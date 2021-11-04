Global Continuous Glucose Monitoring Device Market Report 2021: A USD 10.36 Billion Market by 2028

DUBLIN, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Continuous Glucose Monitoring Device Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Component (Transmitters, Sensors), by End Use (Hospitals, Homecare), by Region (Asia Pacific, North America), and Segment Forecasts, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global continuous glucose monitoring device market size is expected to reach USD 10.36 billion by 2028. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 10.1% from 2021 to 2028.

Growing cases of diabetes and the introduction of novel and advanced diabetes care devices are the major factors driving the market growth. Continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) devices provide an efficient method to measure body glucose levels in real time. Data recorded by these devices is transmitted through a wireless network to receivers; this helps keep a track of glucose levels over a designated period.



These devices also help manage diabetes while reducing individual insulin dosages. Integrated software within these devices provides users with insights about food consumption, medication, physical activity, and illnesses. Thus, an increasing number of diabetic patients are using these devices to manage and treat diabetes, which, in turn, is accelerating market growth. With the advent of digital therapeutics, a rising number of continuous glucose monitoring devices are being incorporated with apps and software to help patients with diabetes mellitus. Rise in the number of diabetes mellitus has been contributing toward continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems market growth.



Continuous Glucose Monitoring Device Market Report Highlights

Growing cases of diabetes is anticipated to propel market growth, with increasing number of patients opting for simplified CGM devices

CGM devices provide analysis of blood glucose levels from the tissue fluid at regular intervals of time, which is also driving their demand

Sensors was the largest component type segment and is anticipated to maintain its dominance owing to their integral nature in these devices

Asia Pacific is the leading regional continuous glucose monitoring device market, with Japan , China , and India on the forefront

is the leading regional continuous glucose monitoring device market, with , , and on the forefront North America led the global market in the past owing to wide usage of CGM devices as a result of higher number of target patients in the region

led the global market in the past owing to wide usage of CGM devices as a result of higher number of target patients in the region The European region followed the North American closely in terms of market revenue due to rise in the adoption of these devices in key countries such as U.K., Germany , France , Italy , and Spain

, , , and Some of the key companies present in the market are Pfizer Inc.; Baxter International, Inc.; Abbott Laboratories; Medtronic PLC; Animas Corporation; and Novo Nordisk A/S.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 User Perspective Analysis by Stage

2.2 Regulatory Framework

2.3 Reimbursement Scenario

2.4 Market Dynamics

2.4.1 Market Driver Analysis

2.4.1.1 Increasing number of diabetes patients globally

2.4.1.2 Easy and efficient monitoring of current glucose values

2.4.2 Market Restraint Analysis

2.4.2.1 High treatment cost

2.4.2.2 Lack of reimbursement policies

2.5 Continuous Glucose Monitoring Devices: Market Analysis Tools

2.6 Company Market Share Analysis

2.7 Covid-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 3 Continuous Glucose Monitoring Devices Market: Component Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 4 Continuous Glucose Monitoring Devices Market: By End-use Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 5 Regional Business Analysis



Chapter 6 Company Profile

Medtronic

Dexcom, Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

ABBOTT

Novo Nordisk A/S

Ypsomed

GlySens Incorporated

