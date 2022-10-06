Global Consumer Water Treatment Products Market to Reach $34 Billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 8.4%

DUBLIN , Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Consumer Water Treatment Products Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Demand for consumer water treatment products - including systems and replacement parts - is expected to grow 8.4% per year through 2025 to $34 billion, supported by:

Rising new housing construction, personal incomes, and economic growth

Continued product development, supporting upgrades and sales of higher value system sales

Ongoing concern for water quality issues and continued education on how water treatment systems can help alleviate them

Although the COVID-19 pandemic slowed sales in 2020, the global consumer water treatment market still posted modest gains in that year, and this rapid expansion will come from a sustained (rather than depressed) base.

China to Account for Half of Market Gains

Global consumer water treatment products sales will be driven by China, where the market will expand at a double-digit rate and account for half of all new sales. Demand for consumer water treatment products grew exponentially over the last decade as the country's economy and residential building construction boomed, allowing China to overtake the US as the world's largest market for these products. The already-large market will continue to expand as personal incomes rise at a much faster rate than the global average, making higher value products (as well as multiple units per household) more affordable. In addition, the ongoing urbanization of the population will stoke demand for products such as POE systems, which are often installed in apartment buildings.

Consumer Education Important in Both Developed & Developing Markets

In countries with lower penetration rates of consumer water treatment products, continuing education on the benefits of these products remains essential to increasing demand. Consumer water treatment products can alleviate issues that arise from substandard water systems or limited access to treated water, and potentially offer longer term cost savings than other sources of potable water, such as bottled water.

In countries where consumer water treatment is established and its benefits are well known, educating consumers on new treatment technologies is important. Further improvements to available products - such as systems that remove more contaminants or notify consumers when to replace filters or other parts - can motivate more consumers to invest in upgrades and support more frequent sales of replacement parts.

Membrane Separation Increasingly Popular Due to Its Superior Performance

Membrane separation technology will continue to increase its share of the consumer water treatment market due to its ability to remove more contaminants than a number of other technologies, most notably conventional filtration. This technology is especially useful in areas where there is an inadequate public water system or significant groundwater contamination. However, conventional filtration will continue to play an important role in the market, as its low cost and ability to improve the taste and odor of drinking water as well as remove a fair amount of contaminants make it good option for many consumers.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic

3. Overview

4. Factors Impacting Water Treatment Demand

5. Point-of-Use (POU) Systems

6. Point-of-Entry (POE) Systems

7. Replacement Parts

8. Technologies

9. North America

10. Central & South America

11. Western Europe

12. Eastern Europe

13. Asia/Pacific

14. Africa/Mideast

15. Industry Structure

16. Appendix

