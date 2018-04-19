NEW YORK, April 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- About Content Security



Content security refers to securing e-mail and web content from cyber threats such as viruses, malware, ransomware, phishing, and botnets.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p0943153



Technavio's analysts forecast the global content security market will earn a revenue of close to USD 3790 million by 2022.



Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global content security market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.



The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA



Technavio's report, Global Content Security Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors

• Barracuda Networks

• Check Point Software Technologies

• Cisco Systems

• Proofpoint

• Trend Micro



Market driver

• Growing adoption of social media among enterprises

• For a full, detailed list, view our report



Market challenge

• Growing popularity of alternate security solutions

• For a full, detailed list, view our report



Market trend

• Increasing use of BYOD among enterprises

• For a full, detailed list, view our report



Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?



You can request one free hour of our analyst's time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p0943153



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-content-security-market-will-earn-a-revenue-of-close-to-usd-3790-million-by-2022-300633014.html