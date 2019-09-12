NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global container security market size to grow at a CAGR of 30.9% during the forecast period

Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5813061/?utm_source=PRN

The global container security market size to grow from USD 568 million in 2019 to USD 2,178 million by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 30.9% during the forecast period. The global container security market is expected to have significant growth potential, due to the increasing vulnerabilities and cyberattacks, a large number of open-source vendors offering container platforms, increasing popularity of microservices, growing digital transformation across enterprises, and need to adhere to regulatory policies. However, limited security budget among Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) may limit the market growth.

SMEs to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period

SMEs have gradually started adopting technological advancements, automating their business operations, and providing customer-centric services.They have realized that immediate response, quick business decisions, and customer satisfaction are the most important features needed to expand the business, generate more revenue, and ensure the desired outcome.



The adoption of container security is expected to result in increased revenue, desired outcome, and improved business efficiency for SMEs.



APAC to grow at the highest growth rate during the forecast period

Asia Pacific (APAC) has the world's fastest-growing economies, and technology penetration in the region is high.The region covers some of the potential market countries, such as China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, and Singapore.



The affordability and ease of deployment of container services among enterprises are one of the driving factors for the adoption of container security in the region. APAC is expected to experience extensive growth opportunities in the next few years.



In-depth interviews were conducted with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), marketing directors, other innovation and technology directors, and executives from various key organizations operating in the container security market.



The following list provides the breakup of primary respondents' profiles:

• By Company Type: Tier 1: 35%, Tier 2: 45%, and Tier 3: 20%

• By Designation: C level Executives: 35%, Director Level: 25%, and Others: 40%

• By Region: North America: 45%, Europe: 20%, APAC: 30%, and Rest of the World: 5%



Major vendors in the global container security market include Aqua Security (Israel), Alert Logic (US), Anchore (US), Qualys (US), Docker (US), NeuVector (US), Aporeto, (US), Trend Micro (Japan), Red Hat (US), CloudPassage (US), Black Duck (US), Twistlock (US), Thales Group (France), Google (US), and Guardicore (Israel).



Research coverage:

The report includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the container security market, along with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies. The report segments the global container security market by component, deployment type, organization size, vertical, and region.



Key benefits of buying the report:

The report would provide the market leaders/new entrants in the container security market, information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall container security market and subsegments.The report would also help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



It also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on the key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5813061/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportbuyer

Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers



For more information:

Sarah Smith

Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com

Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com

Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904

Website: www.reportbuyer.com

SOURCE ReportBuyer

Related Links

http://www.reportbuyer.com

