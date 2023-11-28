Global Construction Management Software Market Report with Focus on Top 5 Players - Autodesk, Oracle, Procore, Sage and Trimble

News provided by

Research and Markets

28 Nov, 2023, 18:45 ET

DUBLIN, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Construction Management Software Growth Opportunities" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Construction management software is a vital project management tool including a suite of software and applications specifically designed for construction industry stakeholders to reduce paperwork, mitigate costs, improve labor productivity and safety, and automate and streamline tasks, workflows, and data across the project lifecycle. The software is generally used by architectural, engineering, and construction professionals, general contractors, and specialty contractors involved in the construction process.

The key features and functionalities of the software analyzed in this study are project planning and scheduling, budget and cost control, document management, quality control and safety, procurement and supply chain management, workforce management, reporting and analytics, collaboration, and communication with stakeholders.

For simplicity's sake, the market has been segmented into four categories based on the software features and functionalities. They are project management, construction financials, quality, safety and compliance, and field productivity and management.

This study examines revenue accrued directly by the vendor from the sale of construction management software to owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, and AEC professionals.

Key Topics Covered:

Growth Opportunity Analysis

  • Scope of Analysis
  • Product Segmentation
  • Top Performers and Emerging Innovators
  • Growth Metrics
    • Growth Drivers
    • Growth Restraints
  • Forecast Assumptions
  • Revenue Forecast
    • Revenue Forecast by Product
    • Revenue Forecast by Region
  • Competitive Environment
  • Revenue Share and Analysis

Top 5 Companies

  • Autodesk
  • Oracle
  • Procore
  • Sage
  • Trimble

Growth Opportunity Analysis - Regional Outlook

  • North America
  • Europe
  • APAC
  • Rest of the World

Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Growth Opportunity 1: Construction Analytics
  • Growth Opportunity 2: AI-enabled Construction Management
  • Growth Opportunity 3: High Growth Regions


For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tsyw9p

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.


Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

China $35 Billion Electric Bus Markets, Competition, Forecasts, & Opportunities, 2028F

China $35 Billion Electric Bus Markets, Competition, Forecasts, & Opportunities, 2028F

The "China Electric Bus Market Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The China...
China Artificial Organs Market Research Report 2023: Organ Type, Technology, Material Type, Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities to 2028

China Artificial Organs Market Research Report 2023: Organ Type, Technology, Material Type, Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities to 2028

The "China Artificial Organs Market by Organ Type, Technology, Material Type, Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2028" report has been...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Construction & Building

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.