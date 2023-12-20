Global Continuous Bioprocessing Market Forecast to 2028 - Rising Demand for Biopharmaceuticals to Drive Market Growth During the Forecast Period

DUBLIN, Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Continuous Bioprocessing Market by Product (Chromatography, Filtration, Bioreactor, Media), Process (Upstream, Downstream), Scale of Operation (Commercial, Clinical), Application (mAbs, Vaccines, Cell & Gene Therapy), End-user, and Region - Forecast to 2028" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global continuous bioprocessing market is projected to reach USD 599 million by 2028 from USD 218 million in 2023, at a CAGR of 22.4% during the forecast period of 2023 to 2028. The growth of this market can be attributed to the increasing adoption of continuous bioprocessing among CDMOs and CMOs. Continuous bioprocessing is becoming more popular among CDMOs and CMOs for the production of biopharmaceuticals. These organizations face increasing pressure to manufacture biopharmaceuticals faster and more efficiently, and continuous bioprocessing can help them meet this demand. Additionally, continuous bioprocessing is moving into larger-scale projects and new therapeutic areas. This trend is expected to drive the growth of the continuous bioprocessing market in the coming years.

The monoclonal antibodies segment accounted for the largest share by application in 2022

In 2022, the monoclonal antibodies segment accounted for the largest share by application in the global continuous bioprocessing market. Continuous bioprocessing is rapidly gaining momentum in monoclonal antibody bioprocessing, providing potential advantages such as smaller facility footprints, lower investment costs, flexibility, and process economy. The commercial success of mammalian cell-derived mAbs has led to the increased demand for novel single-use bioreactor systems that provide greater productivity & flexibility and reduce costs.

The US has continued to dominate the continuous bioprocessing market during the forecast period of 2023-2028

The US dominated the continuous bioprocessing market in North America in 2022. The US is the dominant market for biopharmaceuticals, accounting for around a third of the global market. It is the world leader in biopharmaceutical R&D. According to the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers Association (PhRMA), US pharmaceutical firms hold the intellectual property rights for most new medicines and conduct over half the world's R&D in pharmaceuticals. Bioprocessing companies in the US are actively participating in the development of biopharmaceuticals using continuous bioprocessing. These companies are also widely offer perfusion-based products, which offer less turnaround time and are energy-efficient. These factors are supporting the growth of the continuous bioprocessing market in the country.

The report provides insights on the following:

  • Analysis of key drivers (rising demand for biopharmaceuticals, growing adoption among CDMOs and CMOs, advantages of continuous bioprocessing over batch/fed-batch mode, favorable regulatory & government support for innovative technologies, and emergence of integrated end-to-end continuous bioprocessing), restraints (high capital investment to limit entry for small players and stringent regulatory requirements), opportunities (high growth potential of emerging economies and PAT-enabled optimization of continuous bioprocessing), and Challenges (integration into existing manufacturing facilities and operational challenges) influencing the growth of the market.
  • Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on newly launched products of the continuous bioprocessing market.
  • Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets - the report analyses the market across varied regions.
  • Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the continuous bioprocessing market.
  • Competitive Assessment: Danaher Corporation (US), Sartorius AG (Germany), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Repligen Corporation (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), 3M Company (US), Getinge AB (Sweden), Eppendorf SE (Germany), Corning Incorporated (US), Entegris (US), FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation (Japan), Meissner filtration products, Inc. (US), Kuhner AG (Switzerland), Esco Lifesciences Group (Singapore), SATAKE MultiMix Corporation (Japan), and among others in the market.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Rising Demand for Biopharmaceuticals
  • Growing Adoption Among CDMOs and CMOs
  • Advantages of Continuous Bioprocessing Over Batch/Fed-Batch Mode
  • Favorable Regulatory & Government Support for Innovative Technologies
  • Emergence of Integrated End-To-End Continuous Bioprocessing

Restraints

  • High Capital Investments to Limit Entry for Smaller Players
  • Stringent Regulatory Requirements

Opportunities

  • High Growth Potential of Emerging Economies
  • Pat-Enabled Optimization of Continuous Bioprocessing

Challenges

  • Integration into Existing Manufacturing Facilities
  • Operational Challenges

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

  • Continuous Bioprocessing Market, by Product, 2023 vs. 2028 (USD Million)
  • Continuous Bioprocessing Market, by Scale of Operation, 2023 vs. 2028 (USD Million)
  • Continuous Bioprocessing Market, by Process, 2023 vs. 2028 (USD Million)
  • Continuous Bioprocessing Market, by Application, 2023 vs. 2028 (USD Million)
  • Continuous Bioprocessing Market, by End-user, 2023 vs. 2028 (USD Million)
  • Geographical Snapshot of Continuous Bioprocessing Market

Premium Insights

  • Continuous Bioprocessing Market Overview - Rising Demand for Biopharmaceuticals to Drive Market Growth During Forecast Period
  • North America: Continuous Bioprocessing Market, by Product - Chromatography Systems & Consumables Segment Accounted for Largest Market Share in 2022
  • Continuous Bioprocessing Market, by Application - Monoclonal Antibodies Segment to Dominate Market During Forecast Period
  • Continuous Bioprocessing Market: Geographic Growth Opportunities - China to Register Highest Growth Rate During Forecast Period

Companies Mentioned

  • 3D Biotek
  • 3M
  • Bbi-Biotech
  • Bionet
  • Cell Culture Company
  • Corning
  • Danaher Corporation
  • Entegris
  • Eppendorf SE
  • Esco Lifesciences Group
  • Fibercell Systems
  • Fujifilm Holdings
  • Getinge Ab
  • Kuhner AG
  • Meissner Filtration Products
  • Merck KGaA
  • Omnibrx Biotechnologies
  • Pierre Guerin
  • Repligen
  • Sartorius
  • Satake Multimix
  • Solida Biotech
  • Stobbe Group
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific
  • Zellwerk

