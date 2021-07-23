Global Construction Glass Market growth in Construction & Engineering Industry | Emerging Trends, Company Risk, and Key Executives | Technavio
Jul 23, 2021, 05:10 ET
NEW YORK, July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The construction glass market is poised to grow by USD 31.29 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period.
Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios, Estimates, the impact of lockdown, and Customer Behaviour.
Download a FREE Sample Report Now!
The report on the construction glass market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the Need for energy-efficient buildings.
The construction glass market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape. This study identifies the environmental regulations pertaining to CO2 emissions as one of the prime reasons driving the construction glass market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The construction glass market covers the following areas:
Construction Glass Market Sizing
Construction Glass Market Forecast
Construction Glass Market Analysis
Download the free sample report here: www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43358
Companies Mentioned
- AGC Inc.
- Central Glass Co. Ltd.
- China Glass Holdings Ltd.
- Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA
- Koch Industries Inc.
- Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd.
- SCHOTT AG
- Turkiye Sise ve Cam Fabrikalari AS
- Vitro SAB de CV
- Xinyi Glass Holdings Ltd.
Related Reports on Industrials Include:
Global Sealing and Dispensing Robots Market - Global sealing and dispensing robots market is segmented by end-user (automotive and auto component manufacturers, glass industry, plastic industry, and machine tools industry) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report
Global Bottling Line Machinery Market - Global bottling line machinery market is segmented by application (PET, glass, and metal can) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- New buildings - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Retrofit buildings - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End-user
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- AGC Inc.
- Central Glass Co. Ltd.
- China Glass Holdings Ltd.
- Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA
- Koch Industries Inc.
- Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd.
- SCHOTT AG
- Turkiye Sise ve Cam Fabrikalari AS
- Vitro SAB de CV
- Xinyi Glass Holdings Ltd.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report: www.technavio.com/report/construction-glass-market-industry-analysis
Newsroom: newsroom.technavio.com/news/construction-glassmarket
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article