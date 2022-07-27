Global Container Security Market Predicted to Surpass $7,107.6 Million and Grow at 23.3% CAGR in the 2021-2028 Timeframe | Says Research Dive

Container security market is expected to grow by 2028 due to rising cyber-attacks worldwide. The cloud deployment sub-segment is expected to be highly beneficial. Market in the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness better growth opportunities.

NEW YORK, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Research Dive has added a new report to its offering titled, "Container Security Market by Component (Product and Services), Deployment Mode (Cloud and On-premise), Organization Size (SMEs and Large Enterprises), End-user (BFSI, Government, IT & Telecommunication, Healthcare, Retail, Manufacturing, and Others), and Regional Analysis (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2028".

According to the report, the global container security market is estimated to register a revenue of $7,107.6 million by 2028, growing rapidly at a CAGR of 23.3% during the forecast period 2021-2028.

Dynamics of the Container Security Market

Drivers: Rapid usage of technology and software in workplaces is the main factor that leads to increasing cyberattacks and data leakage. This is the prime reason predicted to drive the growth of the global container security market during the 2021-2028 forecast timeframe.

Opportunities: Growing adoption of machine learning and artificial intelligence to offer improved services for the container security is estimated to provide abundant growth opportunities for the global container security market by 2028.

Restraints: Lack of funds to implement container security is the main factor expected to hinder the market growth in the upcoming years.

Breaking down your competitors landscape, Request an Exclusive PDF Sample of Container Security Market

Covid-19 Impact on the Container Security Market

The onset of the Covid-19 pandemic has forced several industries to face harsh and unprecedented times, however, the global container security market has witnessed significant growth amid the pandemic stress. Strict lockdowns and social distancing norms imposed by the governments in most countries made businesses to adopt work from home policy. Due to this, organizations had to adopt robust cloud services to ensure employees' data security and free access to the shared data. Therefore, the coronavirus pandemic has proved to be beneficial for the container security market.

To grow your Business Globally get the Insights of Impact of Post COVID-19 on Container Security market. Schedule your call with an expert analyst

Segments of the Container Security Market

The report has divided the container security market into several segments based on component, deployment type, organization size, end-user, and regional analysis.

By component, the product sub-segment is anticipated to register a revenue of $3,407.7 million during the forecast period due to the increasing usage of container security technologies in organizations to protect the information stored on in-house servers and cloud gateways. In addition, increasing cyberattacks and consequent data security concerns is also projected to bolster the product sub-segment's growth by 2028.

due to the increasing usage of container security technologies in organizations to protect the information stored on in-house servers and cloud gateways. In addition, increasing cyberattacks and consequent data security concerns is also projected to bolster the product sub-segment's growth by 2028. By deployment mode, the cloud sub-segment of the container security market is expected to have the fastest growth rate and gather a revenue of $4,270.1 million due to the rising adoption of digital solutions by organizations to create a flexible and secure environment. This has led to the growing utilization of cloud container security to ensure data security, thus propelling the sub-segment's growth during the analysis timeframe.

of digital solutions by organizations to create a flexible and secure environment. This has led to the growing utilization of cloud container security to ensure data security, thus propelling the sub-segment's growth during the analysis timeframe. By organization size, the large enterprises sub-segment of the global container security market is anticipated to surpass $2,985.5 million by 2028 due to their huge investments in maintaining data security. Moreover, large enterprises highly prefer digital solutions and have already started storing and exchanging data from cloud platforms, thus, further augmenting the sub-segment's growth during the analysis years.

due to their huge investments in maintaining data security. Moreover, large enterprises highly prefer digital solutions and have already started storing and exchanging data from cloud platforms, thus, further augmenting the sub-segment's growth during the analysis years. By end-user, the BFSI sub-segment of the container security market is projected to garner a revenue of $1,334.1 million during the 2021-2028 forecast timeframe due to its growing employment of innovative technologies to protect sensitive data and suit stringent financial regulatory obligations. The BFSI sector is responsible for securing customers' sensitive information like account numbers, transaction passwords, and card details at all costs. These factors are expected to uplift the sub-segment's growth by 2028.

forecast timeframe due to its growing employment of innovative technologies to protect sensitive data and suit stringent financial regulatory obligations. The BFSI sector is responsible for securing customers' sensitive information like account numbers, transaction passwords, and card details at all costs. These factors are expected to uplift the sub-segment's growth by 2028. By region, market in the Asia-Pacific region is expected to have the fastest growth rate with a CAGR of 24.9% due to the growing number of industries and continuous technological advancements in this region.

Request an On-demand Customization of Container Security Market & Avail of 10%OFF

Prominent Container Security Market Players:

Some prominent market players are

VMware, Inc. NeuVector Fidelis Cybersecurity enSilo Sysdig, Inc. Sonatype Tenable, Inc. IBM Corporation. Aqua Security McAfee Corporation, among others.

These prominent players are undertaking various strategies like product development and enhancement, merger and acquisition, partnerships and collaborations to assist the market growth. Buy the Full Report [240-Pages]

For example, in February 2022, Sysdig, a universal container and cloud security solutions provider, announced its partnership with Snyk, a global leader in developer security, to cover more container security from development through operations. Moreover, this collaboration is also predicted to eliminate up to 95% of vulnerability alerts using runtime intelligence from these two firms.

The report also summarizes many important facets including financial performance of the key market players, SWOT analysis, product portfolio, and the latest strategic developments.

More about Container Security Market:

Some trending Article Links:

The global conversational AI market size is predicted to garner a revenue of $13,291.3 million in the 2021–2028 timeframe, growing from $2,860.7 million in 2020, at a healthy CAGR of 21.4%.

The global cloud microservice platform market size is projected to gain $,4246 .5 million in the 2021–2028 timeframe, growing from $952.6 million in 2020 at a healthy CAGR of 20.8%.

The global virtualization security market is anticipated to garner $6,986.3 million in the 2021–2028 timeframe, growing from $2,571.6 million in 2020, at a healthy CAGR of 13.6%.

About Research Dive

Research Dive is a market research firm based in Pune, India. Maintaining the integrity and authenticity of the services, the firm provides the services that are solely based on its exclusive data model, compelled by the 360-degree research methodology, which guarantees comprehensive and accurate analysis. With an unprecedented access to several paid data resources, team of expert researchers, and strict work ethic, the firm offers insights that are extremely precise and reliable. Scrutinizing relevant news releases, government publications, decades of trade data, and technical & white papers, Research dive deliver the required services to its clients well within the required timeframe. Its expertise is focused on examining niche markets, targeting its major driving factors, and spotting threatening hindrances. Complementarily, it also has a seamless collaboration with the major industry aficionado that further offers its research an edge.

Contact:

Mr. Abhishek Paliwal

Research Dive

30 Wall St. 8th Floor, New York NY 10005

(P) +91-(788)-802-9103 (India)

+1-(917)-444-1262 (US)

Toll-Free: 1-888-961-4454

E-mail: [email protected]

Website: https://www.researchdive.com

Blog: https://www.researchdive.com/blog/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/research-dive/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ResearchDive

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Research-Dive-1385542314927521

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/997523/Research_Dive_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research Dive