Global Container As a Service Market Share Will Surpass USD 10.75 Billion Valuation at 22.5% CAGR Growth by 2030: Polaris Market Research

Jan 17, 2023, 07:30 ET
NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A latest research report [115+] pages with 360-Degree visibility, titled "Container as a Service Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Deployment Model (Public Cloud, Private Cloud); By Application; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022 - 2030" published by Polaris Market Research in its research repository.
According to the research study, the global container as a service market share was valued at USD 1.73 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 10.75 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 22.5% during the forecast period.
What is Container As a Service? What is Expected Share of Container As a Service Market?
Container as a Service (CaaS) is a cloud service that assists in managing and deploying apps using container-based abstraction. CaaS can be deployed on-premises or in a cloud. The rapidly rising demand for Container as a Service market can be attributed to it being useful to developers in building containerized apps that are more secure and also scalable. Users can purchase only the resources they want, saving money and increasing efficiency.
The growing knowledge of the advantages of cost-effectiveness and better productivity and the increasing acquisition of CaaS to enable IT divisions and developers to construct, manage and run containerized applications are accelerating market growth. The market is influenced by increased demand for services amidst organizations to reduce shipment time due to hosted applications and the high popularity of services as they are lightweight and ensure speedy delivery.
Some of the Top Market Players Are:
- Amazon Web Service (AWS)
- ContainerShip
- Cisco System
- CoreOS
- DH2i
- Giant Swarm
- Docker Inc
- HPE
- IBM
Growth Driving Factors
- Microservices offered by containers to push the market
Initially, most software applications ran on different operating systems, but recently the new features of CaaS permit all components to run on a single OS. CaaS is the cloud provider's container support service. It is positioned between Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) and Platform as a Service (PaaS). The Container as a Service market size is expanding as the containers offer microservices and isolation of applications and their configuration from the underlying OS. Some of the prominent software companies such as Amazon, Google, and IBM have thus far operating in the market and are funding technology development.
Container as a Service solution assists firms in maximizing productivity and managing business risks. These are the key factors anticipated to drive the CaaS market during the forecast period. The solution circumscribes three different security levels that involve structure, container, and access layers. Container as a Service market sales are soaring as they have role-based access control, secure image registry, LDAP/AD integration, and a dedicated security gateway. It can run multiple languages, frameworks, and databases on all the containers.
Recent developments
- In 2022, AWS Wickr was introduced by Amazon Web Services. It is a secure phone and video calling., messaging file sharing, and screen sharing workplace communication solution with end-to-end encryption.
Segmental Analysis
- The public cloud segment dominated the market
Based on deployment mode, the public cloud segment dominated the market. The market has expanded due to the growing demand for storage and computing resources. The Container as a Service market demand is rising due to the impact of the hybrid cloud, which impacts infrastructure management within a firm. Additionally, hybrid cloud models with total infrastructure and is becoming more popular as advanced container systems are used by many users.
- The BFSI segment will account for a higher market share
Based on application, the BFSI segment will account for a higher share of the market. Fintech has exceedingly changed the banking industry due to the widespread usage of cloud computing and the heterogeneity of cloud providers by BFSI firms. The Container as a Service market trends includes the evolution of the banking industry in developing countries such as China and India as a result of technologies such as digital payments and mobile banking.
The COVID-19 timeframe has seen a rapid acceleration in the container security sector. Due to the widespread adoption of the work-from-home policy, many businesses had little choice but to use cloud services to safeguard their data and give employees unrestricted access to it so they could use it and share it from anywhere in the world. The COVID-19 scenario has therefore increased demand for container security worldwide.
Geographic Overview
- Expanding demand for managed data centers to drive the North American market
North America held the enormous Container as a Service market share due to the region's expanding demand for managed data centers, virtual private cloud services, and sophisticated technology accessibility. Moreover, IT companies in North American nations, such as Google, Microsoft Corporation, and Amazon Web Service, have exceedingly boosted market growth.
Asia Pacific will increase notably faster than other regions. The expansion is connected to the growing economies of China and India, which have more rapid economic development due to enhanced industrial output. Factors such as increasing usage of microservices, technical progressions, and growing demand for microservices are also driving the market in the region. To apprehend the region's massive prospects and the maximum possible market share, the prominent CaaS solution providers are expanding and improving their operations.
Browse the Detail Report "Container as a Service Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Deployment Model (Public Cloud, Private Cloud); By Application; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022 - 2030" with in-depth TOC: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/container-as-a-service-market
For Additional Information OR Media Enquiry, Please Mail At: [email protected]
Polaris Market Research has segmented the Container as a Service Market report based on deployment mode, application and region:
By Deployment Mode Outlook
- Public Cloud
- Private Cloud
By Application Outlook
- BFSI
- Healthcare
- Education
By Region Outlook
- North America (U.S., Canada)
- Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia)
- Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia, South Korea)
- Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)
- Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., Israel, South Africa)
