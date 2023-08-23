Global Contact Center Software Market Analysis/Forecasts Report 2023-2028: Analyzing Audio and Video Conversations, Embracing AI, Automation, and Robust Self-Service Interactions

DUBLIN, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Contact Center Software Market by Component (Solutions (Omnichannel Routing, Reporting & Analytics), Services), Organization Size, Deployment Mode, Vertical (BFSI, Telecommunications, & Retail & Consumer Goods) and Region - Global Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The trajectory of the contact center software market presents a remarkable journey from USD 41.9 billion in 2023 to an anticipated USD 109.7 billion by 2028, reflecting a compelling Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 21.2%

The driving force behind this surge lies in the burgeoning demand for personalized and efficient customer interactions, underscoring the pivotal role that contact center software plays in shaping exceptional customer experiences.

This comprehensive market study delves into the multifaceted landscape of contact center software, encompassing a diverse array of segments. The study also delves into an intricate competitive intelligence analysis, shining a spotlight on key market players. Their company profiles reveal insights into their products, services, business offerings, recent developments, and strategic market approaches.

Moreover, the evaluation extends to a detailed assessment of market shares, growth strategies, and service portfolios of industry frontrunners, including prominent names like NICE (Israel), IBM (US), Genesys (US), AWS (US), and Five9 (US), among others, who collectively shape the contours of the dynamic contact center software market.

As per organization size, the SME segment holds the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The contact center software market by organization size bifurcates into large enterprises and SMEs. The SME segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Due to budget constraints, SMEs rely on manual processes to manage their contact center software processes.

However, the competitive market has encouraged SMEs to invest in contact center software solutions to achieve significant business efficiency. Due to limited budgets and staff, SMEs seek flexible, scalable, and cost-effective solutions. SMEs incorporate innovative contact center solutions to manage customer-agent interactions and workforce performance better based on global regulatory standards, thereby accelerating contact center agent and customer engagements and enhancing their experiences.

SMEs are recognizing the value and importance of effective customer service and attention. They are investing in contact center software to improve customer interactions, enhance customer satisfaction, and gain a competitive edge.

As per vertical, consumer goods & retail vertical hold the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The verticals studied in the report are Telecommunications, BFSI, IT & ITeS, Government & Public Sector, Retail & Consumer Goods, Energy & Utilities, Manufacturing, Healthcare & Life Sciences, and Other Verticals (media and entertainment, travel and hospitality, transportation and logistics, and education).

During the forecast period, 2023-2028, the retail & consumer goods vertical segment holds the highest CAGR. The retail and consumer goods industry is customer-centric and looks forward to improving customer experiences and retention. In addition, IT budgets are enormous as they try to maintain a reputed brand image in terms of both employee and customer retention.

Therefore, retailers increasingly implement advanced analytics practices to address significant business challenges and maximize benefits. Contact center solutions help retail businesses develop customer-centric market strategies to make quick decisions based on past buying behaviors, customer preferences, and real-time client interactions.

As per region, Europe holds the second-largest market share during the forecast period.

The contact center software market includes an analysis of five regions. Europe holds the second-largest market share in 2023 and will have similar dominance over the forecast period. Europe has diverse business needs, as several large retailers and manufacturing companies demand robust and scalable IT infrastructure solutions.

The region has always been a challenging market for cloud providers due to the stringent regulations and security standards regarding user data privacy. Europe also has strict rules and regulations for data privacy and security, so various contact center software providers have improved their solutions to address companies' data localization needs and comply with consumer privacy regulations in the region.

The European BFSI industry has focused on customer orientation with its offerings and economic value creation. Cloud-based contact center solutions are becoming popular in Europe as they offer several advantages over on-premises solutions, such as cost-effectiveness, scalability, and ease of use.

Customers increasingly use multiple channels to contact businesses, such as phone, email, chat, and social media. Companies must be able to provide a seamless customer experience across all channels, which requires contact center software that supports omnichannel customer service.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 331 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $41.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $109.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 21.2 % Regions Covered Global

Premium Insights

Increasing Investments in Contact Center Software to Enhance Customer Experiences and Boost Market Growth

Solutions Segment to Account for Larger Market Share During Forecast Period

Omnichannel Routing Segment to Account for Largest Market Share During Forecast Period

Consulting Segment to Account for Largest Market Share During Forecast Period

Large Enterprises Segment to Account for Larger Market Share During Forecast Period

Cloud Segment to Account for Larger Market Share During Forecast Period

BFSI Vertical to Account for Largest Market Share During Forecast Period

Asia-Pacific to Emerge as Best Market for Investments in Next Five Years

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising Adoption of Advanced Contact Center Technologies

Need to Control Contact Center Attrition and Absenteeism

Impact of Social Media on Contact Center Operations

Continuous Transition to Cloud-Based Contact Centers

Integration with Crm and Other Business Systems

Growing Demand for Personalized and Streamlined Interactions

Restraints

Inadequate Network Bandwidth to Minimize Adoption of Voip and Cloud-Based Telephony

High Costs and Long-Term Contracts Associated with Pri Phone Services

Impact of Ivr Fraud and Cyberattacks on Business Operations

Opportunities

Growing Demand for Analyzing Audio and Video Conversations

Growing Demand for Ai and Automation

Dynamic Customer Demand for Robust Self-Service Interactions

Challenges

Data Privacy and Security Aspects

Barriers to Moving Contact Centers to Cloud Environments

Lack of Trained and Skilled Workforce

Implementation and Integration Challenges

Case Study Analysis

Ecsi Improved Telephonic Interaction Speed and Reduced Chat Handling Time with Nice's Solution

8X8 Virtual Contact Center Helped Bailey International Reduce Call Answer Times and Abandonment Rates

Genesys Helped Techstyle Fashion Group Enhance Visibility and Experience

Five9 Helped Teladoc Increase Uptime, Improve Customer Satisfaction, and Prevent Outages

Kantar Streamlined Global Market Research Centers with Sytel's Multi-Tenant Ccaas Platform

Orange Optimized Message Handling and Enhanced Customer Relations with Ringcentral's Solution

Talkdesk Offered Real-Time Reports and Integrations with Business Tools to Improve Acxiom's Customer Experiences

Atos Helped Municipality of Maastricht Improve Responsiveness of Calls

Twilio's Solution Helped Hulu Improve Customer Experience

Avaya Contact Center Select Helped Gtech Offer Minute Statistics

Technology Analysis

Advanced Analytics

Data Analytics

Speech Analytics

Sentiment Analytics

Artificial Intelligence

Ml

Nlp

Business Model Analysis

On-Premises Business Model

Hosted Business Model

Cloud-Based Business Model

Company Profiles



Major Players

Genesys

Nice

IBM

Aws

Five9

Twilio

Mitel

Cisco

Bt Group

Verizon

Avaya

Vonage

8X8

Talkdesk

Other Players

Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise

Sinch

Oracle

Ringcentral

Lifesize

Content Guru

Alvaria

Enghouse Interactive

3Clogic Inc

Ameyo

Nec Corporation

West Technology Group

Zte Corporation

Startups/Smes

Vocalcom

Evolve Ip

Ujet

Amtelco

Avoxi

Vcc Live

Glia Technologies

Bright Pattern

Computertalk

C-Zentrix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5c5q8d

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets