)
- The United States (25)
- Canada (1)
- Japan (13)
- Europe (66)
- France (4)
- Germany (12)
- The United Kingdom (13)
- Italy (10)
- Spain (3)
- Rest of Europe (24)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (54)
- Africa (2)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/6bd494/construction?w=5
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-construction-equipment-markets-2016-2018--2024-mixed-demand-drives-focus-grows-on-innovations-300672338.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article