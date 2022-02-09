Global Continuously Variable Transmission Systems Market (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

DUBLIN, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Continuously Variable Transmission Systems Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global continuously variable transmission systems market reached a value of US$ 19.8 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 27.7 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.5% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, they are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor

A continuously variable transmission (CVT) system refers to an automatic transmission system that changes through an uninterrupted range of different gear ratios. It has a two-pulley mechanism with variable diameters connected on either end of the engine and the wheels by a belt or chain. Also known as stepless transmission, pulley transmission and single-speed transmission, the CVT system effectively replaces gears with two variable-diameter pulleys. As a result, it offers useable power and driving convenience as compared to automatic transmission systems. Moreover, the CVT system is extremely fuel-efficient and provides maximum speed at low engine speed. They are also light-weighted, compact-sized, and consist of fewer moving parts, making them suitable for diverse automotive applications



The global CVT system market is driven by various advantages, such as a smooth driving experience and quick acceleration for users. It also offers more useable power and consumes less fuel than conventional and manual transmission systems. As a result, the CVT system finds applications in tractors, snowmobiles, motor scooters, go-carts, and mix harvesters. Nowadays, consumers are shifting toward eco-friendly vehicles, which utilize CVT systems.

It also consists of enhanced hydraulic systems, microprocessors, high-strength steel metal belts, and high-speed sensors, which help boost the handling capacity of the engine. Furthermore, several manufacturers, like Toyota, are producing hybrid, electric mid-sized hatchback models, which are equipped with power-split CVT technology. It offers a fixed gear ratio and higher torque handling capability, which are expected to escalate the demand for CVT systems



Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been analyzed, with some of the leading players being TEAM Industries Inc., Schaeffler AG, Endurance Technologies Limited, NIDEC-SHIMPO, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, STEYR, Toyota Motor Corporation, Gaokin Industry Co. Ltd., General Transmissions, and Fallbrook Intellectual Property Company LLC



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global continuously variable transmission systems market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global continuously variable transmission systems industry?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global continuously variable transmission systems industry?

What is the breakup of the global continuously variable transmission systems market on the basis of vehicle type?

What is the breakup of the global continuously variable transmission systems market on the basis of type?

What is the breakup of the global continuously variable transmission systems market on the basis of fuel?

What is the breakup of the global continuously variable transmission systems market on the basis of capacity?

What is the breakup of the global continuously variable transmission systems market on the basis of end-user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global continuously variable transmission systems market?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global continuously variable transmission systems market?

What is the structure of the global continuously variable transmission systems market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global continuously variable transmission systems market?

