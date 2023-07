Global Container Houses Market Report 2023: The Future of Sustainable and Affordable Living - Market Grows with Environment-Friendly Homes

DUBLIN, July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Container Houses Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global container houses market will grow from $55.67 billion in 2022 to $62.73 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.7%. The container houses market is expected to grow from $80.05 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.3%.

Container house manufacturers utilize shipping containers to construct sustainable and affordable high-quality houses. These houses are considered environment friendly homes as these homes are made from used containers, which reduces the use of metal.



The container houses market covered in this report is segmented by construction type into fixed, movable. The container houses market is also segmented by end user into residential homes, recreational homes, emergency homes, nursing homes and by architecture type into duplex/bungalow, tiny house, multistory building/apartments.



High possibility of corrosion is restraining the growth of the market for container houses. The life span of the container house is highly dependent on the climate in which the shipping container is located. Container houses corrode faster in coastal areas due to a large amount of salt in the air.



Companies in the container houses market are increasingly adopting artificial intelligence (AI) into manufacturing of container houses, in order to develop better designs for the houses. AI can be used in detecting and resolving any constructional issues before starting the manufacturing process. AI is an essential sketch platform that helps in generating many innovative layouts or designs.

This helps companies to reduce the manufacturing cost and time and improve constructional safety. With the use of artificial intelligence, customers can also accurately correlate the size of the area to the number of goods or appliances that will fit in that respective area.



The container houses market is regulated by various regulatory bodies and gaining permission for the construction of container houses is a complex process. A container house cannot be constructed anywhere, as there are certain zoning regulations and building codes restricting such construction. According to zoning regulations, all the similar construction houses are built together at one place.

Whereas, the building codes state the standards to be followed for the construction of a container home. Building codes include information on the type of formation to be used, the square foot requirements of each room, minimum insulation required and other specifications.



The space constraint issues and resulting rise in housing prices in most of the major cities across the world is driving the growth in the container houses market. Container houses make use of the old shipping containers to build their houses and require very less space compared to conventional houses, thus saving space.

Moreover, people in urban areas are opting for container houses in order to afford a cheaper living, as container houses costs less compared to tradition houses. The container houses market is expected to benefit from increasing space constraints and housing prices during the forecast period.



The container house market consists of sales of steel anchorage, concrete block footing, ground beam and steel cable fixation. Values in this market are 'factory gate' values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers. The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.

The countries covered in the container houses market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



Major players in the container houses market are

Giant Containers

SG Blocks Inc.

Giant Containers

Anderco Pte Ltd.

Container Homes USA .

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary



2. Container Houses Market Characteristics



3. Container Houses Market Trends And Strategies



4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Container Houses



5. Container Houses Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Container Houses Historic Market, 2017-2022, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Container Houses Forecast Market, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Container Houses Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Container Houses Market, Segmentation By Construction Type, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Fixed

Movable

6.2. Global Container Houses Market, Segmentation By End User, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Residential Homes

Recreational Homes

Emergency Homes

Nursing Homes

6.3. Global Container Houses Market, Segmentation By Architecture Type, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Duplex/Bungalow

Tiny House

Multistory Building/Apartments

7. Container Houses Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Container Houses Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Container Houses Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/z7eeb0

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]m



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets