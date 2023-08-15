Global Contingent Workforce Solutions Leader EverHive Clinches Coveted 9th Position on Inc. 5000 List

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EverHive, the world's premier provider of cutting-edge contingent workforce solutions, is proud to announce its 9th place rank on the Inc. 5000 roster for 2023 and its rank as #1 for the Human Resources industry. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies in America. Inc. 5000 honors EverHive's phenomenal expansion and commitment to innovative practices reshaping the landscape of contingent workforce management. The honor is made even more meaningful, as it measures growth over a three-year period, which covers the entirety of the global coronavirus pandemic. View the full list at inc.com/inc5000.

Inc. magazine launched the Inc. 500 list in 1982 to recognize the fastest-growing private companies in the United States. The list expanded to 5,000 in 2007 and has featured titans like Pandora, Microsoft, Intuit, and Zappos.com.

According to EverHive president Brandon Moreno, the honor represents EverHive's commitment to helping its customers adapt and pivot in an ever-evolving marketplace. This includes the widespread adoption of EverHive's novel hybrid MSP model and VMS design services.

"Securing the 9th spot on the Inc. 5000 list is a momentous milestone," says EverHive president Brandon Moreno. "This recognition stands as a testament to our team's resolute efforts and our clientele's unwavering trust. EverHive remains committed to fostering innovation, delivering excellence, and driving transformative growth within our industry."

EverHive's ascent is a manifestation of its corporate ethos, which places excellence as its core value. It also exemplifies EverHive's relentless pursuit of strong, committed partnerships with enterprise customers. As EverHive expands its global footprint and service offerings, it remains equally committed to driving innovation across the contingent workforce domain.

EverHive stands as the world's vanguard provider of global contingent workforce solutions. With a focus on innovation and client gratification, EverHive has proved itself as a trusted ally for enterprises across the globe. EverHive currently has locations in the United States, Ireland, and soon in the APAC region. It manages worker assignments in more than 20 countries, and its extensive network of EOR/AOR payrolling/staffing partners allows clients to hire nearly anywhere in the world.

EverHive has also been named one of Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces and Inc. Magazine's fastest-growing companies in the Pacific Region. It also won the "All Money Is Green" award recognizing minority-owned companies doing the most work with other MBE firms. To learn more visit everhive.com.

Media Contact: Brianne Garner, [email protected]

