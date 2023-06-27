Global Construction Firm VINCI Construction and French Gas Distributor GRDF Enhance Underground Utility Mapping with Exodigo

Subsurface Imaging Innovator Identifies 57% More Utilities for French Gas Distributor

PALO ALTO, Calif. and PARIS, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Exodigo, the most accurate non-intrusive subsurface imaging platform, today announced the results of its first project in France and its official entry into the market. Exodigo successfully provided more accurate underground utility maps to reduce utility strike risks for VINCI Construction, a global leader in construction, infrastructure, and urban development, and GRDF, the largest gas distributor in France that distributes natural gas to over 11 million customers daily.

"Exodigo proved its potential for improving ground markings and preventing damage to structures on buried networks," said Cecile Raynal, Innovations Expert, Technical and Industrial Department at GRDF.

Through VINCI's innovation platform, Leonard, the two companies partnered to demonstrate the accuracy and potential of Exodigo's AI-based solution for identifying and mapping underground utilities, Exodigo identified 57% more utility lines than shown on existing records.

"We are excited to collaborate with industry leaders like VINCI Construction and GRDF to drive positive change, ensure more efficient capital projects, and reduce the 13,000 lines that are hit each year in France," said Jeremy Suard, Exodigo CEO and Co-Founder.

At a test site in Aubervilliers, France, Exodigo's multi-sensing technology located 30 lines in the area where existing records had identified only 19. Exodigo also located 35 lines in an area with no existing records. Exodigo tapped AVUS, an AR/VR company specializing in underground services, for mobile visualization onsite. Based on the strong results, VINCI and GRDF are exploring applications of the technology across their organizations.

"Dedicated to delivering innovative solutions that contribute to the sustainable transformation of cities and regions, the VINCI team was thrilled with the results of our initial project with Exodigo. Precision and accuracy are critical for safe, efficient, and timely project delivery. Exodigo proved its ability to offer exactly that for capital projects teams in France and beyond," said Louis Cottin, Catalyst Program Manager, Leonard.

Utility, engineering, and construction leaders in France now have access to Exodigo's innovative subsurface imaging platform; learn more at https://www.exodigo.com/technology.

About Leonard

Leonard is the innovation and foresight platform of the VINCI Group. Leonard was created to imagine the future of the Group's business lines and manages incubation and acceleration programs for Group employees as well as start-ups.

Learn more more about Leonard: https://leonard.vinci.com/en/

About AVUS

AVUS, launched in 2019 by VINCI, is an innovative start-up specialising in augmented visualisation solutions for underground services.

Learn more about Avus: https://www.avus.tech

About VINCI Construction

VINCI Construction is one of the world's leading construction companies in transport infrastructure, buildings, networks, and urban development.

Learn more about VINCI Construction: https://www.vinci-construction.com/

