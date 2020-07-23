Global Construction Outlook to 2024 (Q2 2020 Update)

NEW YORK, July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Summary



The global construction industry has been under intense stress in recent months amid the COVID-19 crisis and associated containments measures to prevent the continued spread of the virus. Even in countries where the construction industry has been permitted to continue, being exempt from restrictions on general business activity, there has still been widespread disruption and temporary shut downs of construction sites.



Reflecting the severe impact on the industry, rovisional data for some major markets in Europe reveal that construction output plummeted in April during the peak of the pandemic in the region, with Italy recording a 68% year-on-year drop, and France a 60% decline.Such unprecedented declines are expected in other markets that have seen construction work grind to a halt.



latest industry survey showed that in May 70% of all respondents globally agreed or strongly agreed that the COVID-19 outbreak had led to a halt in construction work respondents, while 88% agreed or strongly agreed that it had led to delays in the commencement of new projects.



Under a positive scenario that a widespread second wave of infections is avoided, latest forecasts show that the construction output globally will fall by 3.2% in 2020, with a much steeper downturn only being prevented because the construction industry in China, the original epicenter of the pandemic, appears to be recovering quickly.



There is a mixed picture in other parts of Asia-Pacific, with India now expected to record a contraction of 7.5% owing to its extended lockdown period. While Europe is now moving to a recovery phase, with restrictions being eased and construction works resuming, the construction industry has suffered a severe downturn. There is high risk that in the US and most parts of Latin America, the COVID-19 crisis will be prolonged, given the continued rise in confirmed cases. Across the Middle East and Africa concerns persist over the wider fallout from the crisis and the damage caused to government finances from the weakness in oil prices and economic weakness



This report provides a detailed analysis of the prospects for the global construction industry up to 2024, including an assessment of the impact of COVID-19.



Scope

- An overview of the outlook for the global construction industry to 2024, with specific focus on assessing the impact of COVID-19

- Analysis of the outlook for the construction industry in major global regions: North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South and South-East Asia, North-East Asia, Australasia, the Middle East and North Africa, and Sub-Saharan Africa.

- A comprehensive benchmarking of 92 leading construction markets according to construction market value and growth

- Analysis of the latest data on construction output trends in key markets.



Reasons to Buy

- Evaluate regional construction trends from insight on output values and forecast data to 2024, and understand the immediate risks and challenges presented by the spread of COVID-19. Identify the fastest growers to enable assessment and targeting of commercial opportunities in the markets best suited to strategic focus.

- Identify the drivers in the global construction market and consider growth in emerging and developed economies.

- Formulate plans on where and how to engage with the market while minimizing any negative impact on revenues.



