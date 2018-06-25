Global Contraceptives Industry

LONDON, June 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Contraceptives in US$ by the following Contraception Methods: Hormonal Contraceptives (Oral Contraceptives, & Other Hormonal Contraceptives), and Condoms.



The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.



The report profiles 92 companies including many key and niche players such as:

- Afaxys, Inc.

- Agile Therapeutics, Inc.

- Allergan plc

- Ansell Limited

- Bayer AG



CONTRACEPTIVES MCP-2528 A GLOBAL STRATEGIC BUSINESS REPORT CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Contraceptives: Transforming Birth Control, Planned Parenthood, and Women™s Health

Table 1: Contraception Methods Relied on by Women in the 15-50 Age Group Worldwide (2016E): Percentage Share Breakdown for Female Sterilization, Implants, Injectables, IUDs, Male Condoms, Male Sterilization, Oral Pill, Withdrawal Method, and Others (Vaginal Barrier Methods) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Contraceptives Market: Fast Facts

The Vital Need to Curtail the Ballooning Global Population through Birth Control: The Fundamental Growth Driver

Effectiveness Index of Contraceptive Methods: Brief Details of Method, Efficacy Percentage, Benefits, Risks, and Availability

Unmet Contraception Needs Signals Huge Market Penetration Opportunities

Global Population Statistics: Unfurling the Market Potential

Table 2: World Population by Geographic Region (2000, 2010, 2015, 2020, 2030, 2040, and 2050) (in Millions) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 3: World Population (2015): Population and Percentage Share Breakdown by Age Group - Below 15 Years, 15-64 Years, Above 65 Years (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 4: 15-64 Year Population as a Percentage of Total Population for Major Countries: 2015

China & India: Two Countries with the Largest Sexually Active Population Offer Significant Growth Opportunities

Table 5: Ten Largest Populated Countries Worldwide (July 2015): Total Population (in Millions) by Age Group 0-14 Years, 15-59 Years, 60+ Years for China, India, USA, Indonesia, Brazil, Pakistan, Nigeria, Bangladesh, Russia and Mexico (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 6: Ten Largest Populated Countries Worldwide (July 2015): Percentage Population by Age Group 0-14 Years, 15-59 Years, 60+ Years for China, India, USA, Indonesia, Brazil, Pakistan, Nigeria, Bangladesh, Russia and Mexico (includes corresponding Graph/ Chart)

Global Market Outlook



2. COMPETITION

Table 7: Leading Condom Companies Worldwide (2016E): Percentage Market Share of Revenues for Reckitt Benckiser, Ansell, Church & Dwight, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Bayer™s Oral Contraceptive Pills: In the Midst of Controversies

Bayer™s œYasmin: A Resounding Brand Success Worldwide when Launched

Innovative Promotion Strategies Enhance Product Appeal

Aging Population Adds to Manufacturer Concerns

Manufacturers Capitalize on the Healthcare-Related Role of Contraceptives

Teen Population: A Lucrative Demographic Segment and the New Advertising Target

Supermarkets and Internet Gain Importance in Contraceptives Retail



3. MARKET TRENDS, ISSUES & DRIVERS

Condoms as a Powerful Tool against HIV/AIDS and Other STIs Witness Strong Growth in Demand

Condoms: Percentage Effectiveness of Protection against STDs

Table 8: Number of Individuals Living with HIV Worldwide in Millions: 2000, 2005, 2010 & 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 9: HIV Infection Statistics Worldwide (2015): Total Infected, Newly Infected, and Number of Deaths (in Millions) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 10: Global HIV Infection Statistics by Region (2015): Total Infected, Newly Infected, and Number of Deaths (in Thousands) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Study Reveals Positive Effects of Contraceptives on HIV- Infected Women

Contraceptive Innovations and Advancements: Spearheading Growth

Major Condom Innovations

Declining Prices and Increased Accessibility of Contraceptives Benefit Market Expansion

Despite Waning Popularity, Oral Contraceptives Continue to Sustain Market Domination

Research Findings In Favor of and Against the Pill

Rising Need to Develop Contraceptives for Men Drive Robust Research & Development

Efficacy and Reduction of Side Effects: Need of the Hour for Injectable Male Contraceptives

Evolving Designs and Features in Female Condoms Drive Surging Popularity and Growing Adoption

Select Female Condom Brands Worldwide: A Comparison

FC1 and FC2 from the Female Health Company

Female Condom from PATH

Other Major Developments in Female Condoms

Convenience and Cost Benefits Drive Healthy Growth in Demand for Intrauterine Devices

Characteristic Features of Intrauterine Devices (IUDs)

