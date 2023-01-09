Global Construction Industry Databook 2022, Q4 Updates

DUBLIN, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Construction Industry Databook Series - Market Size & Forecast by Value and Volume (area and units) across 40+ Market Segments in Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Institutional, Infrastructure Construction and City Level Construction by Value , Q4 2022 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides data and trend analyses on global construction industry, with over 100 KPIs. This is a data-centric report and it provides trend analyses with over 2,1000+ charts and 1,500+ tables. It details market size & forecast, top cities construction data, emerging trends, market opportunities, and investment risks in over 40 segments in residential, commercial, industrial, institutional, and infrastructure construction sectors.

Government spending on infrastructure projects is expected to support construction sector growth in Australia



Much like the government spending on the development of transport infrastructure in the 2021-22 Budget, the Australian government is expected to further increase its spending on infrastructure projects.

In its budget announcement in March 2022, the Australian government committed a further US$13.4 billion or A$17.9 billion to finance infrastructure projects in the country. This additional spending has brought its ten-year rolling transport infrastructure investment plan to US$89.9 billion or A$120 billion. This represents additional funding of A$2.7 billion outlaid for transport infrastructure in the 2021- 22 Budget. In addition to this, the Australian government has further committed US$5.5 billion or A$7.4 billion in funding for the construction of water infrastructure.

The commercial construction sector is projected to support the growth of the industry in India

After two years of the pandemic-caused slump, the commercial construction sector is recording strong growth momentum in 2022. Across India, several new commercial construction projects have been undertaken by construction firms.

In August 2022, Omaxe, the realty developer, announced that the firm had acquired 50.40 acres of land from the Delhi Development Authority at Dwarka to construct an indoor and outdoor sports facility, which includes a cricket stadium and commercial complex. Notably, the project is worth INR 2,100 crore and is expected to boost the infrastructure upgradation in the national capital.

Housing projects are expected to drive growth in the residential construction sector in Malaysia

Alongside the revival of key infrastructure projects, the government is also looking to provide people with affordable housing under the 12th Malaysia Plan. Consequently, several new housing projects have received approval in the country.

In June 2022, nearly 68,000 homes received construction approval under the Residensi Wilayah Keluarga Malaysia project. These housing units are part of the 104 projects in the Federal Territories of Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya, and Labuan. Notably, under its 12th Malaysian Plan, the government aims to provide 500,000 affordable homes in the country.

France joins China to build global infrastructure construction projects

In February 2022, France became the first country to partner with China in building seven key infrastructure projects globally. The announcement of France's involvement with China to build global projects came after the two countries signed the Fourth Round China-France Third-Party Market Cooperation Pilot Project List. Under the agreement, the two countries are partnering on various infrastructure projects.

France and China will jointly build US$1.7 billion worth of seven key infrastructure projects across Africa, Southeast Asia, and Eastern Europe.

While France is investing in key global construction projects, the country is also attracting foreign investments toward domestic infrastructure projects.

In May 2022, Switzerland announced that it is considering investing in infrastructure projects in France, especially the French Rhine Line.

The Brazilian government holds a roadshow in the United States to present the pipeline of infrastructure concessions

To generate investments for funding the infrastructure projects in Brazil, the government held a roadshow in the United States to present the 2022 pipeline of infrastructure concessions in May 2022.

In 2022, the Brazilian government is expected to hold 44 auctions for infrastructure concessions to generate investments amounting to US$21.6 billion. Notably, the government is planning to hold auctions for the concessions of 15 airports which are all focused on serving domestic flights.

In the port sector, the Brazilian government is presenting the concession of Port of Santos in Sao Paulo, the busiest port in South America. Additionally, the government is also expected to auction the concession of various highways, including that between Rio de Janeiro and Governador Valadares (Minas Gerais), which totals 727 km. All of these infrastructure projects are expected to keep supporting the growth of the construction industry in Brazil from the short to medium-term perspective.

Private investment in the Egyptian construction sector projected to assist market growth

Along with the growing investment from the Egyptian government, private investment in the construction sector is also increasing as more and more developers are launching new projects.

