Global Consumer, Enterprise, and Industrial IoT Connected Device Market Report 2021: 5G IoT Cellular WAN to Trigger Tsunami of Connected Devices

This report assesses the connected device market segment including consumer, enterprise, and industrial devices with associated connected device market sizing from 2021 to 2026. It evaluates applications and solutions in each market segment for major industry verticals including agriculture, advertising and media, automobiles, energy management, healthcare, manufacturing, oil & gas, public safety, and telecommunications.

The number, type, and purpose of connected devices is rapidly expanding as the Internet of Things (IoT) evolves beyond the current state of limited applications, many of which remain isolated and purpose-built for a given use case, industry verticals, and companies. Over the course of the next five years, many IoT applications will become increasingly interconnected.



Some of these applications will be enhanced through communication with a smart device, which is a connected device that benefits embedded intelligence. In contrast, an IoT Device need not be smart, and in fact, many are relatively unintelligent devices that are typically single-purpose and rely upon intelligence to be provided elsewhere for data processing, analytics, analysis, and dispersal of actionable information, typically via a cloud services model.



It is important to note that cloud services may be either centralized or distributed via Multi-access Edge Computing (MEC) infrastructure. MEC will also facilitate an entirely new class of low-power devices that rely upon MEC equipment for processing. Stated differently, some IoT devices will be very light-weight computationally speaking, relying upon edge computing nodes for most of their computation needs. However, AIoT is a dominant trend that the publisher of this report sees supporting connected devices via both distributed and centralized AI support for devices.



As AIoT causes networks and systems to become increasingly more cognitive in nature, connected devices that previously acted in a purely deterministic manner will leverage AI for decision-making, which may occur locally via edge computing and/or centrally via core cloud computing. As part of this evolution, devices will also increasingly engage in peer-to-peer communications including signaling and data exchange. This will create both an opportunity and a challenge connected device management as they will need to rely upon the AI-based cybersecurity solutions involving trust management.

Select Report Findings:

The global market for devices in support of Energy Management (Air conditioners, Temperature controllers, Smart lighting, Smart windows, etc.) will exceed $7 Billion USD by 2026

by 2026 The global market for devices in support of Government Security and Monitoring Equipment (CCTV, Cameras, etc.) and Structural Health Monitoring Devices will reach $6.4B USD by 2026

by 2026 The global market for devices in support of Hospital Equipment (Mobile furniture, Monitoring and Diagnostic Equipment, Surgical tools, Pathology and Laboratory Equipment, Ambulance, etc.) will reach $3.9 Billion USD by 2026

by 2026 The global market for Consumer Appliances (TV, Refrigerators, Washing Machines, Dishwashers, Microwaves, Cooking Appliances, Coffee machine, etc.) will reach $2.4B by 2026

Key Topics Covered:

1.0 Executive Summary



2.0 Introduction

2.1 Smart and IoT Connected Devices

2.2 Smart Connected Devices

2.2.1 Connected IoT Devices

2.2.2 Smart Devices vs. Non-Smart IoT Connected Devices

2.3 Connected Device Market Impact

2.4 Growth Factors

2.5 Market Challenges



3.0 Smart and Connected IoT Device Ecosystem

3.1 Connected IoT Device Systems

3.2 Consumer IoT Connected Devices

3.2.1 Enterprise IoT Connected Devices

3.2.2 Industrial IoT Connected Devices

3.2.3 IoT Software and Connected Applications

3.3 IoT Device Management Technology and Solutions

3.4 IoT Interoperability and Enabling Technology

3.5 Cloud Deployment and Open Architecture Model

3.6 Connected IoT Device Supply Chain

3.7 Business Models and Strategies

3.8 Machine Learning and other AI Solutions

3.9 Smart Workplace and Automation Systems

3.10 5G, MEC, and Connected IoT Applications



4.0 Smart and Connected Device Technology Enablers

4.1 Artificial Intelligence

4.2 Broadband Wireless

4.3 Computing (Centralized and Edge)

4.4 Data Analytics

4.5 IoT Convergence



5.0 Smart and Connected IoT Device Market Drivers

5.1 Consumer

5.1.1 Localized Intelligence

5.1.2 Autonomous Operation

5.2 Enterprise

5.2.1 Smart Workplace

5.2.2 Smart Products

5.2.3 Business Automation

5.3 Industrial

5.3.1 Industrial Evolution

5.3.2 Industrial Convergence



6.0 Global Markets for Connected Devices 2021 - 2026



7.0 Markets for Connected Devices in Consumer IoT 2021 - 2026



8.0 Markets for Connected Devices in Enterprise IoT 2021 - 2026



9.0 Markets for Connected Devices in Industrial IoT 2021 - 2026



10.0 Markets for Connected Devices in Government IoT 2021 - 2026



11.0 Company Analysis

11.1 IBM Corporation

11.2 Google Inc.

11.3 Apple Inc.

11.4 Microsoft Corporation

11.5 General Electric Co.

11.6 ABB Ltd.

11.7 LG Electronics

11.8 Koninklijke Philips N.V

11.9 Hewlett Packard Enterprise

11.10 Samsung Electronics Co Ltd.

11.11 Honeywell International Inc.

11.12 Sony Corporation

11.13 HTC Corporation

11.14 Vuzix Corporation

11.15 Osterhout Design Group

11.16 Schneider Electric

11.17 Siemens AG

11.18 Whirlpool Corporation

11.19 AB Electrolux

11.20 Oracle Corporation

11.21 Advantech Co. Ltd

11.22 PTC Corporation

11.23 Telit Communications PLC

11.24 Wind River Systems Inc.

11.25 Cumulocity GmBH

11.26 Amplia Soluciones SL

11.27 Nokia Corporation

11.28 Dell Technologies Inc.

11.29 ARM Limited

11.30 Aeris Communication Inc.

11.31 Smith Micro Software Inc.

11.32 Xively

11.33 Motorola Inc.

11.34 Lenovo Group Ltd.

11.35 Technicolor



12.0 Future of Smart and Connected Devices

12.1 Ubiquitous Distribution and Presence

12.2 Localized Intelligence and Computing

12.3 Autonomous Decision-making and Actions

12.3.1 Consumer Market

12.3.2 Enterprise Market

12.3.3 Industrial Market



13.0 Conclusions and Recommendations

