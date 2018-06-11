Global Consumer Batteries Industry

LONDON, June 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Consumer Batteries in US$ by the following Battery Chemistries: Primary Batteries (Zinc Carbon, Alkaline, & Lithium), and Secondary Batteries (Nickel Cadmium, Nickel Metal Hydride, Lithium Ion, & Others).



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/90632



The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.



Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.



The report profiles 111 companies including many key and niche players such as:

- Battery Technology Inc.

- BYD Company Ltd.

- Duracell Inc.

- Electrochem Automation Inc.

- Energizer Holdings, Inc.

- FDK Corporation



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/90632



CONSUMER BATTERIES MCP-2736 A GLOBAL STRATEGIC BUSINESS REPORT CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations

Disclaimers

Data Interpretation & Reporting Level

Quantitative Techniques & Analytics

Product Definitions and Scope of Study

Primary Batteries

Zinc Carbon

Alkaline Batteries

Lithium Batteries

Secondary Batteries

Nickel-Cadmium Batteries

Nickel-Metal Hydride Batteries

Lithium Ion Batteries



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Consumer Batteries - A Prelude

Consumer Products' Batteries Market in Robust Health

Improving Economy Buoys General Market Optimism

Years 2016 and 2017 in Retrospect

2018 Global Economic Outlook

Table 1: World Real GDP Growth Rates in % for the Years 2016 through 2019 by Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 2: World GDP (2016 & 2017): Percentage Breakdown of Nominal GDP Value by Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Outlook

Alkaline Battery Market Heads for Steady Growth

Rechargeable/Secondary Battery Market Gathers Notable Momentum

Growth Drivers and Trends

Booming Digital World Spells Opportunities for Consumer Batteries

Rising Adoption of Smart Wearables

Longer Lasting Batteries: An Important Component Driving Sales

Increasing Consumer Spending

Green Innovation to Lead the Way

Table 3: World Battery Market by Category (2018E): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 9V, AA, AAA, C and D Cell Sizes (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Global Demand for Battery Materials to Surge

Table 4: World Battery Materials Market by Region (2018E): Percentage Breakdown of Material Demand for North America, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Emerging Trends in Consumer Battery Industry

Smart Batteries

Futuristic Battery Technology Trends

A Peek into Technology Trends/Innovations

Innovation in the Battery Field - Centered Around Manufacturing Process Improvements

New Approach for Manufacturing Semisolid Li-ion Battery

Safer Lithium-Ion Batteries Being Developed

New Generation Smart Power Batteries Gain Momentum

Pre-Charged/Ready-to-use Rechargeable Batteries - An Opportunity Generator

Portable Fuel Cell Batteries: Not an Immediate Threat

Biofuel Cell: Will it Sound a Death Knell for Traditional Rechargeable Batteries?

Li-Ion Polymer Batteries Get Thinner

Aluminum-Air Batteries Poised to Gain Ground

Nanotechnology - Creating a Difference in the Battery Market

Carbon Electrodes: to Create High Performance Lithium Sulfur Batteries

Futuristic Curved Batteries Gaining Heightened Attention

New Battery Technologies for Wearable Devices

Inbuilt Power Sources for Wearable Devices to Transform Existing Approaches



2. SEGMENTAL PERSPECTIVE

Primary Batteries: An Overview

Table 5: World Primary Batteries Market by Battery Chemistry (2018E): Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Alkaline, Lithium, and Zinc-Carbon (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Alkaline: Dominant Consumer Battery Segment

Global Alkaline Battery Market: Concentrated at the Top...

Challenges

Low Consumer Awareness Deters Growth Prospects in Emerging Markets

Higher Prices of Alkaline Batteries

Rising Raw Material Costs Impact Profitability Margins

Threat of Counterfeit: A Cause of Concern

NiMH - A Major Competing Product in High-Drain Consumer Applications

A Mature US Market for Alkaline Batteries

More Powerful Alkalines for the US Market

Trends Adversely Impacting Major Player Profitability

European Market for Alkaline Batteries

Emerging Trends Adversely Impacting Profitability

Zinc-Carbon: Continues to Sustain Demand in Emerging Markets

Primary Lithium Batteries: The Fastest Growing Primary Battery Segment

Zinc Air - An Insight

Continuous R&D to Broaden Electronic Devices Application Market

Secondary Batteries: An Overview

Table 6: World Secondary Batteries Market by Battery Chemistry (2018E): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Lithium Ion, Nickel Cadmium, Nickel Metal Hydride, and Other Battery Chemistries (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 7: World Rechargeable Battery Market (2018E): Percentage Volume by Battery Type (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Battery Chemistries Responding to Demands from OEMs

Infusion of New Materials to Boost Energy Storage of Batteries

A Peek into Segments

NiCad Batteries - Set to Decline

Key Statistical Inputs

Table 8: World NiCd Batteries Market by Leading Players (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Volume and Value Sales for BYD, Panasonic (Sanyo), SAFT and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 9: World NiCd Battery Market by Application (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Power Tools, Security Lighting, Toys and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

NiMH - A Mature Technology, Yet Strong in Consumer Applications

Table 10: World NiMH Rechargeable Battery Market by Application (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cordless Phones, General Electronics, HEV, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 11: World NiMH Batteries Market by Leading Players (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Volume & Value Sales for FDK, Primearth EV Energy, Gold Peak and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Lithium Ion Batteries: A Review

Evolution of Lithium Ion Battery

Market Scenario

Table 12: World Li-Ion Rechargeable Battery Market (2018E): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Shipment by Application (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Challenges

Table 13: World Lithium-Ion Battery Market (2017 & 2022): Percentage Breakdown of Shipments by End-Use Markets (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Asian Giants Dominate the Global Lithium-ion Battery Market

Japan Losing Ground to Other Asian Countries

Table 14: World Li-Ion Battery Market (2018E): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Shipment by Company (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 15: World Small Cell Li-Ion Battery Market (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Shipment by Company (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 16: World Cylindrical Li-Ion Battery Market (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Shipment by Company (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 17: World Prismatic Li-Ion Battery Market (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Shipment by Company (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 18: World Laminate Li-Ion Battery Market (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Shipment by Company (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Li-Ion Batteries Witness Increased Investments

Lithium Rechargeable Prices Exhibit Declining Trend

Raw Material Dynamics in Li-Ion Batteries

Table 19: Li-ion Battery Manufacturing (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Cost by Raw Material Component (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 20: Cathode Active Materials in Li-ion Battery Manufacturing (2018 & 2024): Percentage Volume Breakdown by Material (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 21: Anodes (Carbon) in Li-ion Battery Manufacturing (2018E): Percentage Volume Breakdown by Carbon Material (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 22: Global Li-ion Battery Anode Materials Market by Leading Manufacturers (2017E): Percentage Value Breakdown by Supplier (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 23: Global Li-ion Battery Market by Leading Suppliers of Electrolyte (2017E): Percentage Volume Breakdown by Supplier (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 24: Global Li-ion Battery Market by Leading Suppliers of Separator (2017E): Percentage Value Breakdown by Supplier (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Insight into Reserves & Supply of Lithium, the Key Raw Material

Table 25: World Lithium Reserves by Select Leading Countries (2018E): Reserves in Thousand Tons for Chile, China, Argentina, Australia, and Portugal (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 26: World Lithium Market by Leading Suppliers (2017E): Volume Market Share by Company (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 27: Lithium Content (in Gram) in Consumer Batteries by Battery Type

Super Charge Ion Battery (SCiB) - A Threat to Li-Ion Battery

Innovations

Innovative Battery Technology from Amprius

Gbatteries Develops BatteryBox - A Battery with 50Whr Backup Capacity

Li-ion Battery with Lithium Borohydride Designed in Japan

Growth Drivers

Consumer LiB Market: High-End IT Products to Drive Future Growth

Mobile Phones: A Power Packed Opportunity for Li-ion batteries

Smartphones: A Lucrative Market

Table 28: World Market for Smartphones (2016, 2018 & 2022): Breakdown of Sales in Million Units by Geographic Region/ Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Laptops and Netbooks - The Li-ion Drivers

Table 29: Global Shipments of Desktop PCs, Laptops, and Tablets in Million Units for Years 2014, 2017E & 2020P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Addressing Flaws in Lithium-ion Batteries

IATA's New Regulations for Li-ion Battery Transportation

Battery Market to Witness Emergence of New Chemistries

Lithium Polymer: Rising Like a Phoenix

Battery Recycling Market Exhibiting Stable Growth



3. TECHNOLOGICAL INNOVATIONS/ RESEARCH & DEVELOPMENT

Emerging Technologies Offer Growth Opportunities within the Battery Market

Range of Advancements in Battery Technology

Potential Breakthroughs in Consumer Battery Technology

Stereax P180 Battery - An Expanded View

Turning towards Computer Power

The Future

New, Innovative Technology for Supporting Faster Charge of Lithium-ion Batteries

Impending Arrival of a Better and Safer Rechargeable Battery

Dream to Develop Energy-Dense and Affordable Batteries Remains Elusive

Constraints and Challenges on the Path of Innovations

Improvement in One Area Comes at the Cost of Another

Costs and Funding

Testing, Safety and Reliability

Impact of Stagnation in Battery Technology on Other Emerging Technologies



4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Battery - Device Maker's Need

