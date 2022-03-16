Global Container Closure Integrity Testing Services Market (2022 to 2035) - by Type of Container Closure Systems, Type of Container Materials Tested and Key Geographical Regions

DUBLIN, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Container Closure Integrity Testing Services Market by Type of Container Closure Systems, Type of Container Materials Tested, and Key Geographical Regions: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2022-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report features an extensive study of the current landscape and the likely future potential of container closure integrity testing service providers, over the next decade. The study also features an in-depth analysis, highlighting the capabilities of various industry stakeholders engaged in this field.



Packaging is considered a critical aspect of pharmaceutical manufacturing. It is, therefore, imperative for drug manufacturers to ensure that formulations enclosed in primary containers are safe for consumption / administration. Despite being well established, there are several concerns associated with the drug packaging process, such as the risk of contamination, filling errors (inaccurate dose dispensation), complex packaging systems, integrity related concerns (pores, cracks and scratches) of container closure systems (such as vials, syringes, cartridges, IV bags, ampoules), and labelling-related issues. In fact, experts believe that around 80% of product recalls may be attributed to packaging-related concerns.

To ensure the safety of consumers, a lot of effort is put to eliminate contamination, filling errors and maintain integrity of packaged formulations. The industry has come up with several innovative techniques and technologies for the evaluation of both primary and secondary packaging components in order to maintain the sterility and stability of drug product. Moreover, regulatory bodies have enforced stringent guidelines to evaluate the integrity of container closure systems. As a result, container closure integrity testing has become a critical part of the overall manufacturing process. The techniques used for this purpose ensure precision and accuracy in leak detection, rapid results, non-destructive testing, affordable, reliable and easy integration in the manufacturing process.



Despite the benefits of container closure integrity testing methods, there is no one-size -fits-all solution to evaluate all the types of primary packaging. Additionally, the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies face various challenges in installing container closure integrity testing equipment due to limited expertise and infrastructure. Owing to these challenges, the drug manufacturers rely on container closure integrity testing service providers, which have well-equipped infrastructure and novel technology platforms, along with the required expertise. Moreover, outsourcing of container closure integrity testing assists the innovators to serve the clients in a timely and regulation-compliant manner. With the anticipated rise in the drug product market, the demand for packaging services is likely to increase in the future; this, in turn, will likely result in rise in demand for integrity testing services. Further advancements in testing methods and cost saving potential of such methods (by reducing the product wastage and ensuring the drug and patients safety) are expected to drive steady growth in the overall container closure integrity testing services market in the foreseen future.



In addition to other elements, the study includes:

A detailed assessment of the current market landscape of container closure integrity testing service providers, featuring information on their respective year of establishment, company size, location of headquarters, location of analytical facilities, type(s) of analytical method(s) offered (probabilistic methods and deterministic methods), type(s) of probabilistic method(s) (microbial ingress analysis, aerosol testing, dye ingress analysis, bubble testing, and tracer gas detection (sniffle mode)), type(s) of deterministic method(s) offered (helium leak analysis, vacuum / pressure decay analysis, mass extraction analysis, high voltage leak detection, headspace analysis, and others), leakage susceptibility (solid, liquid, and gas), type(s) of container(s) tested (vials, syringes, cartridges, pouches, IV bags, ampoules, and others) and accreditations (EMA, FDA, USP, ATSM, JP, ICH Q2, ISO, and others).

A competitiveness analysis of container closure integrity testing service providers based on various relevant parameters, such as supplier power (based on the experience / expertise of the service providers and company size), service strength (type(s) of analytical method(s) offered, type(s) of probabilistic method(s), type(s) of deterministic method(s), and type(s) of container(s) tested) and service applicability (type(s) of container material(s) and leakage susceptibility).

Tabulated profiles of the key players providing container closure integrity testing, which are headquartered in North America and Europe . Each profile includes an overview of the company, information on the financial performance (if available), service portfolio, location of analytical facilities, type(s) of analytical method(s) used, types(s) of container(s) tested, recent developments, and an informed future outlook.

and . Each profile includes an overview of the company, information on the financial performance (if available), service portfolio, location of analytical facilities, type(s) of analytical method(s) used, types(s) of container(s) tested, recent developments, and an informed future outlook. A case study providing the list of equipment used by various manufacturers to test container closure integrity, highlighting their key features, type(s) of analytical method(s) offered, type(s) of container(s) tested, container material(s) of container closure integrity testing technologies.

A detailed competitiveness analysis of container closure integrity testing equipment, taking into consideration several relevant parameters, such as the product strength (scale of operation, type(s) of analytical method(s) used) and product applicability (type(s) of material(s) used, and type(s) of container(s) tested).

A regional capability assessment framework, which compares the container closure integrity testing capability across key geographies, based on a number of parameters, such as the number of container closure integrity testing service providers, number of analytical testing facilities, number of container closure integrity technology manufacturers in that particular geographical region, number of container closure integrity testing technologies, number of patents and demand of container closure integrity testing service in that particular geographical region.

A detailed analysis of the various container closure integrity testing analytical techniques. It highlights the popularity of analytical techniques (in terms of number of service providers offering analytical technique for testing purpose, equipment providers developing equipment for particular technique, number of equipment and number of container closure systems tested) and offers a benchmark to compare analytical techniques.

A case study on the use of robotic machinery in pharmaceutical manufacturing and fill / finish operations, highlighting the advantages of using automation / automated technologies in such processes. Further, it presents the profiles of industry players that provide such equipment for aseptic processing of pharmaceuticals.

An in-depth analysis to estimate the current and future demand of container closure integrity testing service based on various relevant parameters, such as type of container closure system tested and type of material used, across different regions, for the period 2022-2035.

A discussion on affiliated trends, key drivers and challenges, under a comprehensive SWOT framework, which are likely to impact the industry's evolution, including a Harvey ball analysis, highlighting the relative effect of each SWOT parameter on the overall industry.

Key Questions Answered

Who are the leading players offering container closure integrity testing service?

What is the relative competitiveness of container closure integrity testing service providers?

In which regions are majority of the container closure integrity testing facilities located?

Which type of equipment have the competitive edge over the other container closure integrity testing equipment?

What is the current and future demand for container closure integrity testing services?

How is the current and future opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?