Key Challenges & Strategies to Overcome Problems

Increasing Standard of Living: A Key Growth Driver

Table 11: Global Middle Class Population by Geographic Region: Percentage Share Breakdown for 2010, 2020P & 2030P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Social Stigmas in Under Developed Countries Hamper Market Prospects

Major Hindrances for Widespread Usages of Condoms

Developing Countries Continue to Drive Current and Future Market Growth

Table 12: Global Contraceptives Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Value Sales) for 2015-2022: Asia-Pacific, Rest of World, Latin America, Europe, Canada, Japan, and USA (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Manufacturers Depend on Emerging Markets to Increase Sales Momentum



4. TRADE STATISTICS

Table 13: Global Exports of Chemical and Hormonal Contraceptives by Country (2015): Percentage Breakdown of Value Exports for Germany, Netherlands, Belgium, Hungary, Ireland, India, France, Brazil, Canada, Switzerland, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 14: Global Imports of Chemical and Hormonal Contraceptives by Country (2015): Percentage Breakdown of Value Imports for USA, Belgium, Canada, Russian Federation, Mexico, Italy, Germany, Spain, UK, Brazil, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 15: Global Exports of Sheath Contraceptives by Country (2015): Percentage Breakdown of Value Exports for Thailand, Malaysia, China, India, Hong Kong, China, Japan, UK, Hungary, Germany, Singapore, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 16: Global Imports of Sheath Contraceptives by Country (2015): Percentage Breakdown of Value Imports for China, Russian Federation, Brazil, USA, UK, Hong Kong, China, France, Italy, Germany, Singapore, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5. PRODUCT OVERVIEW



6. PRODUCT LAUNCHES & APPROVALS

Allergan Launches Combination Oral Contraceptive Capsule Taytulla

Teva Pharmaceutical Launches Generic Oral Contraceptive RAJANITM

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Launches Generic Contraceptive Femynor

Tata Motors Launches Dipper Condom Brand

Agile Therapeutics Announces Advancement of Contraceptive Pipeline

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Receives USFDA Tentative Approval for Lo Loestrin Fe Generic

Karex Acquires TheyFit LLC, Rebrands Custom-Fit Condoms under ONE Brand

WomanCare Global Launches Female Condom in Zambia

DKT international Launches Fiesta Condoms in Tanzania

Lupin Receives FDA Approval to Market Generic Version of Warner Chilcott™s Generess Fe

Lupin Launches Generic Oral Contraceptive

Aurobindo Pharma Receives Approval to Market OC Levonorgestrel

PSI Malawi Launches Non-Latex ˜Whisper™ Female Condom

Pfizer Launches Sayana®Press in UK

Mylan Receives Approval to Market Generic Version of Bayer™s OC Yasmin

Teva Europe Launches Extended-Regimen OC Seasonique

Convex Corporation Launches ˜Convex™ Brand of Male Condoms

Teva Pharmaceuticals Announces Generic for Lomedia® 24 Fe

ONE® Condoms Launches VANISH„¢ Hyperthin® Condoms

Mylan N.V. Launches Generic Version of Seasonale Tablets

Bayer Indonesia Launches OC Based on Estradiol with Additional Benefits

Afaxys Pharmaceuticals Launches EContra„¢ EZ Emergency Contraceptive

Glenmark Generics Launches Ashlyna„¢ Extended-Cycle Oral Contraceptive

Afaxys Pharmaceuticals Launches Tarina„¢ Oral Contraceptive

Mylan Launches Generic Version of Warner Chilcott's Loestrin 24 Fe®

Lupin Pharmaceuticals Launches Nikki Oral Contraceptive Tablets

Starpharma Receives Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration Approval for VivaGel® Condom

MicroCHIPS Develops Remote Operable Contraceptive Implant

Teva Pharmaceutical Receives CHMP Positive Opinion for Seasonique®

Lupin Pharmaceuticals Launches Vyfemla„¢ Oral Contraceptive

Mylan Pharmaceutical Launches Generic Contraceptive Transdermal Patch Xulane

Consilient Health Launches Lucette® Oral Contraceptive



7. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Female Health Company Receives Tender Award from Brazilian Municipality

Starpharma Holdings Signs License Agreement with Koushan Pharmed

Female Health Company Completes Merger with Aspen Park Pharmaceuticals

Teva Pharmaceuticals to sell Rights to 79 Pharmaceuticals

Starpharma Holdings Signs License Agreement with Shenyang Sky and Land

Karex Berhad Acquires UK-Based Pasante Healthcare

Mayne Pharma Group to Acquire Generic Drug Portfolio from Teva Pharmaceuticals

Bayer Partners with USAID for Better Local Accessibility of OC Microgynon Fe

Reckitt Benckiser Signs Agreement to Acquire Hypermarcas™ Condom Business

Karex Bhd™s Subsidiary Signs Agreement to Buy US Condom Maker TheyFit LLC

Bayer to Offer its Contraceptive Implant Jadelle at Half-Price in Poor Countries

Karex Expands Condoms Production Capacity

Mylan Laboratories Limited Acquires Women™s Healthcare Business from Famy Care

Merck Extends Access Pricing for Contraceptive Implants

Karex Acquires Medical-Latex (Dua) Sdn Bhd from Beiersdorf AG

Female Health Company Receives Tender Award through its Distributor Barrs Medical

