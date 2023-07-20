Global Contraband Detector Market to Reach $7+ Billion by 2028, Driven by Increased Security Needs and Growing Illicit Trade

DUBLIN, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Contraband Detector Market Report and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report, the global contraband detector market attained a value of USD 4771.4 million in 2022. Aided by the increasing need for advanced security systems and the growing illicit trade, the market is projected to further grow at a CAGR of 7.5% between 2023 and 2028 to reach a value of USD 7329.78 million by 2028.

Contraband detectors are devices used to detect and prevent the smuggling of illegal goods such as drugs, weapons, and other prohibited items across borders and within secure facilities. Contraband detectors employ technologies like X-ray scanning, metal detection, and chemical trace detection to identify concealed objects. The growth of the global contraband detector market is driven by the rising need for advanced security systems in the wake of increasing threats of terrorism and organised crime. Contraband detectors provide an effective means of identifying and intercepting such illicit items, thereby aiding law enforcement agencies and security personnel in their efforts to combat crime and maintain security.



Another factor propelling the growth of the contraband detector market is the increasing international trade and travel. With the growth in global trade and the rising number of travellers, the risk of illicit goods being smuggled across borders has also increased. As a result, customs authorities and border control agencies are deploying advanced contraband detectors at airports, seaports, and land borders to ensure efficient screening and detection of prohibited items.



The integration of cutting-edge technologies, such as artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), is another trend shaping the contraband detector market. These technologies enable contraband detectors to analyse and process data more efficiently, improving their accuracy and detection capabilities. Furthermore, the development of portable and handheld contraband detectors has made it easier for security personnel to conduct on-the-spot inspections and searches, contributing to the market growth.



The increasing use of contraband detectors in various end-use sectors, such as transportation, critical infrastructure, and public spaces, is also driving the contraband detector market growth. The rising security concerns in these sectors have led to the implementation of advanced security measures, including the deployment of contraband detectors. For instance, airports and railway stations are increasingly adopting advanced contraband detectors to enhance their security measures and ensure the safety of passengers and personnel.



Government regulations and initiatives to curb illegal trade and smuggling activities are further supporting the growth of the contraband detector market. Governments worldwide are investing in advanced security systems and technologies to enhance border security and prevent the smuggling of illicit goods. This, in turn, has increased the demand for contraband detectors, contributing to the market expansion.



Market Segmentation



The market can be divided on the basis of technology, target based screening, development type, application, and region.



Market Breakup by Technology:

X-Ray Imaging

Metal Detection

Spectrometry and Spectroscopy

Others

Market Segmentation by Target Based Screening:

People Screening

Baggage and Cargo Screening

Vehicle Screening

Others

Market Bifurcation by Deployment Type:

Fixed

Portable

Market Segregation by Mode of Application:

Transportation

Government

Retail

Hospitality

Commercial

Industrial

Education

Events and Sports

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape



The report looks into the market shares, plant turnarounds, capacities, investments, and acquisitions and mergers, among other major developments, of the contraband detector companies. Some of the major key players explored in the report are as follows:

L3Harris Technologies, Inc

Smiths Detection Group Ltd

ADANI Systems, Inc (Linev Group)

Nuctech Company, Ltd

Metrasens

Rapiscan Systems, Inc

Campbell/Harris Security Equipment Company (CSECO)