Evolution of Battery

Major Applications in Conjunction with Historical Developments

Types of Batteries

Acid and Alkaline Batteries

Wet and Dry Batteries

Applications

Consumer Batteries (Primary & Secondary)

Different Sizes of Consumer Batteries

Primary Batteries

Zinc-Carbon (Zn-C)

Alkaline Batteries

Primary Lithium Batteries

Secondary Batteries

Table 30: Secondary Batteries - Characteristics (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Nickel-Cadmium (Ni-Cd)

History

Drawbacks

Nickel-Metal Hydride (Ni-MH)

Nickel Metal Hydride Vs. Nickel Cadmium

Lithium Ion Batteries

Properties

Applications

Competition

Merits

Demerits

History

Lithium Vs. Alkaline Batteries

Others

Lithium-Polymer



5. PRODUCT LAUNCHES AND INTRODUCTIONS

Rayovac Introduces PRO LINE® Advanced Battery System for Hearing Aids

FDK and Fujitsu Develop High Energy Density Cathode Material, Lithium Cobalt Pyrophosphate

Energizer Introduces Rechargeable Batteries from Recycled Battery Material

Enevate Introduces SemiAccurate, Silicon-Lithium-Ion Battery



6. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Maxell to Acquire GS Yuasa' Specialty Business within Industrial Batteries & Power Sources Business

Energizer to Acquire Spectrum Brands' Battery and Lighting Products Business

VARTA Consumer Batteries Invests in Dischingen's Battery Plant for Modernization and Expansion

Lithium Exploration Group to Acquire Lithium Battery Patents

StoreDot Gets $60M Funding for Developing Quick-Charging Battery

Solvay Acquires Energain™ Li-Ion High Voltage Technology from DuPont

Murata Manufacturing Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Sony's Battery Business

Freeman Spogli & Co. Acquires Batteries Plus Bulbs

Total to Acquire Saft

P&G Transfers Duracell Business to Berkshire Hathaway

Faradion and AGM Batteries Sign R&D Partnership to Commercialize Sodium Technology

Ultralife Acquires Accutronics, an Independent Designer and Manufacturer of Smart Batteries

Hitachi Maxell and Kopin Enter into Agreement to Manufacture High-Capacity Lithium Ion Batteries



7. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS

Battery Technology Inc. (USA)

BYD Company Ltd. (China)

Duracell Inc. (USA)

Electrochem Automation Inc. (USA)

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (USA)

FDK Corporation (Japan)

GPB International Limited (Hong Kong)

Jiangmen TWD Technology Co., Ltd. (China)

LG Chem (South Korea)

Maxell Holdings, Ltd. (Japan)

Panasonic Corporation (Japan)

Samsung SDI Co. Ltd. (South Korea)

Spectrum Brands, Inc. (USA)

VARTA Consumer Batteries GmbH & Co. KGaA (Germany)

Tohoku Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Tronic Technology Global Ltd. (Hong Kong)

Ultralife Corporation (USA)



8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Consumer Batteries by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 32: World Historic Review for Consumer Batteries by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 33: World 14-Year Perspective for Consumer Batteries by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin American Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Market for Primary Batteries

Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Primary Batteries by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 35: World Historic Review for Primary Batteries by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 36: World 14-Year Perspective for Primary Batteries by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin American Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 37: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Primary Batteries by Battery Chemistry - Zinc Carbon, Alkaline, and Lithium Batteries Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 38: World Historic Review for Primary Batteries by Battery Chemistry - Zinc Carbon, Alkaline, and Lithium Batteries Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 39: World 14-Year Perspective for Primary Batteries by Battery Chemistry - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Zinc Carbon, Alkaline, and Lithium Batteries Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 40: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Zinc Carbon Batteries by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 41: World Historic Review for Zinc Carbon Batteries by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 42: World 14-Year Perspective for Zinc Carbon Batteries by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin American Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 43: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Alkaline Batteries by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 44: World Historic Review for Alkaline Batteries by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 45: World 14-Year Perspective for Alkaline Batteries by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin American Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 46: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Lithium Batteries by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 47: World Historic Review for Lithium Batteries by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 48: World 14-Year Perspective for Lithium Batteries by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin American Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Market for Secondary Batteries

