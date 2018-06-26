Global Construction Equipment Markets, 2016-2018 & 2024: Mixed Demand Drives Focus Grows on Innovations

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.



This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Construction Equipment in Units. Prominent Product Segments analyzed in the report for major regional markets include:



Mini Excavators

Wheeled Loaders

Crawler Excavators

Skid Steer Loaders

Backhoe Loaders

Asphalt Pavers /Finishers

The report profiles 109 companies including many key and niche players such as:



AB Volvo (publ) ( Sweden )

) Caterpillar, Inc. ( USA )

) CNH Industrial N.V. (UK)

Deere & Co. (USA)

Dingsheng Tiangong Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. ( China )

) Doosan Infracore Co. Ltd. ( South Korea )

) Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. ( Japan )

) J C Bamford Excavators Ltd. (UK)

JLG Industries, Inc. ( USA )

) Kobelco Construction Machinery Co., Ltd ( Japan )

) Komatsu Ltd. ( Japan )

) Kubota Corporation ( Japan )

) Liebherr Group ( Germany )

) Lonking Holdings Limited ( China )

) Manitou Group ( France )

) Sandvik AB ( Sweden )

) Sany Heavy Machinery Co. Ltd. ( China )

) Shantui Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. ( China )

) Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd. ( Japan )

) Terex Corporation ( USA )

) Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group Co., Ltd. ( China )

) Xuzhou Heavy Machinery Co., Ltd. ( China )

) Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Development Co., Ltd. ( China )

Key Topics Covered:



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Construction Equipment

A Key Industry

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis

US Displays an Upside Potential

Europe

A Mixed Bag of Opportunities

Rising Demand in Developing Economies to Energize Growth

Mixed Demand Drives Focus Grows on Innovations

Equipment with Remote Monitoring Capabilities

Manufacturers Gear up on Additional Safety and Efficiency Features

Data Analytics Gain Importance to Improve Productivity and Efficiency

Entering an Era of Autonomous Machines

Focus on Exhaust Emission Control Encourages Development of Electric-Powered Machinery

Fuel Savings Bring the Spotlight on Hybrid Construction Machinery

Backhoe Evolution

Controlled Demolition Gain Ground

Equipment Buyers Opt for Comprehensive Package Offers

Manufacturers Focus on Niche Products

Continued Shift in Manufacturing Base

Construction Equipment Rental and Leasing Market on the Rise

Focus Grows on Customer Services



2. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

A Consolidated Industry

Construction Equipment Categories Offered by Leading Players

Construction Equipment Product Portfolio of Leading Players (2016)

Competition Intensifies as Chinese OEMs Expand Globally

Chinese Players Battle with Global OEMs in Heavy CE Market

Ranking of Major Buying Criteria for Global Brands and Chinese Brands

Overview of Light Construction Equipment Market

Stringent Environmental Norms Pose Challenge to Manufacturers



3. MACRO LONG-TERM GROWTH DRIVERS

Improving Economy Buoys General Market Optimism

Urbanization

A Mega Growth Driver

Expanding Middle Class Population: Positive Opportunities for Construction Industry



4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW



5. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS/INNOVATIONS

JCB Introduces JZ141 Crawler Excavator

Volvo Construction Launches EX2 Electric Compact Excavator Prototype

SANY Introduces New RT and Crawler Cranes

Sany America Introduces New Mini-Excavator Models Under 10 Tons

Sany Introduces New Rough Terrain Crane

JLG Launches New High Capacity Telehandlers

JLG Introduces Redesigned 600 Series Telescopic Boom Lifts

John Deere Introduces 950K Crawler Dozer

JCB Introduces Electric Scissor Models

CASE Introduces All-New G Series Wheel Loaders

Liebherr Unveils New Rough-Terrain Cranes in the 90-Tonne and 100-Tonne Classes

JCB Introduces JS305 Crawler Excavator

JCB Introduces New version of TM320 and TM320S Telescopic Wheeled Loaders

JCB Introduces JS131 Crawler Excavator for Rental Customers

Liebherr Launches the LR 1500 Crawler Crane

JCB Introduces New 4-6 Ton Midi Excavators

SANY India Launches New Construction Machinery Models at EXCON 2015

Yanmar Introduces New Range of Wheel Loaders in Europe

JLG Industries Introduces New Boom Lifts



6. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Deere & Company Acquires Wirtgen Group

Manitou Acquires Terex Equipment Private

John Deere and Designworks Enter into Collaboration for Development of Next Generation Backhoe Machines

Atlas Copco to Divest Road Construction Equipment Business

CFC Group and Atlas Copco Enter into a Distribution Agreement

XCMG to Set Up Manufacturing Facility in India

Terex Divests Material Handling and Port Solutions business to Konecranes Plc

Doosan Infracore Wins Supply Contract from Myanmar Gold Mining Company

Doosan Infracore Receives Order for Excavators from a French Construction Equipment Rental Company

JCB Bags Order for Excavators from A-Plant

Kubota and HSS Hire Sign Agreement for Mini-Excavators and Compact Construction Equipment

CNH and Hyundai Heavy Industries Sign Agreement for Production and Development of Mini Excavators

Terex Sells German Compact Construction Business to Yanmar Holdings

Kobelco Construction Opens New Hydraulic Excavator Plant in the US

Kobelco Construction Machinery and Kobelco Cranes Merge to Form Kobelco Construction Machinery Co., Ltd

Hitachi Acquires KCM

Doosan Infracore Sells French Construction Equipment Subsidiary, Montabert'

Komatsu Sets up New Factory for Hydraulic Excavators at Komatsu India

Liebherr Acquires Tower Crane Business from the Shriro Group



7. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Total Companies Profiled: 109 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 161)

The United States (25)

(25) Canada (1)

(1) Japan (13)

(13) Europe (66)

(66) France (4)

(4)

Germany (12)

(12)

The United Kingdom (13)

(13)

Italy (10)

(10)

Spain (3)

(3)

Rest of Europe (24)

(24) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (54)

(Excluding Japan) (54) Africa (2)



