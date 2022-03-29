Global Consumer Batteries Market Report 2022-2026: Nickel Metal Hydride (NiMH) - A Mature Technology, Yet Strong in Consumer Applications

DUBLIN, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Consumer Batteries - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Consumer Batteries Market to Reach $52.5 Billion by 2026

The global market for Consumer Batteries estimated at US$39.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$52.5 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% over the analysis period.

Demand for batteries in the consumer market comes from the need to power various consumer electronic applications, such as home electronics, mobile devices, hearing aids, video game controls, cordless phones, camcorders, and cameras among others.



Primary Alkaline Batteries, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 3.3% CAGR to reach US$13.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Primary Zinc Carbon segment is readjusted to a revised 1.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 5.8% share of the global Consumer Batteries market.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $11.4 Billion in 2021, While is Forecast to Reach $10.3 Billion by 2026

The Consumer Batteries market in the U.S. is estimated at US$11.4 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 27.04% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$10.3 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 6.6% through the analysis period.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.5% and 3.3% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$10.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period.



Trends, such as miniaturization and digitalization of consumer electronic products, have greatly influenced product design and powering capacity of consumer batteries. Another important factor which of late is influencing demand for batteries is product safety and environmental sustainability.

Reflective of the fact is the growing global momentum towards banning of hazardous substances, such as mercury, cadmium, and lead from batteries. Already armed with the growing knowledge of harmful impact of batteries, certain regions such as Europe, have formulated directives, which restrict the usage of hazardous components like cadmium in batteries.

Therefore, it is not surprising that in the coming years, battery chemistries such as Nickel-cadmium (Ni-Cd), would witness lackluster growth, particularly in the developed markets, where environmental concerns are gaining paramount attention among consumer groups and manufacturers alike.



Primary Lithium Segment to Reach $5 Billion by 2026

Primary lithium batteries offer high performance in a range of temperatures, and a low rate of self-discharge enabling continuous delivery of voltage. Primary lithium batteries are used as a substitute to a host of other batteries, such as zinc-carbon, manganese-alkali, and zinc-silver oxide, due to their improved performance. Primary lithium batteries are also available in numerous form factors, such as coin, cell, prismatic and film.



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Smartphones

Milestones in Mobile Phone Battery Domain: A Snapshot

Average Battery Life of Select Latest Smartphone Models

Tablet PCs

Laptop PCs

Milestones in Laptop Battery Domain: A Snapshot

Bluetooth Wireless Consumer Electronic Accessories

Range of Bluetooth Devices by Class

Wearables

Recent Advancements in Wearable Device Battery Domain: A Snapshot

Consumer Drones

Recent Advancements in Consumer Drone Battery Domain: A Snapshot

Booming Digital World Spells Opportunities for Consumer Batteries

Social Media and Social Networking

Online Video Gaming

Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP)

Smart Home and Home Automation Instigate New Line of Opportunities

SEGMENTAL PERSPECTIVE

Lithium Ion (Li-Ion) Emerges as Major Product Category within the Consumer Batteries Market

Bright Prospects Ahead for Consumer Li-Ion Battery Market

Declining Trend in Battery Prices Amplifies Demand Growth

Raw Material Dynamics Favor Progressive Momentum

Lithium Content (in Gram) in Consumer Batteries by Battery Type

Li-Ion Battery: Leading Materials Suppliers

Increased R&D Investments Spur Market Momentum

Addressing Challenges: Need of the Hour

Need to Resolve Flaws in Lithium-ion Batteries

Issues Impeding Growth

Alkaline: Major Primary Consumer Battery Type

Stable Growth on the Cards for Alkaline Batteries Market

Zinc-Carbon Battery Segment Continues to Sustain Demand

Primary Lithium Batteries Exhibit Faster Growth

Nickel Metal Hydride (NiMH): A Mature Technology, Yet Strong in Consumer Applications

Fading Demand for NiCd Batteries

Zinc Air Batteries: An Insight

Aluminum-Air Batteries Seek Opportunities

Lithium Polymer Battery Emerge as New High Growth Variant

Futuristic Battery Technology Trends Augur Well for Market Expansion

Pre-Charged Ready-to-Use Rechargeable Batteries Enthuse Consumers

Curved Batteries Gaining Heightened Attention

New Generation Smart Power Batteries Emerge in the Market

Longer Lasting Batteries Come to the Fore

Eco-Friendly Green Batteries: The New Flavor

Product Innovations & Advancements Widen Business Prospects for Consumer Batteries Market

Battery Chemistry Improvements Augment Innovations & Advancements

Manufacturing Process Improvements Strengthen R&D Programs

Nanotechnology Steps In to Create a Difference in the Battery Making

Continued Efforts to Develop Advanced Li-ion Batteries with High Density, Low Footprint, and Quick Charge Features

Carbon Electrodes Aid in Development of High Performance Batteries

New Approach for Manufacturing Semisolid Li-ion Battery

Innovative Battery Technology from Amprius

GBatteries BatteryBox with 50Whr Backup Capacity

Li-ion Battery with Lithium Borohydride Designed in Japan

Wearables Amplify the Need for Consumer Battery Innovations

Inbuilt Power Sources for Wearable Devices to Transform Existing Approaches

Infusion of New Materials Augments Battery Improvements

A Note on World Battery Materials Market

Select Consumer Battery Innovations and Launches

Battery Recycling Market Exhibiting Stable Growth

Favorable Demographic & Socio-Economic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects

Rapid Growth in Urban Households

Growing Affluence of Middle Class Consumer Segment

Rising Living Standards

Issues & Challenges

Development of Energy-Dense, Affordable Consumer Battery Remains Elusive

Constraints and Challenges on the Path of Innovations

Competition from Emerging Battery Technologies

Portable Fuel Cell Batteries

Biofuel Cell

Super Charge Ion Battery (SCiB)

Prevalence of Unorganized Players

Counterfeit Products

Declining Margins