In April 2022, Palm Hills Developments in Egypt announced that it had allocated EGP 4.5 billion or US$243 million for construction work in 2022. Notably, the developer is aiming to deliver 2,000 units across all of its projects in the country. The developer also announced that it is targeting EGP 20 billion or US$1.1 billion in sales in 2022.

These construction projects from private players in Egypt are expected to keep assisting the industry growth in the country over the next three to four years.

The construction of new houses is projected to drive the residential sector in the Kingdom

To boost house ownership among the citizens in the Kingdom, Saudi Arabia has launched several new residential projects in various areas.

As part of its strategy to boost ownership of houses to at least two-thirds of the Kingdom's people, Saudi Arabia launched projects to build 150,000 houses in seven key cities such as Riyadh, Medina in Western Saudi Arabia, and the Western Red Sea port of Jeddah. The new housing units will be distributed to families in Saudi Arabia that are entitled to benefit from the housing program of the government. Notably, 180,000 families are targeted to benefit through the program in 2022.

This title is a bundled offering, comprising 20 country reports:

Country Report 1 - Australia Construction Industry Databook Series

Country Report 2 - Brazil Construction Industry Databook Series

Country Report 3 - China Construction Industry Databook Series

Country Report 4 - France Construction Industry Databook Series

Country Report 5 - Germany Construction Industry Databook Series

Country Report 6 - India Construction Industry Databook Series

Country Report 7 - Indonesia Construction Industry Databook Series

Country Report 8 - Mexico Construction Industry Databook Series

Country Report 9 - Nigeria Construction Industry Databook Series

Country Report 10 - Philippines Construction Industry Databook Series

Country Report 11 - Qatar Construction Industry Databook Series

Country Report 12 - Russia Construction Industry Databook Series

Country Report 13 - Saudi Arabia Construction Industry Databook Series

Country Report 14 - Singapore Construction Industry Databook Series

Country Report 15 - South Africa Construction Industry Databook Series

Country Report 16 - Turkey Construction Industry Databook Series

Country Report 17 - United Arab Emirates Construction Industry Databook Series

Country Report 18 - United Kingdom Construction Industry Databook Series

Country Report 19 - United States Construction Industry Databook Series

Country Report 20 - Vietnam Construction Industry Databook Series

Scope

Market Data and Insights: This report provides market size and forecast across 40+ construction segments for a period of 10 years from 2016-2025.

KPIs covered include the following:

Market size by value

Market size by volume of construction

Number of units

Cities Construction Data

Residential Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by

Housing type (multi family, single family)

Key cities (Tier - 1, Tier - 2, Tier - 3 segmentation)

Price point/income level (luxury, mid-tier, affordable)

Construction stage (new construction, re-development & maintenance)

Residential Green Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by

Green building by Housing type (multi family, single family)

Green building by Key cities (Tier - 1, Tier - 2, Tier - 3 segmentation)

Green building by Price point/income level (luxury, mid-tier, affordable)

Commercial Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by

Office (further broken down by Grade A, Grade B, and Grade C)

Retail (further broken down by Grade A, Grade B, and Grade C)

Hospitality (further broken down by Grade A, Grade B, and Grade C)

Restaurant (further broken down by Grade A, Grade B, and Grade C)

Entertainment

Sports facility

Construction stage (new construction, re-development & maintenance)

Commercial Green Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by

Office green building construction

Retail green building construction

Hospitality green building construction

Restaurant green building construction

Entertainment green building construction

Sports facility green building construction

Other commercial green building construction

Industrial Green Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units)



Institutional Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by

Healthcare construction

Educational construction

Public sector

Construction stage (new construction, re-development & maintenance)

Institutional Green Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by

Healthcare green building construction

Educational green building construction

Infrastructure Construction Sectors: 10- year market size & forecast in value terms by

Marine and inland water infrastructure

Utility system construction (oil and gas infrastructure, communication infrastructure, power infrastructure, water and sewer infrastructure)

Transportation infrastructure (highway, street and bridge construction, railway construction, airport construction, and tunnel construction)

Construction stage (new construction, re-development & maintenance)

Green Infrastructure Construction: 10- year market size & forecast in value terms

