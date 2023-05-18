Global Container Weighing Systems Strategic Business Report 2023: On-board Weighing Systems Gain Traction in the Waste Industry

DUBLIN, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Container Weighing Systems - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Container Weighing Systems estimated at US$3.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 2.4% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Ship, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 1.9% CAGR and reach US$1.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Road segment is readjusted to a revised 3.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $838.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 3.9% CAGR

The Container Weighing Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$838.5 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$702.2 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 3.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.3% and 2.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.6% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$467 Million by the year 2030.

Select Competitors (Total 17 Featured) -

  • ATLAS WEIGHING PTY. LTD.
  • Avery Weigh-Tronix LLC
  • Bison Group Ltd.
  • Bromma
  • Conductix-Wampfler GmbH
  • Fairbanks Scales, Inc.
  • Flintec Group AB
  • FUTEK Advanced Sensor Technology, Inc.
  • Hottinger Baldwin Messtechnik GmbH
  • Kistler-Morse Automation Limited
  • Lcm Systems Ltd.
  • Mettler-Toledo International, Inc.
  • Rice Lake Weighing Systems
  • Sherborne Sensors Limited
  • Strainstall UK Ltd
  • Tamtron Oy
  • Weightron Bilanciai Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Influencer Market Insights
  • Container Weighing Systems - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
  • Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Stringent SOLAS Regulations Fuel Extensive Adoption of Container Weighing Systems
  • Growing Carrying Capacity of Container Ships Sheds Focus on Maritime Safety Regulations: Global Container Ship Fleet Capacity (In Million DWT) for the Years 2016, 2018 & 2020
  • Mixed Outlook for Global Container Trade Presents Mixed Bag of Opportunities and Challenges for Container Weighing Systems
  • Global Container Trade Volume (In Million TEUs) for the Years 2018, 2020 and 2023
  • A Peek into Types of Weighing Solutions
  • SOLAS Update Prompts New Technological Innovations
  • New Regulations Bodes Well for Certified Truck Scales
  • On-Board Weighing Systems Gain Traction in Waste Industry
  • Blockchain Technology to Tackle Challenges of Complying with SOLAS VGM Regulations

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

