Global Content Management Solutions Market for the Media Industry - Forecast to 2024 Featuring Adobe, Automattic, EidosMedia, TownNews.com

Most of the revenue growth comes from the proliferation of devices and the need for media organizations to deliver a seamless experience and grab the attention of end users across devices. The continued increase in volumes of media content is necessitating the adoption of content management solutions in the media industry.



Growth opportunities in the market will come from diversification into new media, increase in adoption from small and medium size media organizations with the growth of cloud deployments and replicating CMS media offerings for the education vertical, empowering higher education institutions to monetize their research.

Consumption of news and entertainment has evolved; consumers want access to information anytime, anywhere, and across devices. This is driving the adoption of CMS to deliver content across form factors. The need for this shift in media consumption habits is the result of changing expectations of consumers who are demanding news and media platforms to deliver a seamless user experience across devices.



For the purposes of this study, total revenue is derived from a cumulative total of revenues generated by an enterprise CMS solution, not including open-source CMS and home-grown solutions. While home-grown solutions are the biggest competition for this market, future scalability issues are expected to drive demand back to proprietary solutions.

Research Scope

This research service covers the following:

Detailed global market trend analyses including market drivers, market restraints, regional trends, regional analysis, and competitive analysis

Detailed revenue forecasts for the total Content Management Solutions (CMS) market in the media industry

A competitive landscape, in terms of major participants and market share analysis

A competitive analysis, concerning major participants and market share analysis for TownNews.com, Adobe, EidosMedia and Automattic.

The base year of the study is 2018, with forecasts running up to 2024. The research highlights key trends impacting the global proprietary content management solutions market for the media and entertainment vertical and outlines future implications. These trends include hyper-connectivity, proliferation of devices and growing digitization of news in Asia-Pacific.

Key Issues Addressed

Is the market growing? If so, how long will it continue to grow and at what rate?

What are the regional trends in the CMS market for the media industry, and what do they mean for the global growth strategies of vendors?

Are the products/services offered today meeting customer needs, or is additional development needed?

What are the critical success factors? Who is further along the curve in addressing these issues?

What are the major drivers and restraints in the CMS market?

What do vendors need to know to stay ahead of the curve?

What are the key trends and how will they impact the CMS market?

What are the growth opportunities in the market and what actions can vendors take to leverage those opportunities?

