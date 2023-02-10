Global Construction Toys Market Report 2022-2023 & 2030 - Connected Toys Drive Growth with Subscription Services Standing Out as a Notable Market Model

DUBLIN, Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Construction Toys: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Construction Toys Market to Reach $18.5 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Construction Toys estimated at US$13.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$18.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Traditional Blocks & Plates, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4% CAGR and reach US$7.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Architecture segment is readjusted to a revised 3.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.5% CAGR



The Construction Toys market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.8 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.8 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1% and 4.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.8% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.5 Billion by the year 2030.



Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Looking Ahead to 2023



Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Key Topics Covered:

MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Introduction

Construction Toys - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Toys Aimed at Cognitive Development of Kids Boost Growth in the Global Construction Toys Market

Benefits of Construction Toys

Major Players

Toy Companies Brace up to Grab Share in the Construction Toys Market

Toy Innovations

Construction Toys Innovations

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Connected Toys Drive Growth in the Smart Toys Market

Subscription Services Stands Out as a Notable Market Model

Building Toys Focused on Improving Creativity and Imagination of Children Attract Attention

Subscription Services Model for Stem Toys Garners Popularity

Toys Mirror Trends in Engineering Industry

Technology Toys Emerge as an Expanding Opportunity Market

Recent Innovative Launches

Construction Toys - A Background

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 32 Featured)

Bandai Co., Ltd.

Gebr. Marklin & Cie GmbH

Hasbro, Inc.

K'NEX, a Division of Basic Fun Inc.

Mattel, Inc.

MEGA Brands Inc.

Melissa & Doug

Spin Master Ltd.

The LEGO Group

VTech Electronics North America, L.L.C.

