Global Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) Solutions Markets Report 2023-2027: Opportunities in Type 2 Diabetic and Non Diabetic Patients Treatment Boost Future Growth Potential

Technological advancements and strategic partnerships create new opportunities for CGM vendors.

The rising prevalence of diabetes entails a greater need for treatment and monitoring. In this context, multiple growth opportunities arise in the continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) solutions market. CGM devices have been extensively used for Type 1 diabetes patients. With further technological development and clinical studies, CGM's applications expand toward Type 2 diabetes, prediabetes, weight management, nutrition tracking, and metabolic health tracking.



Most Type 1 diabetes patients - the main users of CGM - do not use these solutions due to their high costs and low reimbursements, especially in low and middle-income countries. The adoption of these devices is very low in Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa due to low accessibility, awareness, and affordability. A vast patient pool of diabetic and prediabetic patients needing treatment in these regions creates attractive opportunities for CGM vendors.



Vendors in the CMG solutions industry are partnering with various players across the diabetes treatment ecosystem to increase CGM adoption, data integration, and device combability. Examples of these partnerships are common between CGM vendors and insulin pens, insulin pumps, and diabetes management platform providers.

Research Highlights

Market size by revenue, covering historic and forecast data by segment (Homecare and Other Care Settings) and region ( North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and the rest of the world)

, , , and the rest of the world) Market drivers and restraints

Competitive landscape, including company market share analysis

Market opportunity size and new business models

Technological Trends and growth opportunities for Stakeholders

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Global Continuous Glucose Monitoring Solutions Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Segmentation

Global Burden of Diabetes

Diabetes Devices

Key Competitors

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by End User

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region

Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis

CGM Devices by Components

Competitive Environment

Revenue Share

Revenue Share Analysis

CGM Solutions - Key Vendor Presence by Region

3. Regional and Country Opportunities Analysis

Changes in Regional Share of Diabetes

CGM Solutions - Diabetes by Region

China

India

Saudi Arabia

4. Total Addressable Market for CGM

End Users - CGM

Diabetic Users

Prediabetes

Athletes and Fitness Management

Wellness - Weight Management

End Users - Summary

5. New Business Models and Technologies

New Business Models

Noninvasive Monitoring Technologies

6. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Homecare Settings

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Region

Forecast Analysis

7. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Hospitals and Other Care Settings

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Region

Forecast Analysis

8. Growth Opportunity Universe

Partnerships with Diabetes and Chronic Disease Solutions Providers

Hospitals

Wellness and Nondiabetic Applications

Emerging Markets

