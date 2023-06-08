Global Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) Solutions Markets Report 2023-2027: Opportunities in Type 2 Diabetic and Non Diabetic Patients Treatment Boost Future Growth Potential

News provided by

Research and Markets

08 Jun, 2023, 20:45 ET

DUBLIN, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Continuous Glucose Monitoring Solutions Market, 2027 Forecast" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Technological advancements and strategic partnerships create new opportunities for CGM vendors.

The rising prevalence of diabetes entails a greater need for treatment and monitoring. In this context, multiple growth opportunities arise in the continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) solutions market. CGM devices have been extensively used for Type 1 diabetes patients. With further technological development and clinical studies, CGM's applications expand toward Type 2 diabetes, prediabetes, weight management, nutrition tracking, and metabolic health tracking.

Most Type 1 diabetes patients - the main users of CGM - do not use these solutions due to their high costs and low reimbursements, especially in low and middle-income countries. The adoption of these devices is very low in Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa due to low accessibility, awareness, and affordability. A vast patient pool of diabetic and prediabetic patients needing treatment in these regions creates attractive opportunities for CGM vendors.

Vendors in the CMG solutions industry are partnering with various players across the diabetes treatment ecosystem to increase CGM adoption, data integration, and device combability. Examples of these partnerships are common between CGM vendors and insulin pens, insulin pumps, and diabetes management platform providers. 

Research Highlights

  • Market size by revenue, covering historic and forecast data by segment (Homecare and Other Care Settings) and region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world)
  • Market drivers and restraints
  • Competitive landscape, including company market share analysis
  • Market opportunity size and new business models
  • Technological Trends and growth opportunities for Stakeholders

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

  • Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
  • The Strategic Imperative 
  • The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Global Continuous Glucose Monitoring Solutions Industry
  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

  • Scope of Analysis
  • Segmentation
  • Global Burden of Diabetes
  • Diabetes Devices
  • Key Competitors
  • Growth Metrics
  • Growth Drivers
  • Growth Restraints
  • Forecast Assumptions
  • Revenue Forecast
  • Revenue Forecast by End User
  • Revenue Forecast by Region
  • Revenue Forecast Analysis
  • Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region
  • Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis
  • CGM Devices by Components
  • Competitive Environment
  • Revenue Share
  • Revenue Share Analysis
  • CGM Solutions - Key Vendor Presence by Region

3. Regional and Country Opportunities Analysis

  • Changes in Regional Share of Diabetes
  • CGM Solutions - Diabetes by Region
  • China
  • India
  • Saudi Arabia

4. Total Addressable Market for CGM

  • End Users - CGM
  • Diabetic Users
  • Prediabetes
  • Athletes and Fitness Management
  • Wellness - Weight Management
  • End Users - Summary

5. New Business Models and Technologies

  • New Business Models
  • Noninvasive Monitoring Technologies

6. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Homecare Settings

  • Growth Metrics
  • Revenue Forecast
  • Revenue Forecast by Region
  • Forecast Analysis

7. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Hospitals and Other Care Settings

  • Growth Metrics
  • Revenue Forecast
  • Revenue Forecast by Region
  • Forecast Analysis

8. Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Partnerships with Diabetes and Chronic Disease Solutions Providers
  • Hospitals
  • Wellness and Nondiabetic Applications
  • Emerging Markets

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/p4m86t

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Supercapacitors Technology Developments and Global Markets Analysis Report 2023: A $9.6 Billion Market by 2027 Featuring Leading Players - CAP-XX, Eaton, KYOCERA, Panasonic and YAGEO

Global Regenerative Medicines Bone and Joints Research Report 2023: Increasing Product Approvals and Launches & R&D for Stem and Gene Therapies Bodes well for the Sector

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.