Global Construction Materials Industry
Oct 09, 2019, 08:00 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Construction Materials market worldwide is projected to grow by US$529.2 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 6.5%. Aggregates, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 5.8%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$546.7 Billion by the year 2025, Aggregates will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03037250/?utm_source=PRN
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.6% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$18.7 Billion to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$16.1 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Aggregates will reach a market size of US$27.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 9.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$142.9 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Ambuja Cements Ltd.; Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited; Asia Cement Public Company Ltd.; Athabasca Minerals Inc.; Atlas Concrete; Boral Ltd.; UltraTech Cement
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Construction Materials Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Construction Materials Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Construction Materials Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Construction Materials Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Aggregates (Type) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Aggregates (Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Aggregates (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide
Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Cement (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in
US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Cement (Type) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Cement (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country
in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Bricks (Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in
US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Bricks (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global
Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 12: Bricks (Type) Market Share Distribution in Percentage
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Metal (Type) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Metal (Type) Market Historic Review by Region/Country
in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 15: Metal (Type) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Construction Materials Market Share (in %) by Company:
2019 & 2025
Table 16: United States Construction Materials Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 17: Construction Materials Market in the United States by
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 18: United States Construction Materials Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 19: Canadian Construction Materials Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 20: Canadian Construction Materials Historic Market
Review by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 21: Construction Materials Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
JAPAN
Table 22: Japanese Market for Construction Materials: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 23: Construction Materials Market in Japan: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 24: Japanese Construction Materials Market Share Analysis
by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 25: Chinese Construction Materials Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 26: Construction Materials Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 27: Chinese Construction Materials Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Construction Materials Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Table 28: European Construction Materials Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 29: Construction Materials Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 30: European Construction Materials Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 31: European Construction Materials Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 32: Construction Materials Market in Europe in US$
Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 33: European Construction Materials Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 34: Construction Materials Market in France by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 35: French Construction Materials Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 36: French Construction Materials Market Share Analysis
by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 37: Construction Materials Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 38: German Construction Materials Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 39: German Construction Materials Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 40: Italian Construction Materials Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 41: Construction Materials Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 42: Italian Construction Materials Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 43: United Kingdom Market for Construction Materials:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 44: Construction Materials Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2009-2017
Table 45: United Kingdom Construction Materials Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 46: Spanish Construction Materials Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 47: Spanish Construction Materials Historic Market Review
by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 48: Construction Materials Market in Spain: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
RUSSIA
Table 49: Russian Construction Materials Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 50: Construction Materials Market in Russia by Type: A
Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 51: Russian Construction Materials Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 52: Rest of Europe Construction Materials Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 53: Construction Materials Market in Rest of Europe in
US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 54: Rest of Europe Construction Materials Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 55: Asia-Pacific Construction Materials Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 56: Construction Materials Market in Asia-Pacific:
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 57: Asia-Pacific Construction Materials Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 58: Construction Materials Market in Asia-Pacific by
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 59: Asia-Pacific Construction Materials Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 60: Asia-Pacific Construction Materials Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 61: Construction Materials Market in Australia: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 62: Australian Construction Materials Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 63: Australian Construction Materials Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 64: Indian Construction Materials Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 65: Indian Construction Materials Historic Market Review
by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 66: Construction Materials Market in India: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 67: Construction Materials Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 68: South Korean Construction Materials Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 69: Construction Materials Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 70: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Construction
Materials: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 71: Construction Materials Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 72: Rest of Asia-Pacific Construction Materials Market
Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 73: Latin American Construction Materials Market Trends
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 74: Construction Materials Market in Latin America in US$
Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 75: Latin American Construction Materials Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 76: Latin American Construction Materials Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 77: Construction Materials Historic Market Analysis in
Latin America in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 78: Latin American Construction Materials Market by
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 79: Argentinean Construction Materials Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 80: Construction Materials Market in Argentina in US$
Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 81: Argentinean Construction Materials Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 82: Construction Materials Market in Brazil by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 83: Brazilian Construction Materials Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 84: Brazilian Construction Materials Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MEXICO
Table 85: Construction Materials Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 86: Mexican Construction Materials Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 87: Mexican Construction Materials Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 88: Rest of Latin America Construction Materials Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 89: Construction Materials Market in Rest of Latin
America by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 90: Rest of Latin America Construction Materials Market
Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 91: The Middle East Construction Materials Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 92: Construction Materials Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 93: The Middle East Construction Materials Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 94: The Middle East Construction Materials Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 95: The Middle East Construction Materials Historic
Market by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 96: Construction Materials Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
IRAN
Table 97: Iranian Market for Construction Materials: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 98: Construction Materials Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 99: Iranian Construction Materials Market Share Analysis
by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 100: Israeli Construction Materials Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 101: Construction Materials Market in Israel in US$
Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 102: Israeli Construction Materials Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 103: Saudi Arabian Construction Materials Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 104: Construction Materials Historic Market Analysis in
Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 105: Saudi Arabian Construction Materials Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 106: Construction Materials Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 107: United Arab Emirates Construction Materials Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 108: Construction Materials Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 109: Construction Materials Market in Rest of Middle
East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million
by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 110: Rest of Middle East Construction Materials Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 111: Rest of Middle East Construction Materials Market
Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 112: African Construction Materials Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 113: Construction Materials Market in Africa by Type: A
Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 114: African Construction Materials Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
AMBUJA CEMENTS LTD.
ANHUI CONCH CEMENT COMPANY LIMITED
ASIA CEMENT PUBLIC COMPANY LTD.
ATHABASCA MINERALS INC.
BORAL
ULTRATECH CEMENT
V. CURATED RESEARCH
