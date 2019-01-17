Global Consumer Batteries Market Report 2019: Annual Estimates and Forecasts, 2016-2024 - Emerging Technologies Offer Growth Opportunities within the Battery Market

DUBLIN, Jan 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Consumer Batteries - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Consumer Batteries in US$ by the following Battery Chemistries:

Primary Batteries (Zinc Carbon, Alkaline, & Lithium)

Secondary Batteries (Nickel Cadmium, Nickel Metal Hydride, Lithium Ion, & Others).

The report profiles 111 companies including many key and niche players such as:



Battery Technology Inc. ( USA )

) BYD Company Ltd. ( China )

) Duracell Inc. ( USA )

) Electrochem Automation Inc. ( USA )

) Energizer Holdings, Inc. ( USA )

) FDK Corporation ( Japan )

) GPB International Limited ( Hong Kong )

) Jiangmen TWD Technology Co., Ltd. ( China )

) LG Chem ( South Korea )

) Maxell Holdings, Ltd. ( Japan )

) Panasonic Corporation ( Japan )

) Samsung SDI Co. Ltd. ( South Korea )

) Spectrum Brands, Inc. ( USA )

) VARTA Consumer Batteries GmbH & Co. KGaA ( Germany )

) Tohoku Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. ( Japan )

) Tronic Technology Global Ltd. ( Hong Kong )

) Ultralife Corporation ( USA )

Key Topics Covered:



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Consumer Batteries

A Prelude

Consumer Products' Batteries Market in Robust Health

Improving Economy Buoys General Market Optimism

Years 2016 and 2017 in Retrospect

2018 Global Economic Outlook

Outlook

Alkaline Battery Market Heads for Steady Growth

Rechargeable/Secondary Battery Market Gathers Notable Momentum

Growth Drivers and Trends

Booming Digital World Spells Opportunities for Consumer Batteries

Rising Adoption of Smart Wearables

Longer Lasting Batteries: An Important Component Driving Sales

Increasing Consumer Spending

Green Innovation to Lead the Way

Global Demand for Battery Materials to Surge

Emerging Trends in Consumer Battery Industry

Smart Batteries

Futuristic Battery Technology Trends

A Peek into Technology Trends/Innovations

Innovation in the Battery Field

Centered Around Manufacturing Process Improvements

New Approach for Manufacturing Semisolid Li-ion Battery

Safer Lithium-Ion Batteries Being Developed

New Generation Smart Power Batteries Gain Momentum

Pre-Charged/Ready-to-use Rechargeable Batteries

An Opportunity Generator

Portable Fuel Cell Batteries: Not an Immediate Threat

Biofuel Cell: Will it Sound a Death Knell for Traditional Rechargeable Batteries?

Li-Ion Polymer Batteries Get Thinner

Aluminum-Air Batteries Poised to Gain Ground

Nanotechnology

Creating a Difference in the Battery Market

Carbon Electrodes: to Create High Performance Lithium Sulfur Batteries

Futuristic Curved Batteries Gaining Heightened Attention

New Battery Technologies for Wearable Devices

Inbuilt Power Sources for Wearable Devices to Transform Existing Approaches



2. SEGMENTAL PERSPECTIVE

Primary Batteries: An Overview

Alkaline: Dominant Consumer Battery Segment

Global Alkaline Battery Market: Concentrated at the Top...

Challenges

Low Consumer Awareness Deters Growth Prospects in Emerging Markets

Higher Prices of Alkaline Batteries

Rising Raw Material Costs Impact Profitability Margins

Threat of Counterfeit: A Cause of Concern

NiMH

A Major Competing Product in High-Drain Consumer Applications

A Mature US Market for Alkaline Batteries

More Powerful Alkalines for the US Market

Trends Adversely Impacting Major Player Profitability

European Market for Alkaline Batteries

Emerging Trends Adversely Impacting Profitability

Zinc-Carbon: Continues to Sustain Demand in Emerging Markets

Primary Lithium Batteries: The Fastest Growing Primary Battery Segment

Zinc Air

An Insight

Continuous R&D to Broaden Electronic Devices Application Market

Secondary Batteries: An Overview

Battery Chemistries Responding to Demands from OEMs

Infusion of New Materials to Boost Energy Storage of Batteries

A Peek into Segments

NiCad Batteries

Set to Decline

Key Statistical Inputs

NiMH

A Mature Technology, Yet Strong in Consumer Applications

Lithium Ion Batteries: A Review

Evolution of Lithium Ion Battery

Market Scenario

Challenges

Asian Giants Dominate the Global Lithium-ion Battery Market

Japan Losing Ground to Other Asian Countries

Li-Ion Batteries Witness Increased Investments

Lithium Rechargeable Prices Exhibit Declining Trend

Raw Material Dynamics in Li-Ion Batteries

Insight into Reserves & Supply of Lithium, the Key Raw Material

Super Charge Ion Battery (SCiB)

