Global Continuous Motion Cartoner Market to total US$ 4,860.1 million by 2034, expanding at a 3.1% CAGR | Future Market Insights, Inc.

The continuous motion cartoner market is driven by growing demand for faster, more efficient packaging solutions. These machines offer advantages like reduced labor costs, improved speed and ergonomics, and easy product changeovers. Key markets include the pharmaceutical industry and regions like the US, China, and India.

NEWARK, Del., May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global market for continuous motion cartoner is projected to reach US$ 3,581.5 million by 2024. Global sales are expected to reach US$ 4,860.1 million by 2034, with a CAGR of 3.1%. Packaging has been revolutionized by continuous motion cartoners with increased speed, productivity, and efficiency.

The continuous motion cartoner industry looks forward to several future improvements and developments as technology advances. The use of intelligent sensors for real-time quality control and monitoring, advanced robotic systems for precise and efficient carton handling, and artificial intelligence for predictive maintenance and optimization are some potential future developments in continuous motion cartoners.

These advancements may lead to further improvements in continuous motion cartoners' speed, productivity, and efficiency in the future. With continuous motion cartoners, the setup and loading areas are easily accessible, and the cleaning can be accomplished efficiently and effectively. Workflow and operational efficiency are improved as a result of this space-efficient and ergonomic design.

A continuous motion cartoner automates the cartoning process, reducing human error and labor costs. As a result, there is a significant reduction in operating costs and an increase in operational effectiveness. Its modular design allows for rapid switching between different products, making it capable of handling a wide range of sizes and cartons. In addition to being versatile and adaptable, this also contributes to the efficiency of packaging.

The continuous motion cartoner has a high cycle rate of 400 cycles per minute, making it an extremely high-performance cartoner. In addition to being reliable and durable, they are fast, enabling them to be used for a wide range of applications, which further enhances the efficiency of packaging.

Report Scope

Attributes Details Estimated Market Size in 2024 US$ 3,581.5 million Projected Market Valuation in 2034 US$ 4,860.1 million Value-based CAGR 2024 to 2034 3.1 % Forecast Period 2024 to 2034 Historical Data Available for 2019 to 2023 Market Analysis Value in US$ million Key Market Segments Covered By Product: The market is classified into VFFS cartoner, HFFS cartoner, top load cartoner, in-line cartoner, tray and lid cartoner, and other (gable top, regular slotted). By End Use: The report consists of key sourcing such as pharmaceutical, food & beverages, cosmetic & personal care, tobacco industry, chemical, and agriculture. By Packaging Formats: The formats are further classified into tray pack, shrink-wrapped carton, rigid set-up boxes, window packs, sleeve packaging, and blister packaging. By Region: Analysis of the market has been undertaken in major markets of North America, Latin America, Western Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Eastern Europe, and Middle East & Africa. Key Countries Profiled • The United States • Canada • Brazil • Mexico • Germany • United Kingdom • France • Spain • Italy • Poland • Russia • Czech Republic • Romania • India • Bangladesh • Australia • New Zealand • China • Japan • South Korea • GCC Countries • South Africa • Israel

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

Through 2024, the VFFS Cartoner segment is expected to account for 23% of the market.

The pharmaceutical industry is expected to hold 24% of the market share in 2024.

An estimated 3.3% CAGR is predicted for India during the assessment period.

during the assessment period. With a CAGR of 2.9%, the United States will dominate the North American market.

will dominate the North American market. China will emerge as a lucrative market for continuous motion cartoners with 3.2% of the market.

"Continuous motion cartoners are becoming increasingly popular due to a growing focus on sustainability, quality, and precision. Government regulations on product safety and packaging standards are expected to drive demand in the future," comments a Future Market Insights analyst.

Competitive Landscape

A large number of these players have a reputation for being versatile when it comes to handling any item or carton. As well as having several modular designs, these companies also offer custom-built solutions for tailored applications.

ProMach, offering integrated packaging solutions and packaging machinery across various industries. In addition to other packaging solutions, they may also offer continuous motion cartoners.

Omori Machinery Co. Ltd. specialized in the design and production of packaging machines, including case packing machines, vertical form fill seal machines, and flow wrappers. Their primary focus might not be continuous motion cartoners, although they offer cartoning solutions.

Future Market Insights offers an unbiased global continuous motion cartoner market analysis, providing historical data from 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics from 2024 to 2034.

To understand market opportunities, the continuous motion cartoner market is segmented based on the product (VFFS cartoner, HFFS cartoner, top load cartoner, in-line cartoner, tray, and lid cartoner, other (gable top, regular slotted)), End Use (pharmaceutical, food & beverages, cosmetic & personal care, tobacco industry, chemical, agriculture), packaging formats(tray pack, shrink wrapped carton, rigid set-up boxes, window packs, sleeve packaging, blister packaging) and region (North America, Latin America, East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South Asia, East Asia, and the Middle East and Africa).

