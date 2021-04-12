Global Consumer Face Mask Market 2021-2025 - Growth Opportunities Emerging as Manufacturers Shift Focus to Sustainable & Eco-friendly Products
Apr 12, 2021, 17:00 ET
DUBLIN, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Global Consumer Face Mask Market to Decline Substantially Once Countries Remove Public Mask-Wearing Mandates" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global consumer face mask market generated revenues of $5.6 billion in 2020. Countries mandating the use of face masks in public places and increased consumer awareness regarding the need for safety measures against the COVID-19 virus drove demand.
Asia-Pacific (APAC) leads both the unit shipment and revenue share of the consumer face mask market. Regional market growth is due to strict adherence to mandates requiring citizens to wear face masks in public places. Researchers at UCLA's Fielding School of Public Health found the transmission of the COVID-19 virus in 2020 was 7.5% higher in countries that did not have a face mask mandate.
Disposable face masks accounted for 93.4% of unit shipments in 2020. In terms of revenue share, the market demonstrated a 50.3% and 49.7% split between non-disposable and disposable face masks, respectively. The high adoption of disposable face masks in 2020 is attributed to cost-effective pricing as compared to non-disposable face masks.
As the threat of COVID-19 abates and countries start lifting public face mask-wearing mandates, the consumer face mask market is likely to decline significantly (i.e., a negative 39.8% compound annual growth rate by 2025). Hence, manufacturers must rely on the healthcare and industrial face mask market to ensure a sustainable future. A focus on eco-friendly raw materials should increase during the 2021 to 2025 period. Manufacturers should also consider investing in anti-microbial and nanotechnologies as positioning face masks for the anti-pollution and anti-flu segments will likely spur product adoption in the future.
Key Topics Covered
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative 8
- The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Global Consumer Face Mask Market
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Global Consumer Face Mask Market
- Key Findings
- The Global Consumer Face Mask Market Scope of Analysis
- Global Consumer Face Mask Market Segmentation
- Key Growth Metrics for the Global Consumer Face Mask Market
- Distribution Channels for the Global Consumer Face Mask Market
- Growth Drivers for the Global Consumer Face Mask Market
- Growth Restraints for the Global Consumer Face Mask Market
- Forecast Assumptions - Global Consumer Face Mask Market
- Key Competitors for the Global Consumer Face Mask Market
- Global Consumer Face Mask Market Trends
- The Need for Consumer Face Masks
- Mandates for the Use of Consumer Face Masks
- Standards and Regulations for the Consumer Face Mask Market
- Disposable and Non-disposable Consumer Face Mask Features
- Consumer Face Mask Manufacturing Processes
- Innovations in Consumer Face Masks
- Consumer Face Mask Recycling and Ecological Challenges
- Recommendations to Manufacturers
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast - Global Consumer Face Mask Market
- Pricing Forecast Analysis - Global Consumer Face Mask Market
- Revenue, Unit Shipment, and Pricing Forecast Analysis, Global Consumer Face Mask Market
- Revenue Forecast by Product - Global Consumer Face Mask Market
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Product - Global Consumer Face Mask Market
- Percent Unit Shipment Forecast by Product - Global Consumer Face Mask Market
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Product - Global Consumer Face Mask Market
- Revenue Forecast by Region - Global Consumer Face Mask Market
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region - Global Consumer Face Mask Market
- Competitive Environment - Global Consumer Face Mask Market
- Competitive Analysis - Global Consumer Face Mask Market
3. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Global Disposable Consumer Face Mask Analysis
- Key Growth Metrics for the Global Disposable Consumer Face Mask Market
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast - Global Disposable Consumer Face Mask Market
- Pricing Forecast Analysis - Global Disposable Consumer Face Mask Market
- Revenue Forecast by Region - Global Disposable Consumer Face Mask Market
- Revenue, Unit Shipment, and Pricing Forecast Analysis, Global Disposable Consumer Face Mask Market
- Competitive Environment - Global Disposable Consumer Face Mask Market
- Competitive Analysis - Global Disposable Consumer Face Mask Market
4. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Global Non-disposable Consumer Face Mask Market
- Key Growth Metrics for Global Non-disposable Consumer Face Mask Market
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast - Global Non-disposable Consumer Face Mask Market
- Pricing Forecast Analysis - Global Non-disposable Consumer Face Mask Market
- Revenue Forecast by Region - Global Non-disposable Consumer Face Mask Market
- Revenue, Unit Shipment, and Pricing Forecast Analysis, Global Non-disposable Consumer Face Mask Market
- Competitive Environment - Global Non-disposable Consumer Face Mask Market
- Competitive Analysis - Global Non-disposable Consumer Face Mask Market
- Innovations - Global Non-disposable Consumer Face Mask Market
5. Growth Opportunity Universe - Global Consumer Face Mask Market
- Growth Opportunity 1: Competitive Landscape Anticipated to Force Manufacturers to Consider Material Substitutes and Alternatives
- Growth Opportunity 2: eCommerce/Online Portals to Act as a Saving Grace for Consumer Face Mask Manufacturers in the Future
6. Next Steps
- Your Next Steps
List of Exhibits
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yv8iec
