Global Content Moderation Solutions Market Report 2023: Increasing Need to Monitor User-generated Content on Various Online Platforms Drives Growth

DUBLIN, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Content Moderation Solutions Market Report and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the report, the global content moderation solution market reached a value of USD 6660 million in 2022. Aided by the increasing need for monitoring user-generated content on various online platforms, the market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.7% between 2023 and 2028 to reach a value of USD 13621.81 million by 2028.

Companies Mentioned

Accenture PLC

Microsoft Corporation

Google LLC

Alegion Inc.

Appen Limited

Besedo Ltd.

Clarifai, Inc.

Content moderation solutions refer to the process of reviewing and filtering user-generated content on websites, social media platforms, and other online channels to ensure that it complies with the platforms' policies and guidelines. This includes monitoring and managing text, images, videos, and audio to prevent the spread of harmful, abusive, or inappropriate content.



The global content moderation solution market growth is primarily driven by the increasing need to monitor user-generated content on various online platforms. With the rapid proliferation of internet users and the rising popularity of social media, the volume of user-generated content has surged exponentially. This has necessitated the implementation of robust content moderation solutions to ensure a safe and positive online environment for users.



Another factor contributing to the global content moderation solution market expansion is the increasing focus on brand reputation and compliance with legal regulations. Additionally, the growing concerns regarding online harassment, cyberbullying, and the spread of misinformation have led to the adoption of content moderation solutions by online platforms. Governments and regulatory bodies have also started implementing stricter guidelines and policies to address these issues, further fuelling the demand for content moderation services.



The global content moderation solution market has grown significantly as a result of the advent of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technologies. AI and ML-powered content moderation tools can analyse and filter large volumes of content more efficiently and accurately than manual methods. This has led to the development and adoption of advanced content moderation solutions that can better identify and mitigate harmful or inappropriate content.



Real-time content moderation has gained traction in recent years, as it enables platforms to monitor and filter content as it is being generated and posted. This ensures that inappropriate or harmful content is removed instantly, minimising its potential impact on users and maintaining a safe online environment. This is further propelling the content moderation solution market growth.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface



2 Report Coverage - Key Segmentation and Scope



3 Report Description

3.1 Market Definition and Outlook

3.2 Properties and Applications

3.3 Market Analysis

3.4 Key Players



4 Key Assumptions



5 Executive Summary

5.1 Overview

5.2 Key Drivers

5.3 Key Developments

5.4 Competitive Structure

5.5 Key Industrial Trends



6 Snapshot

6.1 Global

6.2 Regional



7 Industry Opportunities and Challenges



8 Global Content Moderation Solution Market Analysis

8.1 Key Industry Highlights

8.2 Global Content Moderation Solution Historical Market (2018-2022)

8.3 Global Content Moderation Solution Market Forecast (2023-2028)

8.4 Global Content Moderation Solution Market by Type

8.5 Global Content Moderation Solution Market by Content Type

8.6 Global Content Moderation Solution Market by Component

8.7 Global Content Moderation Solution Market by Industry

8.8 Global Content Moderation Solution Market by Region



9 Regional Analysis



10 Market Dynamics

10.1 SWOT Analysis

10.1.1 Strengths

10.1.2 Weaknesses

10.1.3 Opportunities

10.1.4 Threats

10.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

10.3 Key Indicators for Demand

10.4 Key Indicators for Price



11 Price Analysis



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Market Structure

12.2 Company Profiles



13 Industry Events and Developments

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nhn4kn

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets