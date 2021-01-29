Global Content Delivery Network Market (2020 to 2025) - Increasing Demand for Integrated and Next-Generation Security Solutions and Services

DUBLIN, Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Content Delivery Network Market by Component (Solutions and Services), Content Type (Static and Dynamic), Provider Type (Traditional CDN, Telco CDN), Application (Media and Entertainment, Online Gaming, Healthcare), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Content Delivery Network (CDN) market size is projected to grow from USD 14.4 billion in 2020 to USD 27.9 billion in 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 14.1% forecast period.



The major factors driving the growth of the CDN market include the rising need for effective solutions to enable live and uninterrupted content delivery over a high-speed data network, increasing demand for enhanced QoE (Quality of Experience) and QoS (Quality of Service), the proliferation of video and rich media over websites, increasing demand for enhanced video content and latency-free online gaming experience, and increasing internet penetration and adoption of mobile devices leading to rising opportunities for mobile CDN.

Based on component, the solutions segment is expected to lead the CDN market during the forecast period.

The solutions segment of the CDN market is segmented into web performance optimization, media delivery, and cloud security. The maximum volume of data or content accessible on the internet nowadays is consumed through CDN. Users have no patience to wait for the content to buffer, and this challenge has made content delivery even more crucial for organizations. The increasing digitalization across the globe is expected to drive the adoption of CDN solutions. Digitalization trends, such as Bring Your Own Device (BYOD), Choose Your Own Device (CYOD), mobility, and social media marketing, have eased the operation of organizations and increased the traffic over the existing networks.

Based on solutions, the media delivery segment is expected to lead the CDN market during the forecast period.

Media delivery includes rich media files, such as audio streaming, live videos, video streaming, and other such content. It requires high bandwidth allocation and needs to maintain the quality of user experience, which may get disrupted due to network congestion or high traffic rates. The media delivery solution focuses on delivering media content to the end-user at a much faster pace, thus reducing the latency time. The trend of online media streaming is growing along with the rising number of online media viewers; where the viewers expect a flawless viewing experience and instant access to High Definition (HD) content on any device. The media delivery solution enables viewers to start watching the video right from the first click.

Based on provider type, the traditional CDN segment is expected to lead the CDN market during the forecast period.

Traditional CDN providers include pure players in the CDN market. These players provide various CDN solutions, such as network optimization, content acceleration, and media delivery, for the delivery of static and dynamic content over the internet. Traditional CDN providers involve a large set of servers that are strategically deployed across the globe and balance the load on the existing networks. This distributed network infrastructure pushes the requested content to the closest server for delivering the content to the user with the lowest latency.

Based on applications, the media and entertainment segment is expected to lead the CDN market during the forecast period.

The media and entertainment segment is utilizing the full capabilities of CDN solutions to offer a fast, secure, and uninterrupted viewing experience to its users. The growth of this segment is characterized by increasing demand for online video streaming. Online customers expect high-quality visual content on any device with better visibility and no interruption. CDN solutions help in lowering the delay and optimize the overall content delivery process. Hence, viewers get a high-quality viewing experience, and this, in turn, increases the revenue for the media and entertainment enterprises. These enterprises are transforming their business models to accommodate their global viewers.

APAC is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

The fastest growth rate of the APAC CDN market can be attributed to the ever-increasing consumption of content in these emerging countries. Moreover, the market is experiencing disruptive growth due to its growing number of internet subscribers and increasing consumption of the internet through smartphones and other portable devices. The eCommerce industry's massive growth and adoption of internet TV in countries such as India, China, Korea, and Singapore have fueled the CDN market growth, making APAC one of the fastest-growing regions in the CDN market. All major CDN vendors have their data centers installed in APAC to cater to huge CDN demand. There is a need among technology-driven enterprises in the region to enhance their customer experience, while they also need to meet security compliance. These factors are expected to fuel the demand for CDN solutions in this region.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Content Delivery Network Market

4.2 Asia-Pacific Market, by Solution and Country

4.3 Market: Major Countries



5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Rising Need for Effective Solutions to Enable Live and Uninterrupted Content Delivery Over High-Speed Data Network

5.2.1.2 Increasing Demand for Enhanced Qoe and Qos

5.2.1.3 Proliferation of Video and Rich Media Over Websites

5.2.1.4 Increasing Demand for Enhanced Video Content and Latency-Free Online Gaming Experience

5.2.1.5 Increasing Internet Penetration and Adoption of Mobile Devices Leading to Rising Opportunities for Mobile Cdn

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Complex Architecture and Concern About Qos

5.2.2.2 Network Connectivity and Technical Difficulties in Live Video Streaming

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Rising Demand for Cloud-Enabled Services

5.2.3.2 Increasing Demand for Integrated and Next-Generation Security Solutions and Services

5.2.3.3 Growing Interest of Consumers in Ott Platforms and Vod for Entertainment

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Data Security and Privacy Concerns

