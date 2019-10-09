Global Construction Materials Industry

NEW YORK, Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Construction Materials market worldwide is projected to grow by US$529.2 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 6.5%. Aggregates, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 5.8%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$546.7 Billion by the year 2025, Aggregates will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03037250/?utm_source=PRN

- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.6% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$18.7 Billion to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$16.1 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Aggregates will reach a market size of US$27.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 9.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$142.9 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Ambuja Cements Ltd.; Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited; Asia Cement Public Company Ltd.; Athabasca Minerals Inc.; Atlas Concrete; Boral Ltd.; UltraTech Cement







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03037250/?utm_source=PRN



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Construction Materials Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Construction Materials Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Construction Materials Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Construction Materials Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Aggregates (Type) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Aggregates (Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Aggregates (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide

Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Cement (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in

US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Cement (Type) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Cement (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country

in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Bricks (Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in

US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Bricks (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global

Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 12: Bricks (Type) Market Share Distribution in Percentage

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Metal (Type) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: Metal (Type) Market Historic Review by Region/Country

in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 15: Metal (Type) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Construction Materials Market Share (in %) by Company:

2019 & 2025

Table 16: United States Construction Materials Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 17: Construction Materials Market in the United States by

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 18: United States Construction Materials Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 19: Canadian Construction Materials Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 20: Canadian Construction Materials Historic Market

Review by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 21: Construction Materials Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

JAPAN

Table 22: Japanese Market for Construction Materials: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 23: Construction Materials Market in Japan: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 24: Japanese Construction Materials Market Share Analysis

by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 25: Chinese Construction Materials Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 26: Construction Materials Historic Market Analysis in

China in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 27: Chinese Construction Materials Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Construction Materials Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Table 28: European Construction Materials Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 29: Construction Materials Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 30: European Construction Materials Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 31: European Construction Materials Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 32: Construction Materials Market in Europe in US$

Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 33: European Construction Materials Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 34: Construction Materials Market in France by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 35: French Construction Materials Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 36: French Construction Materials Market Share Analysis

by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

GERMANY

Table 37: Construction Materials Market in Germany: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 38: German Construction Materials Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 39: German Construction Materials Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 40: Italian Construction Materials Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 41: Construction Materials Historic Market Analysis in

Italy in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 42: Italian Construction Materials Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 43: United Kingdom Market for Construction Materials:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 44: Construction Materials Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2009-2017

Table 45: United Kingdom Construction Materials Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 46: Spanish Construction Materials Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 47: Spanish Construction Materials Historic Market Review

by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 48: Construction Materials Market in Spain: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

RUSSIA

Table 49: Russian Construction Materials Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 50: Construction Materials Market in Russia by Type: A

Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 51: Russian Construction Materials Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 52: Rest of Europe Construction Materials Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 53: Construction Materials Market in Rest of Europe in

US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 54: Rest of Europe Construction Materials Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 55: Asia-Pacific Construction Materials Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 56: Construction Materials Market in Asia-Pacific:

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 57: Asia-Pacific Construction Materials Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 58: Construction Materials Market in Asia-Pacific by

Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 59: Asia-Pacific Construction Materials Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 60: Asia-Pacific Construction Materials Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 61: Construction Materials Market in Australia: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 62: Australian Construction Materials Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 63: Australian Construction Materials Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 64: Indian Construction Materials Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 65: Indian Construction Materials Historic Market Review

by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 66: Construction Materials Market in India: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 67: Construction Materials Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 68: South Korean Construction Materials Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 69: Construction Materials Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 70: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Construction

Materials: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 71: Construction Materials Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 72: Rest of Asia-Pacific Construction Materials Market

Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 73: Latin American Construction Materials Market Trends

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 74: Construction Materials Market in Latin America in US$

Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 75: Latin American Construction Materials Market

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 76: Latin American Construction Materials Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 77: Construction Materials Historic Market Analysis in

Latin America in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 78: Latin American Construction Materials Market by

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 79: Argentinean Construction Materials Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 80: Construction Materials Market in Argentina in US$

Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 81: Argentinean Construction Materials Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 82: Construction Materials Market in Brazil by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 83: Brazilian Construction Materials Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 84: Brazilian Construction Materials Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MEXICO

Table 85: Construction Materials Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 86: Mexican Construction Materials Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 87: Mexican Construction Materials Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 88: Rest of Latin America Construction Materials Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 89: Construction Materials Market in Rest of Latin

America by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 90: Rest of Latin America Construction Materials Market

Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 91: The Middle East Construction Materials Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 92: Construction Materials Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 93: The Middle East Construction Materials Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 94: The Middle East Construction Materials Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 95: The Middle East Construction Materials Historic

Market by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 96: Construction Materials Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

IRAN

Table 97: Iranian Market for Construction Materials: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 98: Construction Materials Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 99: Iranian Construction Materials Market Share Analysis

by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 100: Israeli Construction Materials Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 101: Construction Materials Market in Israel in US$

Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 102: Israeli Construction Materials Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 103: Saudi Arabian Construction Materials Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 104: Construction Materials Historic Market Analysis in

Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 105: Saudi Arabian Construction Materials Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 106: Construction Materials Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 107: United Arab Emirates Construction Materials Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 108: Construction Materials Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 109: Construction Materials Market in Rest of Middle

East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million

by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 110: Rest of Middle East Construction Materials Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 111: Rest of Middle East Construction Materials Market

Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 112: African Construction Materials Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 113: Construction Materials Market in Africa by Type: A

Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 114: African Construction Materials Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



IV. COMPETITION



AMBUJA CEMENTS LTD.

ANHUI CONCH CEMENT COMPANY LIMITED

ASIA CEMENT PUBLIC COMPANY LTD.

ATHABASCA MINERALS INC.

BORAL

ULTRATECH CEMENT



V. CURATED RESEARCH

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03037250/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

