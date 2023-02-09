Global Continuous Delivery Strategic Market Report 2030 - Featuring Microsoft, Puppet, Red Hat and Shippable Among Others

DUBLIN, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Continuous Delivery - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Continuous Delivery estimated at US$1.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 19.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

On-Premise, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 18.5% CAGR and reach US$5.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Cloud segment is readjusted to a revised 22.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $543.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 18.7% CAGR

The Continuous Delivery market in the U.S. is estimated at US$543.2 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 18.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 17.4% and 16.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13.3% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 41 Featured) -

Accenture PLC

appLariat

Appveyor Systems Inc.

Atlassian

Bitrise Limited

CA Technologies, Inc.

Chef Software, Inc.

Circle Internet Services, Inc.

Clarive Software Inc.

CloudBees, Inc.

Electric Cloud, Inc.

Flexagon LLC

Heroku Inc.

IBM Corporation

Kainos

Micro Focus International PLC

Microsoft Corporation

Puppet, Inc.

Red Hat, Inc.

Shippable Inc.

Spirent Communications PLC

Vmware, Inc.

Wipro Ltd.

XebiaLabs, Inc.

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

- war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession. Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

Continuous Delivery - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Adoption of Automation in Software Development Processes Drives Market Growth

Performance Benefits of Continuous Delivery Solutions Boosts Growth Prospects

Proliferation of Microservices Architecture to Benefit Market Growth

Providing Seamless Integration of Individual Services into Continuous Delivery Pipeline, Shift towards Microservices Architecture Unlocks New Revenue Opportunities: Global Cloud Microservices Market (In US$ Million) for the Years 2018, 2020 & 2023

Widespread Adoption of Cloud-Based Technologies Promises Lucrative Growth Opportunities

Sharper Focus on Accelerating Time-to-Market Highlights Vital Role of Continuous Delivery

Emerging Importance of AI and Machine Learning in Enhancing Continuous Delivery

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bin2b4

