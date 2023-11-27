Global Content Moderation Solutions Market Report 2023: Tech Giants Innovate for Safer Online Communities - Market to Reach $17.45 Billion in 2027 with Forecasts to 2032

DUBLIN, Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Content Moderation Solutions Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global content moderation solutions market is expected to grow from $9.78 billion in 2022 to $10.96 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.09%. The content moderation solutions market is expected to reach $17.45 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 12.45%.

The content moderation solutions market is expected to experience significant growth, primarily driven by the emergence of social networking platforms. These platforms, which encompass websites and mobile applications facilitating user connections and content sharing, including photos, videos, and messages, have become integral to modern communication. With billions of users worldwide engaging with various social networking sites daily, these platforms have given rise to content moderation solutions.

Content moderation solutions play a crucial role in assisting social networking platforms in enforcing community guidelines and policies, thereby preventing the dissemination of harmful content such as hate speech, fake news, and graphic violence.

For example, as of 2022, there were 4.55 billion active users on social media platforms globally, marking a 9.9 percent increase from 2021, as reported by Search Engine Journal, a US-based online platform. Leading social media platforms, including Facebook, YouTube, and WhatsApp, have billions of average monthly users. Consequently, the emergence of social networking platforms is a significant driver of the content moderation solutions market.

Another key trend in the content moderation solutions market is technological advancements, with major companies actively innovating new technologies to maintain their market positions. For instance, in December 2022, Meta Platforms Inc., introduced the Hasher-Matcher-Actioner (HMA) software tool designed to combat various types of improper content, including terrorist content and child exploitation.

This software allows users to flag photos and videos that violate laws and regulations, helping maintain the integrity of websites. Additionally, each piece of flagged content is assigned a unique fingerprint or hash that can be accessed and utilized by businesses to develop their databases, providing a valuable resource for small businesses with limited resources.

Furthermore, in October 2021, Microsoft Corporation acquired Two Hat Security Ltd., a Canadian software company specializing in content moderation solutions and protection measures for online communities. This acquisition underscores Microsoft's commitment to enhancing content moderation capabilities across its products and services by leveraging cutting-edge technology, research capabilities, a highly skilled workforce, and extensive cloud infrastructure.

In 2022, Asia-Pacific held the largest share of the content moderation solutions market. The content moderation solutions market report covers several countries, including Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

Major players in the content moderation solutions market are

Alphabet Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Accenture Plc.

Amazon Web Services Inc.

Besedo

Open Access BPO

Clarifai Inc.

Cogito Tech LLC

Appen Limited

Alegion Inc.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited

Genpact Limited

Google LLC

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

Sutherland Global Services Inc.

Concentrix Corporation

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary



2. Content Moderation Solutions Market Characteristics



3. Content Moderation Solutions Market Trends And Strategies



4. Content Moderation Solutions Market - Macro Economic Scenario

4.1. COVID-19 Impact On Content Moderation Solutions Market

4.2. Ukraine-Russia War Impact On Content Moderation Solutions Market

4.3. Impact Of High Inflation On Content Moderation Solutions Market



5. Content Moderation Solutions Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Content Moderation Solutions Historic Market, 2017-2022, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Content Moderation Solutions Forecast Market, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Content Moderation Solutions Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Content Moderation Solutions Market, Segmentation By Component, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Solutions

Services

6.2. Global Content Moderation Solutions Market, Segmentation By Enterprise Size, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Small And Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

6.3. Global Content Moderation Solutions Market, Segmentation By Content Type, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Image

Text

Video

6.4. Global Content Moderation Solutions Market, Segmentation By Spending Area, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

In-House Spending

Outsourced (Content Moderation BPOs)

6.5. Global Content Moderation Solutions Market, Segmentation By End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Media And Entertainment

Retail And E-Commerce

Packaging And Labelling

Healthcare And Life-Sciences

Automotive

Government

Telecom

Other End-Users

7. Content Moderation Solutions Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Content Moderation Solutions Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Content Moderation Solutions Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