5.2.4.2 Variations in Website Monetization and Applications

5.2.5 Impact of COVID-19 on the Content Delivery Network Market Dynamics Analysis

5.2.5.1 Driver and Opportunities

5.2.5.2 Restraints and Challenges

5.2.5.3 Cumulative Growth Analysis

5.3 Value Chain Analysis

5.4 Ecosystem

5.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.6 Average Selling Price Trend

5.7 Patent Analysis

5.8 Case Study Analysis

5.9 Impact of Disruptive Technologies

5.10 Regulatory Bodies in Content Delivery Network Market



6 Content Delivery Network Market, by Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Solutions

6.2.1 Market: COVID-19 Impact

6.2.2 Web Performance Optimization

6.2.2.1 Web Performance Optimization: Content Delivery Network Market Drivers

6.2.3 Media Delivery

6.2.3.1 Media Delivery: Market Drivers

6.2.4 Cloud Security

6.2.4.1 Cloud Security: Market Drivers

6.3 Services

6.3.1 Content Delivery Network Market: COVID-19 Impact

6.3.2 Storage Services

6.3.2.1 Storage Services: Market Drivers

6.3.3 Analytics and Performance Monitoring Services

6.3.3.1 Analytics and Performance Monitoring Services: Content Delivery Network Market Drivers

6.3.4 Website and API Management Services

6.3.4.1 Website and API Management Services: Market Drivers

6.3.5 Network Optimization Services

6.3.5.1 Network Optimization Services: Market Drivers

6.3.6 Support and Maintenance

6.3.6.1 Support and Maintenance: Content Delivery Network Market Drivers

6.3.7 Other Services



7 Content Delivery Network Market, by Content Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Static Content

7.2.1 Static Content: Market Drivers

7.3 Dynamic Content

7.3.1 Dynamic Content: Market Drivers



8 Content Delivery Network Market, by Provider Type

8.1 Introduction

8.1.1 Provider Type: COVID-19 Impact

8.2 Traditional Cdn

8.2.1 Traditional Cdn: Market Drivers

8.3 Telco Cdn

8.3.1 Telco Cdn: Market Drivers

8.4 Cloud Cdn

8.4.1 Cloud Cdn: Content Delivery Network Market Drivers

8.5 Peer-To-Peer Cdn

8.5.1 P2P Cdn: Market Drivers

8.6 Other Provider Types



9 Content Delivery Network Market, by Application Area

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Application Area: COVID-19 Impact

9.3 Media and Entertainment

9.3.1 Media and Entertainment: Market Drivers

9.4 Online Gaming

9.4.1 Online Gaming: Market Drivers

9.5 Retail and Ecommerce

9.5.1 Retail and Ecommerce: Content Delivery Network Market Drivers

9.6 Elearning

9.6.1 Elearning: Market Drivers

9.7 Healthcare

9.7.1 Healthcare: Market Drivers

9.8 Enterprises

9.8.1 Enterprises: Market Drivers

9.8.2 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

9.8.2.1 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises: Market Drivers

9.8.3 Large Enterprises

9.8.3.1 Large Enterprises: Market Drivers



10 Content Delivery Network Market, by Region

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.3 Europe

10.4 Asia-Pacific

10.5 Latin America

10.6 Middle East and Africa



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Market Evaluation Framework

11.3 Revenue Analysis of Top Market Players

11.4 Market Share Analysis

11.4.1 Introduction

11.5 Key Players in the Content Delivery Network Market, 2020



12 Competitive Evaluation Matrix and Company Profile

12.1 Company Evaluation Matrix, 2020

12.1.1 Star

12.1.2 Emerging Leaders

12.1.3 Pervasive

12.1.4 Participants

12.2 Strength of Product Portfolio

12.3 Business Strategy Excellence

12.4 Company Profiles

12.4.1 Introduction

12.4.2 Akamai

12.4.3 Microsoft

12.4.4 IBM

12.4.5 Limelight Networks

12.4.6 Amazon Web Services

12.4.7 Google

12.4.8 At&T

12.4.9 Cloudflare

12.4.10 Verizon Media

12.4.11 Lumen Technologies

12.4.12 Deutsche Telekom

12.4.13 Quantil

12.4.14 Stackpath

12.4.15 Fastly

12.4.16 G-Core Labs

12.4.17 Onapp

12.4.18 Broadpeak

12.4.19 Citrix Systems

12.4.20 Ntt Communications

12.4.21 Comcast

12.4.22 Tata Communications

12.4.23 Imperva

12.4.24 Rackspace

12.4.25 Leaseweb

12.4.26 Alibaba Cloud

12.5 Startup/SME Evaluation Matrix, 2020

12.5.1 Progressive Companies

12.5.2 Responsive Companies

12.5.3 Dynamic Companies

12.5.4 Starting Blocks

12.5.5 Strength of Product Portfolio

12.5.6 Business Strategy Excellence



13 Appendix

