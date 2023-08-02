Global Construction Plastics Business Report 2023: A $187.1 Billion Market by 2030 - Pipes Segment to Account for $72.7 Billion

DUBLIN, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Construction Plastics - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Construction Plastics Market to Reach $187.1 Billion by 2030



The global market for Construction Plastics estimated at US$84.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$187.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.4% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

The report provides detailed insights into different segments of the Construction Plastics market, including Pipes, Windows & Doors, Insulation Materials, and Other Applications. These segments are analyzed independently for annual sales in US$ Million, CAGR, and percentage breakdown of value sales for the years 2014, 2023, and 2030.

The Construction Plastics market is further classified based on the type of construction, including Residential and Non-Residential. For each construction type, the annual sales in US$ Million and CAGR are presented for the years 2014 through 2030, with a percentage breakdown of value sales for 2014, 2023, and 2030.

This comprehensive analysis offers valuable insights into the market dynamics, historic review, and a 16-year perspective, enabling industry stakeholders to make informed decisions and strategic plans.

Pipes, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 11.7% CAGR and reach US$72.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Windows & Doors segment is readjusted to a revised 10.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $23.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 15.4% CAGR



The Construction Plastics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$23.1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$44.8 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 15.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6% and 9.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.9% CAGR.

Looking Ahead to 2023



Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand.

With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year.

Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

- war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession. Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Construction Plastics - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

