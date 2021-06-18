Global Continuing Medical Education Markets 2021-2026: Stringent Regulatory Mandates / Adoption Of Digital Learning / Growth In Student Enrolment In Medical Schools

DUBLIN, June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Continuing Medical Education Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The continuing medical education market is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 7% during 2021-2026.

The report considers the present scenario of the continuing medical education market and its market dynamics for the period 2020-2026. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The study covers both the demand and supply sides of the market. It also profiles and analyzes leading companies and several other prominent companies operating in the market.



Continuing medical education is a highly specialized field, and it has firmly established disciplines. Healthcare is one of the industries where the acceptance of online and blended learning replaces traditional classroom learning at an incredible pace.

The trend in continuing medical education is moving towards combining cognitive science with 3D gaming technology to help physicians learn through the virtual experience. The simulation-based CME teaching is performed in multiple therapeutic areas. The continuing medical education market simulation is being accepted by most of the top providers across the globe.



CONTINUING MEDICAL EDUCATION MARKET SEGMENTATION



The global continuing medical education market research report includes a detailed segmentation by delivery method, providers, speciality, geography. Some professionals prefer more classroom training since many group activities are conducted and help to increase knowledge transfer.

With the introduction of e-learning, healthcare professionals are shifting their interest towards e-learning. The advent of the COVID-19 pandemic is soaring the growth of e-learning in the CME market. The online teaching platform has seen a boom for one decade. The increasing penetration of the internet is fueling online activities that can be accessed whenever the participant wants to complete them.



Physicians' membership organizations provide the CME program that is specifically developed as per the needs of particular specialization. These physician member associations also provide specific free CME programs to their members in the organizations. The physicians can keep up with the newest developments through their association membership benefits, including conferences.



Many physicians' associations, NGOs fighting against cancer, and insurance companies provide various oncology-based CME courses to increase the knowledge regarding cancer treatments and their diagnostics. The rising number of cases is expected to drive the CME programs related to the oncology segment worldwide.

INSIGHTS BY GEOGRAPHY



North America to dominate the global CME market and will lead the industry during the forecast period. The innovative activities have increased the demand for the CME programs in this region. Canada is one of the most significant countries in medical education innovation in North America.

The requirement of the credit points for the physicians has demanded them to adopt the CME program much faster in Canada. The increasing demand for the CME programs made many providers enter the CME providers platform. The CME market in North America is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period.

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



The vendors in the CME market are startups, educational companies, branded medical schools, NGOs, physician associations, Insurance companies. Several regional vendors are investing in the latest topics of CME as per the requirement in their country, especially in Europe, APAC, and North America. T

he industry is creating opportunities for both existing and new players. Vendors are increasingly focusing on launching innovative delivery methods to penetrate and tap the enormous growth potential of the market.

Albert Einstein College of Medicine is one of the largest medical school-based continuing Medical Education (CME) providers in New York.



Prominent Vendors

Acadoodle

Afya

Albert Einstein College of Medicine

of Medicine Antidote Education Company

AMA EdHub

AO North America

AcademicCME

AffinityCE

Amedco

American Medical Seminars

AXIS Medical Education

Aspirus

COPIC Insurance Company

CME Outfitters

Curi

Current Reviews

Carlat CME Institute

CMEPlanet

Cine-Med

CME Procedures

Clinical Care Options

Continuing Education Company

EXCEL CME

EB Medicine

Essential CME

Forefront Collaborative

Greeley Company

Global Education Group

HonorHealth

Indiana University School of Medicine

Intellectures

King Fahad Medical City

Kenes Group

MedExpert Group of Companies

Med Learning Group

Medicus

Med-IQ

MEDtalks

MedScape

NORCAL Mutal Insurance Company

Opus Medicus

PESI Healthcare

Research To Practice

Rockpointe Corporation

Relias

Stanford Medicine

Salus Global

Sidra Medicine

Siyemi Learning

Tower Health

University of North Dakota

University of California, Irvine

UpToDate

World Class CME

Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of The Study



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats



6 Market at a Glance



7 Introduction

7.1 Overview

7.2 Impact Of COVID-19 On CME Market



8 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.1 Next-Generation Simulation Technology For CME

8.2 Increased Demand For Mobile Platform Education

8.3 Increased Demand For Shorter Cme Programs



9 Market Growth Enablers

9.1 Stringent Regulatory Mandates

9.2 Adoption Of Digital Learning

9.3 Growth In Student Enrolment In Medical Schools



10 Market Restraints

10.1 Pharma Influence Creates Biased CME Content

10.2 Challenges for Healthcare Professionals IN LMICS



11 Market Landscape

11.1 Market Overview

11.2 Market Size & Forecast

11.3 Five Forces Analysis



12 Delivery Method

12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

12.2 Market Overview

12.3 Classroom Training

12.4 E-Learning

12.5 Regularly Schedule Series (RSS)

12.6 Journals



13 Providers

13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

13.2 Market Overview

13.3 Physician Membership Organization and Other NPO

13.4 Publishing/Educational Company

13.5 School Of Medicine

13.6 Hospital/Healthcare Delivery System



14 Specialty

14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

14.2 Market Overview

14.3 Oncology

14.4 Cardiology

14.6 Infectious Disease

14.7 Orthopedic

14.8 Gastroenterology

14.9 Pediatric

14.10 Primary Care



15 Geography

15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

15.2 Geographic Overview



21 Competitive Landscape

21.1 Competition Overview

21.2 Market Share Analysis



22 Prominent Vendors



