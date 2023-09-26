Global Contact Center As A Service (CCaaS) Market Report 2023: A $17.12 Billion Industry by 2030 - Surging Demand for Customer Collaboration Solutions in CCaaS

DUBLIN, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Contact Center As A Service (CCaaS) Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Solution, By Service (Support & Maintenance, Integration & Deployment), By Enterprise Size, By End-use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global contact center as a service market size is expected to reach USD 17.12 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 19.1% from 2023 to 2030,

The Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) market is experiencing significant growth, propelled mainly by the rising adoption of cloud-based services that offer enterprises enhanced flexibility and customer convenience.

These cloud-based contact centers are increasingly popular due to reduced IT-related costs and simplified integration and support. For example, Infosys unveiled Infosys Cortex in January 2021, a platform developed in collaboration with Genesys and Google Cloud that aims to revolutionize customer engagement through advanced AI and analytics.

In a bid to expand global reach and capabilities, many CCaaS providers are entering strategic partnerships. A notable example is the recent collaboration between U.K.-based telecom provider BT and CX Platform leader Five9. This partnership aims to facilitate the complete digital transformation of workplaces by offering a comprehensive range of contact center solutions that integrate seamlessly with existing systems.

One of the market accelerators is the Business Intelligence (BI) technology, which is being widely adopted by organizations to gain a well-rounded view of agent performance and measure organizational goals more effectively.

The COVID-19 pandemic has acted as a catalyst for the market, enhancing the attractiveness of cloud-hosted contact centers. These solutions offer heightened reliability, availability, and disaster recovery options. They also provide better workforce elasticity, allowing for easy scaling and rapid deployment of new technologies.

Despite the robust growth, data security concerns pose a challenge to the market. As CCaaS solutions manage extensive consumer data, including critical financial information, they are potential targets for cyberattacks, which could hinder market expansion.

In summary, technological advancements and strategic partnerships are propelling the CCaaS market to new heights, despite the potential risks associated with data security. The emphasis on customer service quality and operational efficiency is expected to keep driving the market forward.

Contact Center As A Service Market Report Highlights

In terms of solution, the customer collaboration segment is expected to witness the highest Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) over the forecast period. This can be attributed to the rising focus of businesses on offering enhanced customer satisfaction by solving their issues and promptly attending their calls

In terms of service, the managed services segment is likely to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period. The increasing need for monitoring IT operations, data backup and recovery, help desk support, and security is expected to drive the demand for managed services over the forecast period

In terms of enterprise size, the small and medium enterprises segment is likely to register the highest CAGR. Convenient service delivery and the low cost of investment related to CCaaS is boosting its adoption across small & medium enterprises

In terms of end use, the consumer goods and retail segment is expected to provide promising growth opportunities to the marketdue to the increasing focus on enhancing customer experience, improving sales and marketing effectiveness, and enabling seamless omnichannel customer interactions in the highly competitive retail industry

The North American regional market dominated in 2022 and is likely to present promising growth opportunities for the market over the forecast period as well. The Asia Pacific regional market is expected to witness the highest growth owing to the increasing industrial expansion and development in emerging economies of the region

Company Profiles

Alcatel Lucent Enterprise

Avaya, Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Enghouse Interactive, Inc.

Five9, Inc.

Genesys

Microsoft Corporation

NICE inContact

SAP SE

Unify, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

1.1. Market Segmentation & Scope

1.2. Market Definitions

1.3. Information Procurement

1.4. Information Analysis



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segmental Outlook

2.3. Competitive Landscape Snapshot



Chapter 3. Market Variables, Trends, and Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Market Driver Impact Analysis

3.3.1.1. Increasing need to improve customer experiences

3.3.1.2. Growing preference for cloud-based contact

3.3.1.3. Rising adoption of advanced contact center technologies

3.3.2. Market Challenge Impact Analysis

3.3.2.1. Increasing concerns of data security

3.3.3. Market Opportunity Impact Analysis

3.3.3.1. Increasing customer demands for robust self-service interactions

3.4. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic

3.5. Industry Analysis Tools

3.5.1. Porter's Analysis

3.5.2. PESTEL Analysis



Chapter 4. Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) Market: Solution Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Solution Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2022 & 2030

4.2. Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) Market Estimates & Forecast, By Solution

4.2.1. Automatic Call Distribution

4.2.2. Call Recording

4.2.3. Computer Telephony Integration

4.2.4. Customer Collaboration

4.2.5. Dialer

4.2.6. Interactive Voice Response

4.2.7. Reporting & Analytics

4.2.8. Workforce Optimization

4.2.9. Others



Chapter 5. Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) Market: Service Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Service Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2022 & 2030

5.2. Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) Market Estimates & Forecast, By Service

5.2.1. Integration & Deployment

5.2.2. Support & Maintenance

5.2.3. Training & Consulting

5.2.4. Managed Services



Chapter 6. Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) Market: Enterprises Size Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Enterprise Size Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2022 & 2030

6.2. Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) Market Estimates & Forecast, By Enterprise Size

6.2.1. Large Enterprises

6.2.2. Small & Medium Enterprises



Chapter 7. Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) Market: End Use Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. End Use Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2022 & 2030

7.2. Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) Market Estimates & Forecast, By End Use

7.2.1. BFSI

7.2.2. Consumer Goods & Retail

7.2.3. Government

7.2.4. Healthcare

7.2.5. IT & Telecom

7.2.6. Travel & Hospitality

7.2.7. Others



Chapter 8. Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Company Categorization

9.2. Participant's Overview

9.3. Financial Performance

9.4. Product Benchmarking

9.5. Company Market Positioning

9.6. Company Market Share Analysis, 2022

9.7. Company Heat Map Analysis

9.8. Strategy Mapping

9.8.1. Expansion

9.8.2. Collaborations

9.8.3. Mergers & Acquisitions

9.8.4. New Product Launches

9.8.5. Partnerships

9.8.6. Others

SOURCE Research and Markets