Table 49: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Secondary Batteries by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 50: World Historic Review for Secondary Batteries by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 51: World 14-Year Perspective for Secondary Batteries by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin American Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 52: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Secondary Batteries by Battery Chemistry - Nickel Cadmium, Nickel Metal Hydride, Lithium Ion, and Other Battery Chemistries Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 53: World Historic Review for Secondary Batteries by Battery Chemistry - Nickel Cadmium, Nickel Metal Hydride, Lithium Ion, and Other Battery Chemistries Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 54: World 14-Year Perspective for Secondary Batteries by Battery Chemistry - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Nickel Cadmium, Nickel Metal Hydride, Lithium Ion, and Other Battery Chemistries Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 55: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Nickel Cadmium Batteries by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 56: World Historic Review for Nickel Cadmium Batteries by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 57: World 14-Year Perspective for Nickel Cadmium Batteries by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin American Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 58: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Nickel Metal Hydride Batteries by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 59: World Historic Review for Nickel Metal Hydride Batteries by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 60: World 14-Year Perspective for Nickel Metal Hydride Batteries by Geographic Region / Country - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin American Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 61: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Lithium Ion Batteries by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 62: World Historic Review for Lithium Ion Batteries by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 63: World 14-Year Perspective for Lithium Ion Batteries by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin American Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 64: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Other Secondary Batteries by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 65: World Historic Review for Other Secondary Batteries by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 66: World 14-Year Perspective for Other Secondary Batteries by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin American Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



III. MARKET



1. THE UNITED STATES

A.Market Analysis

US Battery Market - An Overview

Current & Future Analysis

Table 67: US Market for Batteries (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Battery Use by Consumer Device (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 68: Batteries Market in the US (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales by Leading Company (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 69: Online Battery Sales in the US (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales by Leading Brands (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Segmental Analysis

Primary Batteries - A Review

Competition Rife in the Primary Batteries Segment

Table 70: US Market for Consumer Batteries (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Battery Sales by Category for Premium Brands, Mass Brands, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Alkaline Batteries - The Primary Batteries Stronghold

Table 71: US Market for Alkaline Batteries (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales by Leading Brands (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Secondary Batteries - An Insight

University Research Team Develops Super-Powered Microbatteries

Rechargeable Lithium Metal Battery with Double Energy Density for Consumer Electronics

Rechargeable, Non-Combustible Zinc-Nickel Battery to Power Mobile Devices

EXIM Scenario of Primary Batteries and Cells

Lithium Primary Batteries and Cells

Manganese Dioxide-based Primary Batteries and Cells

Product Launches

Recent Industry Activity

Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 72: US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Consumer Batteries by Product Group/Chemistries - Primary Batteries (Zinc Carbon, Alkaline, and Lithium) and SecondaryBatteries (Nickel Cadmium, Nickel Metal Hydride, Lithium Ion, and Others) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 73: US Historic Review for Consumer Batteries by Product Group/Chemistries -Primary Batteries (Zinc Carbon, Alkaline, and Lithium) and Secondary Batteries (Nickel Cadmium, Nickel Metal Hydride, Lithium Ion, and Others) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 74: US 14-Year Perspective for Consumer Batteries by Product Group/ Chemistries - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Primary Batteries (Zinc Carbon, Alkaline, and Lithium) and Secondary Batteries (Nickel Cadmium, Nickel Metal Hydride, Lithium Ion, and Others) Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



2. CANADA

A.Market Analysis

Outlook

Export-Import Scenario of Primary Batteries and Cells

B.Market Analytics

Table 75: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Consumer Batteries by Product Group/Chemistries - Primary Batteries (Zinc Carbon, Alkaline, and Lithium) and Secondary Batteries (Nickel Cadmium, Nickel Metal Hydride, Lithium Ion, and Others) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 76: Canadian Historic Review for Consumer Batteries by Product Group/ Chemistries - Primary Batteries (Zinc Carbon, Alkaline, and Lithium) and Secondary Batteries (Nickel Cadmium, Nickel Metal Hydride, Lithium Ion, and Others) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 77: Canadian 14-Year Perspective for Consumer Batteries by Product Group/ Chemistries - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Primary Batteries (Zinc Carbon, Alkaline, and Lithium) and Secondary Batteries (Nickel Cadmium, Nickel Metal Hydride, Lithium Ion, and Others) Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



3. JAPAN

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Japan Losing Ground to other Asian Countries

Manufacturers to Boost Production of Materials for Li-ion Batteries

Table 78: Batteries Production in Japan (2016E): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Production by Battery Type (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 79: Batteries Production in Japan (2016E): Percentage Breakdown of Value Production by Battery Type (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Japanese Battery Trade Statistics

