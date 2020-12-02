Global Continuous Positive Airway Pressure Devices Market Report 2020-2027: Increasing Prevalence of Respiratory Disorders and COVIDd-19 Cases Driving Growth

DUBLIN, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Continuous Positive Airway Pressure Devices Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Type; End User; and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) devices market is expected to reach US$ 4,481.41 million by 2027 from US$ 2,462.86 million in 2019. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 7.8% from 2020 to 2027.

Growing prevalence of sleep apnea, respiratory disorders, rising number of geriatric population, and increasing prevalence of obesity are the major factors propelling the adoption of CPAP devices. However, the high cost and negative effect of devices such as nasal stuffiness, congestion, dryness, skin irritation from the mask are expected to restraint the growth of the market during the forecast years.

CPAP device uses air pressure to keep the airways open, and help patients who have breathing or respiratory problems. With a predicted shortfall of hospital ventilators needed to treat people diagnosed with COVID-19 disease with breathing problems, the US FDA has authorized the use of CPAP and similar devices to help cover the forecasted shortage. Also US FDA stated that hospitals and other healthcare providers could repurpose (breathing) machines (CPAP), they have to serve as ventilators.

According to a WHO report data, the US hospitals have only an estimated 162,000 ventilators, and there might be an additional 15, 000 available from the federal Strategic National Stockpile, and perhaps another 2, 000 at the defense department.As estimated, there is a need for 900, 000 more ventilators for the treatment of COVID-19 patients, who are unable to breathe, which seems to be a big challenge for hospitals and individual healthcare providers.

Thus, devices such as CPAP, auto-CPAP, and bi-level positive airway pressure (BiPAP or BPAP) are used as an alternative for ventilator devices. Moreover, continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) is currently the most widespread and effective therapy for respiratory disorders.

The automatic segment held the larger share of the market in 2019 and is anticipated to register the higher CAGR during the forecast period. Based on end user, the continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) devices market has been segmented into emergency health departments and hospitals. The hospitals segment held the larger share of the market in 2019. Moreover, emergency health departments segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

National Institutes of Health, National Institute of Health, National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP), World Health Organization (WHO), European Medical Association, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and Dubai Health Authority are some of the essential secondary sources included in the report.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation

2. Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Devices Market - Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology

4. Global Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Devices Market - Market Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.3 Expert Opinion

5. Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Devices Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Key Market Drivers

5.1.1 Increasing Prevalence of Respiratory Disorders and Covid-19 Cases

5.1.2 Rise in the Number of Geriatric Population and Increasing Prevalence of Obesity

5.2 Key Market Restraint

5.2.1 CPAP Machines Cost and Negative Effect of Device

5.3 Key Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Technological Advancement in Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Devices

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Increasing Preference of Home Care Products

5.5 Impact Analysis

6. Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Devices Market- Global Analysis

6.1 Global Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Devices Market Revenue Forecast and Analysis

6.2 Global Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Devices Market, By Geography - Forecast And Analysis

6.3 Market Positioning of Key Players

7. North America Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Devices Market- By Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Devices Market Revenue Share, by Type (2019 and 2027)

7.3 Automatic

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Automatic: Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Devices Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.4 Manual

8. North America Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Devices Market Analysis, by End User

8.1 Overview

8.2 Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Devices Market Revenue Share, by End User (2019 and 2027)

8.3 Hospitals

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Hospitals: Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Devices Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

8.4 Emergency Health Departments

9. Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Devices Market - Geographic Analysis

10. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Devices Market

11. Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Devices Market - Industry Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Growth Strategies Done by the Companies in the Market, (%)

11.3 Organic Developments

11.3.1 Overview

11.4 Inorganic Developments

11.4.1 Overview

12. Company Profiles

12.1 Key Facts

12.2 Business Description

12.3 Products and Services

12.4 Financial Overview

12.5 SWOT Analysis

12.6 Key Developments

3B Medical, Inc.

Medical, Inc. Airing

Cardinal Health

DeVilbiss Healthcare LLC

Smiths Group Plc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Somnetics International, Inc. (Transcend)

Sleepnet Corporation

Circadiance

ResMed

