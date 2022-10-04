Global Construction Plastics Growth Opportunities: Investment in Digital Technologies

DUBLIN, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Construction Plastics Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study presents an assessment of the global construction plastics market in 2021 and its future growth prospects. It discusses the different tiers of the value chain and estimates volume and revenue for construction plastics.

The study is primarily segmented into the five end-use segments where the following end-products are considered:

Pipes, tanks, and ducts (covers potable water pipes, sewage pipes, hot- and cold-water pipes, gas pipes, pipe fittings and joints, and water tanks and rainwater harvesting systems) Windows and doors (covers window frames, window glazing, interior housing doors, door frames, door knobs and handles, and door hinges) Wall coverings, claddings, and partitions (covers wall coverings, wall claddings, wall partitions, and fittings and fillings for glass walls) Flooring and decking (covers flooring panels, outdoor decking, and soft flooring) Roofing and ceiling panels (covers membrane, flat roofs; tile, fixed roofs; ceiling panels; roof glazing; roof lights; and patio roofs)

The study is also segmented by plastic type: polyvinylchloride (PVC), polyethylene (PE), polypropylene (PP), polycarbonates (PC), polymethylmethacrylate (PMMA), acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS), polyamides (PA), and polyoxymethylene (POM).

The study discusses volume and revenue forecasts for each segment and subsegment from 2018 to 2028. The analysis focuses on the primary regions and the subsegment level but includes competitive structure and market share data at the overall level. The study also provides a seven-year forecast, based on expected compound average growth rates in which the base year is 2021 and the forecast period is 2022 to 2028.

Key market participants and critical competitive factors for them to achieve organic growth and gain a solid foothold in the market are included in the study. The current size of the construction plastics market is assessed by factors such as rebounding construction market, green construction trends, material substitution potential; and shifting political, socio-economic, regulatory, environmental, raw material, and technology trends. These factors, classified as growth drivers and restraints, are considered in the forecast analysis. The study also analyzes the role of population growth and new building design. The study also assesses the top growth opportunities for plastic manufacturers during the forecast period.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative 8T

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Construction Plastics Market

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline EngineT

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Geographic Scope

Definitions

Key Competitors

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Drivers Explained

Growth Restraints

Restraints Explained

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue and Volume Forecast

Average Price Forecast

Volume Forecast by Plastic Type

Revenue Forecast by Plastic Type

Revenue, Volume, and Average Price Forecast Analysis, Construction Plastics

Volume Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast by Region

Regional Analysis - The Americas

Regional Analysis - Europe

Regional Analysis - APAC

Regional Analysis - MEASA

Value Chain

Value Chain Explained

Competitive Environment

Market Share Analysis by Construction Plastics Type

3. Circular Economy in Construction Plastics

Circular Economy of Plastics in Construction, 2022

Circular Economy of Plastics in Construction, 2028

Product Matrix for Recycled Products in Construction, 2022

Examples of Recycled Plastic Products, 2022

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Pipes, Ducts, and Water Tanks

Pipes, Ducts, and Water Tanks

Growth Metrics

Revenue and Volume Forecast

Average Price Forecast

Revenue, Volume, and Average Price Forecast Analysis

Trends by Region

Volume Forecast by Plastic Type

Revenue Forecast by Plastic Type

Volume and Revenue Forecast Analysis by Plastic Type

5. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Windows and Doors

Windows and Doors

Growth Metrics

Revenue and Volume Forecast

Average Price Forecast

Revenue, Volume, and Average Price Forecast Analysis

Trends by Region

Volume Forecast by Plastic Type

Revenue Forecast by Plastic Type

Volume and Revenue Forecast Analysis by Plastic Type

6. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Wall Coverings, Claddings, and Partitions

Wall Coverings, Claddings, and Partitions

Growth Metrics

Revenue and Volume Forecast

Average Price Forecast

Revenue, Volume, and Average Price Forecast Analysis

Trends by Region

Volume Forecast by Plastic Type

Revenue Forecast by Plastic Type

Volume and Revenue Forecast Analysis by Plastic Type

7. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Flooring and Decking

Flooring and Decking

Growth Metrics

Revenue and Volume Forecast

Average Price Forecast

Revenue, Volume, and Average Price Forecast Analysis

Trends by Region

Volume Forecast by Plastic Type

Revenue Forecast by Plastic Type

Volume and Revenue Forecast Analysis by Plastic Type

8. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Roofing and Ceiling Panels

Roofing and Ceiling Panels

Growth Metrics

Revenue and Volume Forecast

Average Price Forecast

Revenue, Volume, and Average Price Forecast Analysis

Trends by Region

Volume Forecast by Plastic Type

Revenue Forecast by Plastic Type

Volume and Revenue Forecast Analysis by Plastic Type

9. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Recycled Plastic Grades that Meet Circular Economy Goals

Growth Opportunity 2: New Sales and Partnerships Strategies

Growth Opportunity 3: Investment in Digital Technologies

10. Next Steps

Your Next Steps

Why Now?

11. List of Exhibits

