Global Consumer Packaging Strategies: Circularity is a Driving Force in Packaging Development and Regulation, and a Reputational Opportunity

The consumer packaging value chain is challenged by raw material prices and high operating costs. Brands can employ pack innovation strategies, to reduce the impact of price rises and preserve consumer affordability, ranging from adopting distribution-efficient flexible pack formats to providing a diversified pack size offer. Sustainability - a core target for the packaging industry and a cost pressure - is an opportunity, as an enabler of consumer purchasing and for a positive brand reputation.

The Global Consumer Packaging Strategies: Adapting to Cost Pressures global briefing offers an insight into to the size and shape of the packaging market, highlights the effect of emerging geographies, categories and consumer trends on the packaging landscape.

It identifies the leading pack types, offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the packaging market - be they packaging innovations, consumption growth, category switching, economic/lifestyle influences, legislation or environmental issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change and criteria for success.

Managing costs is a big priority for brands, packaging suppliers and consumers, as inflationary pressures persist

The consumer packaging industry is strong in its ability to withstand crises, given the value of everyday groceries to its business. Food and drink accounted for 92% of retail packaging volume sales in 2023. Inflation, rising interest rates and geo-political instability amplify costs. Packaging is energy-intensive. Volatility in energy (somewhat eased in 2023) has combined with raw material prices and logistic costs to increase packaging prices for brands and consumers.

Use innovation in packaging design to improve operating efficiencies and affordability

Consumer brands and retailers are employing packaging design strategies to maximise margins, and increase operational efficiencies to offset increased costs. Altering materials to use flexibles/refill pouches as an economical alternative to rigid plastic is apparent across food, drinks, beauty and home care. Reducing components cuts costs and eco-footprint. Bag-in-box (ships-in-own-box) is seeing new detergent launches.

Pack sizing is an important brand tool to tailor to consumer budgets and changing habits, and aid the company balance sheet

In response to increasing operating costs, of which packaging is only one (along with ingredient, manufacturing and shipping costs), consumer brands are using diversified pack size strategies. Reducing pack sizes to keep retail prices accessible is widely in use, eg to tackle higher ingredient costs in dairy and edible oils. Upsizing strategies – bundling, multipacks and bulk buy options – help sell products in a softer consumption climate.

Circularity is a driving force in packaging development and regulation, and a reputational opportunity

With higher corporate costs and more price-conscious consumers, advancing sustainable packaging is threatened. There is, however, mounting regulation (national, regional, global) on packaging circularity, to reduce waste and increase recycling, recycled content use and material reuse, as well as a consumer expectation of sustainable packaging. Lack of action or reneging on pledges carries with it reputational risks of losing consumer loyalty and investors.

Key Topics Covered:

Key findings

Packaging mostly exhibits crisis resilience but inflation is constraining consumer spend

Across packaged groceries, volume growth proves more challenging; "value" search is strong

Food packaging contraction: Staples fare best with cost-conscious shoppers

United Arab Emirates : The rise of private label in essential fresh dairy products

: The rise of private label in essential fresh dairy products Navigating the many inflation drivers that impact packaging costs

Commodity price fluctuations ease for operations in 2023, but energy risks remain

Labour shortages and supply disruption are further concerns to watch

High operating costs currently translate into higher retail prices for consumers

Investor and regulator sustainability intervention add to Packaging cost pressures today

Packaging strategies to adopt in an era of elevated costs

Redesign to improve affordability

Consumers show care in how they spend and search for savings

The value for money pouch is a growth format

Affordable pouch brings fun and functionality to food in Latin America

Premium beauty sees the rise of the value for money refill pouch

Flexible plastic: Another economic value pack choice

E-commerce expansion promotes boxed wine

Bag-in-box wine to a mezcal debut: Distribution efficiency lowers price and enviro-impact

Detergent: Detersolín Protect in Spain highlights the "reduced plastic" benefit

highlights the "reduced plastic" benefit The rise of multifunctional and waterless beauty alters packaging design

Beauty: Europeans simplify hair care routine with 2-in-1 shampoo/conditioners

Right-sizing: using pack sizes to deliver value

Right-sizing is more crucial than ever with today's price-sensitive grocery shoppers

Downsizing: Food pack downsizing for immediate affordability

Dairy: Arla reduces the pack size of its Anchor and Lurpak butter brands

Small cheese indulgence in China : K iri's cube cheese outperforms the category in downturn

: K iri's cube cheese outperforms the category in downturn Ice cream: Downsizing is strongest in the developed world but beware taxation risk

Beverages: Familiar pack/price/promotion strategy is most active in soft drinks

Beauty: Latin America hyperinflation meets shrinkflation in rise of "daily affordable" packs

hyperinflation meets shrinkflation in rise of "daily affordable" packs Home care: Compaction expansion as Aromatel Rinde+ launches concentrate in Mexico

Price-competitive private label and discounter opportunities

Private label whistleblows on downsizing: Carrefour uses "shrinkflation" warnings

Up-sizing to deliver consumer value: From bulk to bundling to multipacks

Big bottle promise in beverages

Beauty mini bundles: Opportunity to experiment as "try before you buy" resonates

Sustainability and regulation

Sustainability regulation is set to intensify, making packaging progress a must-do

Consumers want to live more sustainably; this is backed by green packaging actions

Sustainability is of increasing strategic importance to businesses

Consumer goods players target packaging circularity and net-zero

The cost implications of environmental inaction are also strengthening

New plastic and packaging regulations reinforce responsible packaging momentum

Canada's plastic multipacks ban creates demand for fibre-based alternatives

plastic multipacks ban creates demand for fibre-based alternatives Reducing virgin plastics in progress but some way to go, to hit voluntary 2025/2030 targets

L'Occitane highlight: Improves recyclability, recycled content and launches EcoRefill bottle

Regulatory rise of reuse and refill in beverages: EU, France and Austria act

and act Refillable glass will grow: In readiness for regulation and to advance eco-positioning

The reputational return: Packaging sustainability delivers brand growth

Hershey ranks "packaging and end-of-life" top investment and reputational priority

