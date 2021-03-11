Global Contact Lenses Market- Bausch Health Companies Inc., BenQ Materials Corp., Contamac Ltd., among others to contribute to the market growth |Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Opportunities and Forecast 2024

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising adoption of daily disposable contact lenses.

The contact lenses market analysis includes product segment and geography landscape. This study identifies the increasing adoption of advanced technologies as one of the prime reasons driving the contact lenses market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The contact lenses market covers the following areas:

Contact Lenses Market Sizing

Contact Lenses Market Forecast

Contact Lenses Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

Bausch Health Companies Inc.

BenQ Materials Corp.

Contamac Ltd.

HOYA Corp.

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

Menicon Co. Ltd.

Novartis AG

SEED Co. Ltd.

The Cooper Companies Inc.

ZEISS Group.



Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

2.1 Preface

2.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2019

Market size and forecast 2019-2024

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Market segmentation by product

Comparison by product

Soft lenses - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Rigid gas permeable lenses - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Hybrid lenses - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by product

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Increasing adoption of advanced technologies in contact lenses

Launch of new products

Prevalence of acquisitions and partnerships

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Bausch Health Companies, Inc.

BenQ Materials Corp.

Contamac Ltd.

HOYA Corp.

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

Menicon Co. Ltd.

Novartis AG

SEED Co. Ltd.

The Cooper Companies Inc.

ZEISS Group

PART 14: APPENDIX

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