Product Launch

Strategic Corporate Developments

Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 80: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Consumer Batteries by Product Group/Chemistries - Primary Batteries (Zinc Carbon, Alkaline, and Lithium) and Secondary Batteries (Nickel Cadmium, Nickel Metal Hydride, Lithium Ion, and Others) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 81: Japanese Historic Review for Consumer Batteries by Product Group/ Chemistries - Primary Batteries (Zinc Carbon, Alkaline, and Lithium) and Secondary Batteries (Nickel Cadmium, Nickel Metal Hydride, Lithium Ion, and Others) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 82: Japanese 14-Year Perspective for Consumer Batteries by Product Group/Chemistries - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Primary Batteries (Zinc Carbon, Alkaline, and Lithium) and Secondary Batteries (Nickel Cadmium, Nickel Metal Hydride, Lithium Ion, and Others) Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4. EUROPE

A.Market Analysis

An Overview

More Power, Lesser Weight - The Evolution in Primary Batteries

Mercury-Free Button Cells Likely in the Future

Legal Environment in Europe

EU Battery Directive

Government Initiatives

Future Trends

European Portable Battery Association (EPBA)

National Battery Association in Eastern Europe

Competitive Landscape in the Recent Past

Table 83: European Market for Batteries (2015-Historic Data): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales by Leading Players (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 84: European Market for Portable Alkaline Batteries (2015-Historic Data): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales by Leading Players (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 85: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Consumer Batteries by Geographic Region/Country - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 86: European Historic Review for Consumer Batteries by Geographic Region/Country - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 87: European 14-Year Perspective for Consumer Batteries by Geographic Region/ Country - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 88: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Consumer Batteries by Product Group/Chemistries - Primary Batteries (Zinc Carbon, Alkaline, and Lithium) and Secondary Batteries (Nickel Cadmium, Nickel Metal Hydride, Lithium Ion, and Others) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 89: European Historic Review for Consumer Batteries by Product Group/ Chemistries - Primary Batteries (Zinc Carbon, Alkaline, and Lithium) and Secondary Batteries (Nickel Cadmium, Nickel Metal Hydride, Lithium Ion, and Others) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 90: European 14-Year Perspective for Consumer Batteries by Product Group/Chemistries - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Primary Batteries (Zinc Carbon, Alkaline, and Lithium) and Secondary Batteries (Nickel Cadmium, Nickel Metal Hydride, Lithium Ion, and Others) Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4a. FRANCE

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Table 91: French Market for Batteries (2015-Historic Data): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales by Leading Players (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Strategic Corporate Development

B.Market Analytics

Table 92: French Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Consumer Batteries by Product Group/Chemistries - Primary Batteries (Zinc Carbon, Alkaline, and Lithium) and Secondary Batteries (Nickel Cadmium, Nickel Metal Hydride, Lithium Ion, and Others) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 93: French Historic Review for Consumer Batteries by Product Group/ Chemistries - Primary Batteries (Zinc Carbon, Alkaline, and Lithium) and Secondary Batteries (Nickel Cadmium, Nickel Metal Hydride, Lithium Ion, and Others) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 94: French 14-Year Perspective for Consumer Batteries by Product Group/ Chemistries - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Primary Batteries (Zinc Carbon, Alkaline, and Lithium) and Secondary Batteries (Nickel Cadmium, Nickel Metal Hydride, Lithium Ion, and Others) Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4b. GERMANY

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Battery Snippets

Table 95: German Market for Batteries (2015-Historic Data): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales by Leading Players (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Regulations Targeting Mercury

Corporate Development

Key Player

B.Market Analytics

Table 96: German Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Consumer Batteries by Product Group/Chemistries - Primary Batteries (Zinc Carbon, Alkaline, and Lithium) and Secondary Batteries (Nickel Cadmium, Nickel Metal Hydride, Lithium Ion, and Others) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 97: German Historic Review for Consumer Batteries by Product Group/ Chemistries - Primary Batteries (Zinc Carbon, Alkaline, and Lithium) and Secondary Batteries (Nickel Cadmium, Nickel Metal Hydride, Lithium Ion, and Others) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 98: German 14-Year Perspective for Consumer Batteries by Product Group/ Chemistries - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Primary Batteries (Zinc Carbon, Alkaline, and Lithium) and Secondary Batteries (Nickel Cadmium, Nickel Metal Hydride, Lithium Ion, and Others) Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4c. ITALY

Market Analysis

Table 99: Italian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Consumer Batteries by Product Group/Chemistries - Primary Batteries (Zinc Carbon, Alkaline, and Lithium) and Secondary Batteries (Nickel Cadmium, Nickel Metal Hydride, Lithium Ion, and Others) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 100: Italian Historic Review for Consumer Batteries by Product Group/ Chemistries - Primary Batteries (Zinc Carbon, Alkaline, and Lithium) and Secondary Batteries (Nickel Cadmium, Nickel Metal Hydride, Lithium Ion, and Others) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 101: Italian 14-Year Perspective for Consumer Batteries by Product Group/ Chemistries - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Primary Batteries (Zinc Carbon, Alkaline, and Lithium) and Secondary Batteries (Nickel Cadmium, Nickel Metal Hydride, Lithium Ion, and Others) Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4d. THE UNITED KINGDOM

A.Market Analysis

An Overview

Table 102: UK Market for Batteries (2015-Historic Data): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales by Leading Players (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Rechargeable Batteries Gain Momentum, Lack of Awareness Remains a Bottleneck

Low Recycling Rates for Batteries

Environmental Issues & Initiatives

Strategic Corporate Development

B.Market Analytics

Table 103: The UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Consumer Batteries by Product Group/Chemistries - Primary Batteries (Zinc Carbon, Alkaline, and Lithium) and Secondary Batteries (Nickel Cadmium, Nickel Metal Hydride, Lithium Ion, and Others) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 104: The UK Historic Review for Consumer Batteries by Product Group/ Chemistries - Primary Batteries (Zinc Carbon, Alkaline, and Lithium) and Secondary Batteries (Nickel Cadmium, Nickel Metal Hydride, Lithium Ion, and Others) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 105: The UK 14-Year Perspective for Consumer Batteries by Product Group/ Chemistries - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Primary Batteries (Zinc Carbon, Alkaline, and Lithium) and Secondary Batteries (Nickel Cadmium, Nickel Metal Hydride, Lithium Ion, and Others) Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4e. SPAIN

Market Analysis

Table 106: Spanish Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Consumer Batteries by Product Group/Chemistries - Primary Batteries (Zinc Carbon, Alkaline, and Lithium) and Secondary Batteries (Nickel Cadmium, Nickel Metal Hydride, Lithium Ion, and Others) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 107: Spanish Historic Review for Consumer Batteries by Product Group/ Chemistries - Primary Batteries (Zinc Carbon, Alkaline, and Lithium) and Secondary Batteries (Nickel Cadmium, Nickel Metal Hydride, Lithium Ion, and Others) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 108: Spanish 14-Year Perspective for Consumer Batteries by Product Group/ Chemistries - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Primary Batteries (Zinc Carbon, Alkaline, and Lithium) and Secondary Batteries (Nickel Cadmium, Nickel Metal Hydride, Lithium Ion, and Others) Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4f. RUSSIA

Market Analysis

Table 109: Russian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Consumer Batteries by Product Group/Chemistries - Primary Batteries (Zinc Carbon, Alkaline, and Lithium) and Secondary Batteries (Nickel Cadmium, Nickel Metal Hydride, Lithium Ion, and Others) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 110: Russian Historic Review for Consumer Batteries by Product Group/ Chemistries - Primary Batteries (Zinc Carbon, Alkaline, and Lithium) and Secondary Batteries (Nickel Cadmium, Nickel Metal Hydride, Lithium Ion, and Others) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 111: Russian 14-Year Perspective for Consumer Batteries by Product Group/ Chemistries - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Primary Batteries (Zinc Carbon, Alkaline, and Lithium) and Secondary Batteries (Nickel Cadmium, Nickel Metal Hydride, Lithium Ion, and Others) Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4g. REST OF EUROPE

Market Analysis

Table 112: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Consumer Batteries by Product Group/Chemistries - Primary Batteries (Zinc Carbon, Alkaline, and Lithium) and Secondary Batteries (Nickel Cadmium, Nickel Metal Hydride, Lithium Ion, and Others) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 113: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Consumer Batteries by Product Group/ Chemistries - Primary Batteries (Zinc Carbon, Alkaline, and Lithium) and Secondary Batteries (Nickel Cadmium, Nickel Metal Hydride, Lithium Ion, and Others) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 114: Rest of Europe 14-Year Perspective for Consumer Batteries by Product Group/ Chemistries - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Primary Batteries (Zinc Carbon, Alkaline, and Lithium) and Secondary Batteries (Nickel Cadmium, Nickel Metal Hydride, Lithium Ion, and Others) Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5. ASIA-PACIFIC