A Threat to Li-Ion Battery

Innovations

Innovative Battery Technology from Amprius

Gbatteries Develops BatteryBox

A Battery with 50Whr Backup Capacity

Li-ion Battery with Lithium Borohydride Designed in Japan

Growth Drivers

Consumer LiB Market: High-End IT Products to Drive Future Growth

Mobile Phones: A Power Packed Opportunity for Li-ion batteries

Smartphones: A Lucrative Market

Laptops and Netbooks

The Li-ion Drivers

Addressing Flaws in Lithium-ion Batteries

IATA's New Regulations for Li-ion Battery Transportation

Battery Market to Witness Emergence of New Chemistries

Lithium Polymer: Rising Like a Phoenix

Battery Recycling Market Exhibiting Stable Growth



3. TECHNOLOGICAL INNOVATIONS/ RESEARCH & DEVELOPMENT

Emerging Technologies Offer Growth Opportunities within the Battery Market

Range of Advancements in Battery Technology

Potential Breakthroughs in Consumer Battery Technology

Stereax P180 Battery

An Expanded View

Turning towards Computer Power

The Future

New, Innovative Technology for Supporting Faster Charge of Lithium-ion Batteries

Impending Arrival of a Better and Safer Rechargeable Battery

Dream to Develop Energy-Dense and Affordable Batteries Remains Elusive

Constraints and Challenges on the Path of Innovations

Improvement in One Area Comes at the Cost of Another

Costs and Funding

Testing, Safety and Reliability

Impact of Stagnation in Battery Technology on Other Emerging Technologies



4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Battery

Device Maker's Need

Evolution of Battery

Major Applications in Conjunction with Historical Developments

Types of Batteries

Acid and Alkaline Batteries

Wet and Dry Batteries

Applications

Consumer Batteries (Primary & Secondary)

Different Sizes of Consumer Batteries

Primary Batteries

Zinc-Carbon (Zn-C)

Alkaline Batteries

Primary Lithium Batteries

Secondary Batteries

Table 30: Secondary Batteries

Characteristics (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Nickel-Cadmium (Ni-Cd)

History

Drawbacks

Nickel-Metal Hydride (Ni-MH)

Nickel Metal Hydride Vs. Nickel Cadmium

Lithium Ion Batteries

Properties

Applications

Competition

Merits

Demerits

History

Lithium Vs. Alkaline Batteries

Others

Lithium-Polymer



5. PRODUCT LAUNCHES AND INTRODUCTIONS

Rayovac Introduces PRO LINE Advanced Battery System for Hearing Aids

FDK and Fujitsu Develop High Energy Density Cathode Material, Lithium Cobalt Pyrophosphate

Energizer Introduces Rechargeable Batteries from Recycled Battery Material

Enevate Introduces SemiAccurate, Silicon-Lithium-Ion Battery



6. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Maxell to Acquire GS Yuasa' Specialty Business within Industrial Batteries & Power Sources Business

Energizer to Acquire Spectrum Brands' Battery and Lighting Products Business

VARTA Consumer Batteries Invests in Dischingen's Battery Plant for Modernization and Expansion

Lithium Exploration Group to Acquire Lithium Battery Patents

StoreDot Gets $60M Funding for Developing Quick-Charging Battery

Solvay Acquires Energain Li-Ion High Voltage Technology from DuPont

Murata Manufacturing Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Sony's Battery Business

Freeman Spogli & Co. Acquires Batteries Plus Bulbs

Total to Acquire Saft

P&G Transfers Duracell Business to Berkshire Hathaway

Faradion and AGM Batteries Sign R&D Partnership to Commercialize Sodium Technology

Ultralife Acquires Accutronics, an Independent Designer and Manufacturer of Smart Batteries

Hitachi Maxell and Kopin Enter into Agreement to Manufacture High-Capacity Lithium Ion Batteries



7. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS



8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Total Companies Profiled: 111 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 126)

The United States (29)

(29) Canada (2)

(2) Japan (7)

(7) Europe (21)

(21) France (2)

(2)

Germany (7)

(7)

The United Kingdom (9)

(9)

Rest of Europe (3)

(3) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (64)

(Excluding Japan) (64) Middle East (2)

(2) Africa (1)

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

