Global Consumer Packaging Strategies: Circularity is a Driving Force in Packaging Development and Regulation, and a Reputational Opportunity

18 Jan, 2024, 13:45 ET
The consumer packaging value chain is challenged by raw material prices and high operating costs. Brands can employ pack innovation strategies, to reduce the impact of price rises and preserve consumer affordability, ranging from adopting distribution-efficient flexible pack formats to providing a diversified pack size offer. Sustainability - a core target for the packaging industry and a cost pressure - is an opportunity, as an enabler of consumer purchasing and for a positive brand reputation.
The Global Consumer Packaging Strategies: Adapting to Cost Pressures global briefing offers an insight into to the size and shape of the packaging market, highlights the effect of emerging geographies, categories and consumer trends on the packaging landscape.
It identifies the leading pack types, offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the packaging market - be they packaging innovations, consumption growth, category switching, economic/lifestyle influences, legislation or environmental issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change and criteria for success.
Managing costs is a big priority for brands, packaging suppliers and consumers, as inflationary pressures persist
The consumer packaging industry is strong in its ability to withstand crises, given the value of everyday groceries to its business. Food and drink accounted for 92% of retail packaging volume sales in 2023. Inflation, rising interest rates and geo-political instability amplify costs. Packaging is energy-intensive. Volatility in energy (somewhat eased in 2023) has combined with raw material prices and logistic costs to increase packaging prices for brands and consumers.
Use innovation in packaging design to improve operating efficiencies and affordability
Consumer brands and retailers are employing packaging design strategies to maximise margins, and increase operational efficiencies to offset increased costs. Altering materials to use flexibles/refill pouches as an economical alternative to rigid plastic is apparent across food, drinks, beauty and home care. Reducing components cuts costs and eco-footprint. Bag-in-box (ships-in-own-box) is seeing new detergent launches.
Pack sizing is an important brand tool to tailor to consumer budgets and changing habits, and aid the company balance sheet
In response to increasing operating costs, of which packaging is only one (along with ingredient, manufacturing and shipping costs), consumer brands are using diversified pack size strategies. Reducing pack sizes to keep retail prices accessible is widely in use, eg to tackle higher ingredient costs in dairy and edible oils. Upsizing strategies – bundling, multipacks and bulk buy options – help sell products in a softer consumption climate.
Circularity is a driving force in packaging development and regulation, and a reputational opportunity
With higher corporate costs and more price-conscious consumers, advancing sustainable packaging is threatened. There is, however, mounting regulation (national, regional, global) on packaging circularity, to reduce waste and increase recycling, recycled content use and material reuse, as well as a consumer expectation of sustainable packaging. Lack of action or reneging on pledges carries with it reputational risks of losing consumer loyalty and investors.
Key Topics Covered:
Key findings
- Packaging mostly exhibits crisis resilience but inflation is constraining consumer spend
- Across packaged groceries, volume growth proves more challenging; "value" search is strong
- Food packaging contraction: Staples fare best with cost-conscious shoppers
- United Arab Emirates: The rise of private label in essential fresh dairy products
- Navigating the many inflation drivers that impact packaging costs
- Commodity price fluctuations ease for operations in 2023, but energy risks remain
- Labour shortages and supply disruption are further concerns to watch
- High operating costs currently translate into higher retail prices for consumers
- Investor and regulator sustainability intervention add to Packaging cost pressures today
- Packaging strategies to adopt in an era of elevated costs
Redesign to improve affordability
- Consumers show care in how they spend and search for savings
- The value for money pouch is a growth format
- Affordable pouch brings fun and functionality to food in Latin America
- Premium beauty sees the rise of the value for money refill pouch
- Flexible plastic: Another economic value pack choice
- E-commerce expansion promotes boxed wine
- Bag-in-box wine to a mezcal debut: Distribution efficiency lowers price and enviro-impact
- Detergent: Detersolín Protect in Spain highlights the "reduced plastic" benefit
- The rise of multifunctional and waterless beauty alters packaging design
- Beauty: Europeans simplify hair care routine with 2-in-1 shampoo/conditioners
Right-sizing: using pack sizes to deliver value
- Right-sizing is more crucial than ever with today's price-sensitive grocery shoppers
- Downsizing: Food pack downsizing for immediate affordability
- Dairy: Arla reduces the pack size of its Anchor and Lurpak butter brands
- Small cheese indulgence in China: K iri's cube cheese outperforms the category in downturn
- Ice cream: Downsizing is strongest in the developed world but beware taxation risk
- Beverages: Familiar pack/price/promotion strategy is most active in soft drinks
- Beauty: Latin America hyperinflation meets shrinkflation in rise of "daily affordable" packs
- Home care: Compaction expansion as Aromatel Rinde+ launches concentrate in Mexico
- Price-competitive private label and discounter opportunities
- Private label whistleblows on downsizing: Carrefour uses "shrinkflation" warnings
- Up-sizing to deliver consumer value: From bulk to bundling to multipacks
- Big bottle promise in beverages
- Beauty mini bundles: Opportunity to experiment as "try before you buy" resonates
Sustainability and regulation
- Sustainability regulation is set to intensify, making packaging progress a must-do
- Consumers want to live more sustainably; this is backed by green packaging actions
- Sustainability is of increasing strategic importance to businesses
- Consumer goods players target packaging circularity and net-zero
- The cost implications of environmental inaction are also strengthening
- New plastic and packaging regulations reinforce responsible packaging momentum
- Canada's plastic multipacks ban creates demand for fibre-based alternatives
- Reducing virgin plastics in progress but some way to go, to hit voluntary 2025/2030 targets
- L'Occitane highlight: Improves recyclability, recycled content and launches EcoRefill bottle
- Regulatory rise of reuse and refill in beverages: EU, France and Austria act
- Refillable glass will grow: In readiness for regulation and to advance eco-positioning
- The reputational return: Packaging sustainability delivers brand growth
- Hershey ranks "packaging and end-of-life" top investment and reputational priority
