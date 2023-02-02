Global Continuous Subcutaneous Insulin Infusion Market 2022 - 2027: Featuring Byram Healthcare Centers, Cellenovo, CeQur SA and SOOIL Development Among Others

Feb 02, 2023, 16:20 ET
DUBLIN, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Continuous Subcutaneous Insulin Infusion Market (2022-2027) by Products, Patient Type, End-Uses, and Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Continuous Subcutaneous Insulin Infusion Market is estimated to be USD 2.41 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 4.25 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 12.02%
Market Dynamics
Market dynamics are forces that impact the prices and behaviors of the stakeholders. These forces create pricing signals which result from the changes in the supply and demand curves for a given product or service.
Forces of Market Dynamics may be related to macro-economic and micro-economic factors. There are dynamic market forces other than price, demand, and supply. Human emotions can also drive decisions, influence the market, and create price signals.
As the market dynamics impact the supply and demand curves, decision-makers aim to determine the best way to use various financial tools to stem various strategies for speeding growth and reducing risks.
Competitive Quadrant
The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Ansoff Analysis
The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Continuous Subcutaneous Insulin Infusion Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as the Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.
The analyst analyses the Global Continuous Subcutaneous Insulin Infusion Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.
Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.
Why buy this report?
- The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Continuous Subcutaneous Insulin Infusion Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.
- The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.
- The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.
- The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.
- The report also contains a competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's competitive positioning tool.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Report Description
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Market Dynamics
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Rising Number of Diabetes Patients
4.1.2 Growing Awareness of Advanced Insulin Delivery Devices
4.1.3 Rising Healthcare Expenditure Pertinent to Diabetes
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 High Cost of Devices
4.2.2 Risk of Diabetic Ketoacidosis (DKA) and Skin Infection
4.3 Opportunities
4.3.1 Emerging Technological Advancements Such as AI and IoT
4.3.2 Ongoing Rise in the Number of Product Launches by Market Players
4.4 Challenges
4.4.1 Possible Risks Such as Diabetic Ketoacidosis and Hypoglycemia
5 Market Analysis
5.1 Regulatory Scenario
5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis
5.5 PESTLE Analysis
6 Global Continuous Subcutaneous Insulin Infusion Market, By Products
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Patch Pumps
6.2.1 Basal
6.2.2 Basal and Bolus
6.2.3 Bous
6.3 Tethered Pumps
6.3.1 Battery
6.3.2 Insulin Reservoir and Cartridges
6.3.3 Insulin Set Insertion Devices
7 Global Continuous Subcutaneous Insulin Infusion Market, By Patient Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Type 1 Diabetes
7.3 Type 2 Diabetes
8 Global Continuous Subcutaneous Insulin Infusion Market, By End-Uses
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Homecare
8.3 Hospitals
8.4 Laboratory
9 Americas' Continuous Subcutaneous Insulin Infusion Market
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Argentina
9.3 Brazil
9.4 Canada
9.5 Chile
9.6 Colombia
9.7 Mexico
9.8 Peru
9.9 United States
9.10 Rest of Americas
10 Europe's Continuous Subcutaneous Insulin Infusion Market
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Austria
10.3 Belgium
10.4 Denmark
10.5 Finland
10.6 France
10.7 Germany
10.8 Italy
10.9 Netherlands
10.10 Norway
10.11 Poland
10.12 Russia
10.13 Spain
10.14 Sweden
10.15 Switzerland
10.16 United Kingdom
10.17 Rest of Europe
11 Middle East and Africa's Continuous Subcutaneous Insulin Infusion Market
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Egypt
11.3 Israel
11.4 Qatar
11.5 Saudi Arabia
11.6 South Africa
11.7 United Arab Emirates
11.8 Rest of MEA
12 APAC's Continuous Subcutaneous Insulin Infusion Market
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Australia
12.3 Bangladesh
12.4 China
12.5 India
12.6 Indonesia
12.7 Japan
12.8 Malaysia
12.9 Philippines
12.10 Singapore
12.11 South Korea
12.12 Sri Lanka
12.13 Thailand
12.14 Taiwan
12.15 Rest of Asia-Pacific
13 Competitive Landscape
13.1 IGR Competitive Quadrant
13.2 Market Share Analysis
13.3 Strategic Initiatives
13.3.1 M&A and Investments
13.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations
13.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements
14 Company Profiles
14.1 Apex Medical Corp.
14.2 Byram Healthcare Centers, Inc.
14.3 Cellenovo
14.4 CeQur SA
14.5 SOOIL Developments Co., Ltd
14.6 DEKA Research & Development Corp.
14.7 DexCom, Inc.
14.8 IA Collaborative Holdings, LLC
14.9 Kaleido
14.10 Medtronic, PLC
14.11 Medtrum Technologies, Inc.
14.12 OpenAPS
14.13 Pumps It, Inc.
14.14 Roche Holding Ag
14.15 Shanghai Microport Orthopedics
14.16 Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc.
14.17 Tidepool
14.18 Diabetes Services, Inc.,
14.19 Ypsomed Holding
15 Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6gxmz2-continuous?w=5
Media Contact: Laura Wood | +353-1-481-1716 | [email protected]
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article