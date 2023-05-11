Global Container Shipping Track and Trace Solutions Market Report 2023 Featuring Top Competitors - P&O Ferrymasters, DP World, OPTEL Group, ORBCOMM, and ZIM

DUBLIN, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Growth Opportunities for Track and Trace Solutions in the Global Container Shipping Sector" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study focuses on track and trace solutions used in the container shipping industry, specifically dry and reefer containers.

Track and trace solutions are used to track (identify location and history) shipments throughout the entire supply chain, from supplier to consumer, using radio frequency identification (RFID), GPS tracking, and/or barcodes.

Human workers have traditionally completed these shipment processes, but as supply chains and other operational processes have become increasingly complex, track and trace solutions are necessary to provide much-needed visibility.

This study focuses on market definitions, sizes, forecasts, drivers, restraints, trends, competitors, and growth opportunities for the 2022-2029 study period. Individual regions within these large groups are not covered. The top competitors in this study include P&O Ferrymasters from DP World, OPTEL Group, ORBCOMM, and ZIM.

Shipping companies are looking to reduce their labor workforce and the manual handling of cargo by automating ports. Barcodes and RFID tags are pre-scanned and kept ready to be attached to the cargo before it is loaded into shipping containers.

Current pressure on global supply chains and the geopolitical instability in Europe are limiting shipping companies' ability to provide effective solutions. This limitation is increasing the demand for fuel, leading to higher fuel prices and operating costs.

The track and trace solutions for the container shipping market have tremendous growth potential. Pandemic-related pauses in workflow, massive demand from backhauls, and increased competition among companies contribute to customers' need for track and trace solutions.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Track and Trace Solutions for the Container Shipping Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Segmentation

Key Competitors

Growth Metrics

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Analysis

3. Reefer Containers

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Driver Analysis

Growth Restraints

Growth Restraint Analysis

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Competitive Environment

Revenue Share

Revenue Share Analysis

4. Dry Containers

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Driver Analysis

Growth Restraints

Growth Restraint Analysis

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Competitive Environment

Revenue Share

Revenue Share Analysis

5. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Need for Solution Longevity

Growth Opportunity 2: Incorporation of Blockchain and Digital Twins

Growth Opportunity 3: Flexibility to Customize Containers Based on Cargo

6. Next Steps