Market Analysis

Table 115: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Consumer Batteries by Geographic Region/Country - China, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 116: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Consumer Batteries by Geographic Region / Country - China, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 117: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Consumer Batteries by Geographic Region / Country - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for China, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 118: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Consumer Batteries by Product Group/Chemistries - Primary Batteries (Zinc Carbon, Alkaline, and Lithium) and Secondary Batteries (Nickel Cadmium, Nickel Metal Hydride, Lithium Ion, and Others) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 119: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Consumer Batteries by Product Group/ Chemistries - Primary Batteries (Zinc Carbon, Alkaline, and Lithium) and Secondary Batteries (Nickel Cadmium, Nickel Metal Hydride, Lithium Ion, and Others) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 120: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Consumer Batteries by Product Group/ Chemistries - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Primary Batteries (Zinc Carbon, Alkaline, and Lithium) and Secondary Batteries (Nickel Cadmium, Nickel Metal Hydride, Lithium Ion, and Others) Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5a. CHINA

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

China: A Globally Leading Battery Supplier

A Mobile Phone Battery Hub

Brighter Days Ahead for Battery Industry in China

China: The New Lithium Power Leader

Addressing Production Challenges: Need of the Hour

Ni-MH Batteries to Witness Steady Growth

Chinese Ni-MH Battery Market - Major Players and their Products

Chinese Li-ion Battery Separator Market

Table 121: Chinese Li-ion Battery Market by Leading Suppliers of Separator (2017E): Percentage Volume Breakdown by Supplier (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Strategic Corporate Development

Select Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 122: Chinese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Consumer Batteries by Product Group/Chemistries - Primary Batteries (Zinc Carbon, Alkaline, and Lithium) and Secondary Batteries (Nickel Cadmium, Nickel Metal Hydride, Lithium Ion, and Others) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 123: Chinese Historic Review for Consumer Batteries by Product Group/ Chemistries - Primary Batteries (Zinc Carbon, Alkaline, and Lithium) and Secondary Batteries (Nickel Cadmium, Nickel Metal Hydride, Lithium Ion, and Others) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 124: Chinese 14-Year Perspective for Consumer Batteries by Product Group/ Chemistries - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Primary Batteries (Zinc Carbon, Alkaline, and Lithium) and Secondary Batteries (Nickel Cadmium, Nickel Metal Hydride, Lithium Ion, and Others) Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5b. INDIA

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Batteries Demand Surging

Indian Dry Cell Battery Market to Emerge from Shackles of Price Rises

Table 125: Indian Dry Cell Battery Market by Leading Players (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Eveready, Nippo, Panasonic, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Price Rises Deluge Popularity of "D" Battery Variants

Table 126: Indian Dry Battery Market by Category (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Demand for AA, D, AAA and C Categories (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Secondary Battery Outlook in India

Changing Times in Energy Storage Batteries Market - A Complimentary Review

B.Market Analytics

Table 127: Indian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Consumer Batteries by Product Group/Chemistries - Primary Batteries (Zinc Carbon, Alkaline, and Lithium) and Secondary Batteries (Nickel Cadmium, Nickel Metal Hydride, Lithium Ion, and Others) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 128: Indian Historic Review for Consumer Batteries by Product Group/ Chemistries - Primary Batteries (Zinc Carbon, Alkaline, and Lithium) and Secondary Batteries (Nickel Cadmium, Nickel Metal Hydride, Lithium Ion, and Others) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 129: Indian 14-Year Perspective for Consumer Batteries by Product Group/ Chemistries - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Primary Batteries (Zinc Carbon, Alkaline, and Lithium) and Secondary Batteries (Nickel Cadmium, Nickel Metal Hydride, Lithium Ion, and Others) Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5c. SOUTH KOREA

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Safety Ruling for Lithium Batteries

Strategic Corporate Development

Select Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 130: South Korean Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Consumer Batteries by Product Group/Chemistries - Primary Batteries (Zinc Carbon, Alkaline, and Lithium) and Secondary Batteries (Nickel Cadmium, Nickel Metal Hydride, Lithium Ion, and Others) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 131: South Korean Historic Review for Consumer Batteries by Product Group/ Chemistries - Primary Batteries (Zinc Carbon, Alkaline, and Lithium) and Secondary Batteries (Nickel Cadmium, Nickel Metal Hydride, Lithium Ion, and Others) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 132: South Korean 14-Year Perspective for Consumer Batteries by Product Group/Chemistries - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Primary Batteries (Zinc Carbon, Alkaline, and Lithium) and Secondary Batteries (Nickel Cadmium, Nickel Metal Hydride, Lithium Ion, and Others) Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5d. REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Select Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Consumer Batteries by Product Group/Chemistries - Primary Batteries (Zinc Carbon, Alkaline, and Lithium) and Secondary Batteries (Nickel Cadmium, Nickel Metal Hydride, Lithium Ion, and Others) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 134: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Consumer Batteries by Product Group/Chemistries - Primary Batteries (Zinc Carbon, Alkaline, and Lithium) and Secondary Batteries (Nickel Cadmium, Nickel Metal Hydride, Lithium Ion, and Others) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 135: Rest of Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Consumer Batteries by Product Group/Chemistries - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Primary Batteries (Zinc Carbon, Alkaline, and Lithium) and Secondary Batteries (Nickel Cadmium, Nickel Metal Hydride, Lithium Ion, and Others) Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



6. MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Strategic Corporate Development

B.Market Analytics

Table 136: Middle East & Africa Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Consumer Batteries by Product Group/Chemistries - Primary Batteries (Zinc Carbon, Alkaline, and Lithium) and Secondary Batteries (Nickel Cadmium, Nickel Metal Hydride, Lithium Ion, and Others) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 137: Middle East & Africa Historic Review for Consumer Batteries by Product Group/Chemistries - Primary Batteries (Zinc Carbon, Alkaline, and Lithium) and Secondary Batteries (Nickel Cadmium, Nickel Metal Hydride, Lithium Ion, and Others) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 138: The Middle East & Africa 14-Year Perspective for Consumer Batteries by Product Group/Chemistries - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Primary Batteries (Zinc Carbon, Alkaline, and Lithium) and Secondary Batteries (Nickel Cadmium, Nickel Metal Hydride, Lithium Ion, and Others) Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



7. LATIN AMERICA

Market Analysis

Table 139: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Consumer Batteries by Geographic Region/Country - Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 140: Latin American Historic Review for Consumer Batteries by Geographic Region / Country - Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 141: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Consumer Batteries by Geographic Region/ Country - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 142: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Consumer Batteries by Product Group/Chemistries - Primary Batteries (Zinc Carbon, Alkaline, and Lithium) and Secondary Batteries (Nickel Cadmium, Nickel Metal Hydride, Lithium Ion, and Others) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 143: Latin American Historic Review for Consumer Batteries by Product Group/Chemistries - Primary Batteries (Zinc Carbon, Alkaline, and Lithium) and Secondary Batteries (Nickel Cadmium, Nickel Metal Hydride, Lithium Ion, and Others) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 144: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Consumer Batteries by Product Group / Chemistries - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Primary Batteries (Zinc Carbon, Alkaline, and Lithium) and Secondary Batteries (Nickel Cadmium, Nickel Metal Hydride, Lithium Ion, and Others) Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



7a. BRAZIL

A.Market Analysis

Alkaline Batteries - Competitive Scenario

B.Market Analytics

Table 145: Brazilian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Consumer Batteries by Product Group/Chemistries - Primary Batteries (Zinc Carbon, Alkaline, and Lithium) and Secondary Batteries (Nickel Cadmium, Nickel Metal Hydride, Lithium Ion, and Others) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 146: Brazilian Historic Review for Consumer Batteries by Product Group/ Chemistries - Primary Batteries (Zinc Carbon, Alkaline, and Lithium) and Secondary Batteries (Nickel Cadmium, Nickel Metal Hydride, Lithium Ion, and Others) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 147: Brazilian 14-Year Perspective for Consumer Batteries by Product Group / Chemistries - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Primary Batteries (Zinc Carbon, Alkaline, and Lithium) and Secondary Batteries (Nickel Cadmium, Nickel Metal Hydride, Lithium Ion, and Others) Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



7b. REST OF LATIN AMERICA

A.Market Analysis

Mexico - Competitive Scenario for Batteries Market

Table 148: Mexican Market for Batteries by Leading Players (2015-Historic Data): Percentage Value Breakdown by Company (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 149: Rest of Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Consumer Batteries by Product Group/Chemistries - Primary Batteries (Zinc Carbon, Alkaline, and Lithium) and Secondary Batteries (Nickel Cadmium, Nickel Metal Hydride, Lithium Ion, and Others) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 150: Rest of Latin American Historic Review for Consumer Batteries by Product Group/Chemistries - Primary Batteries (Zinc Carbon, Alkaline, and Lithium) and Secondary Batteries (Nickel Cadmium, Nickel Metal Hydride, Lithium Ion, and Others) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 151: Rest of Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Consumer Batteries by Product Group/Chemistries - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Primary Batteries (Zinc Carbon, Alkaline, and Lithium) and Secondary Batteries (Nickel Cadmium, Nickel Metal Hydride, Lithium Ion, and Others) Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



IV. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



Total Companies Profiled: 111 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 126) The United States (29) Canada (2) Japan (7) Europe (21) - France (2) - Germany (7) - The United Kingdom (9) - Rest of Europe (3) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (64) Middle East (2) Africa (1)

Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/90632



About Reportbuyer

Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers



For more information:

Sarah Smith

Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com

Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com

Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904

Website: www.reportbuyer.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-consumer-batteries-industry-300664241.html