Bayer HealthCare Enters into Alliance with Afaxys Regarding IUD Marketing

Afaxys Pharmaceuticals Enters into Partnership with Project Ruby

Mithra Pharmaceuticals Acquires Women™s Health Portfolio from Uteron Pharma

Gedeon Richter Enters into License and Distribution Agreement with Bayer for Contraceptive Patch

Pfizer Enters into Agreement to Expand Access to Sayana® Press in Poor Countries

Cupid Signs 10-year Condom Supply Agreement with Safeware & Co.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Acquires K-Y Brand from McNEIL-PPC

TTK Protective Devices Ltd to Merge with TTK Healthcare



8. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS

Afaxys, Inc. (USA)

Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (USA)

Allergan plc (Ireland)

Ansell Limited (Australia)

Bayer AG (Germany)

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (USA)

Fuji Latex Co. Ltd. (Japan)

Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (USA)

Karex Berhad (Malaysia)

Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc. (USA)

Mankind Pharma Ltd. (India)

Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp. (UK)

Mayer Laboratories, Inc. (USA)

Okamoto Industries, Inc. (Japan)

Pfizer, Inc. (USA)

Piramal Enterprises Ltd. (India)

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc. (UK)

Sagami Rubber Industries Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Israel)

Thai Nippon Rubber Industry Co., Ltd. (Thailand)

The Female Health Company/Veru Healthcare (USA)



9. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 17: World Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Contraceptives by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 18: World Historic Review for Contraceptives by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 19: World 14-Year Perspective for Contraceptives by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

By Contraception Method:

Table 20: World Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Hormonal Contraceptives by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 21: World Historic Review for Hormonal Contraceptives by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 22: World 14-Year Perspective for Hormonal Contraceptives by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 23: World Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Hormonal Contraceptives by Type - Oral Contraceptives and Other Hormonal Contraceptives Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 24: World Historic Review for Hormonal Contraceptives by Type - Oral Contraceptives and Other Hormonal Contraceptives Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 25: World 14-Year Perspective for Hormonal Contraceptives by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Oral Contraceptives and Other Hormonal Contraceptives Markets for Years 2009, 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 26: World Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Oral Contraceptives by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 27: World Historic Review for Oral Contraceptives by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 28: World 14-Year Perspective for Oral Contraceptives by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 29: World Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Other Hormonal Contraceptives by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 30: World Historic Review for Other Hormonal Contraceptives by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 31: World 14-Year Perspective for Other Hormonal Contraceptives by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 32: World Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Condoms by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 33: World Historic Review for Condoms by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 34: World 14-Year Perspective for Condoms by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



III. MARKET



1. THE UNITED STATES

A.Market Analysis

Better Options and Newer Technologies in Contraception Drive Steady Market Growth

Quick Facts on Contraception

Relentless Promotional Programs Drive Market Adoption

Potential Revoking of Affordable Care Act Lead to Surge in Demand for LARC

Clinic Budgets Adversely Impacted by Heightened LARC Demand

Inefficiency of Existing Contraception Methods Offer Immense Opportunities for Intrauterine Devices (IUDs)

Measures to Overcome Lack of Awareness

Downfall of the Earlier Versions

Cost Factor

IUDs: Preferred Contraceptive among Doctors

FDA Issues New Guidance and Black Box Warning for Contraceptive Implants

Development of Effective and Safe Male Contraceptives: The Saga Continues .

Innovative and Advanced Female Contraceptives Boost Market Prospects

New Single-Size Diaphragm

Surging Popularity of Custom-Fit and Pleasure-Oriented Condoms Drive Faster Growth in Condom Sales

HIV/AIDS Incidence in the US: An Important Opportunity Indicator for Condoms

Table 35: Percentage of HIV/AIDS Cases in the US, by Gender: 1993-2029 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Competitive Landscape

Domestic Players Face Tough Competition from Foreign Brands

Condoms Market Highly Concentrated in the US

Table 36: Leading Condom Companies in the US (2015): Market Share Breakdown of Sales for Church and Dwight, Ansell America, Reckitt Benckiser, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 37: Condom Sales in the US Drug Stores by Leading Players (2015): Market Share Breakdown for Church and Dwight, Ansell America, Reckitt Benckiser, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 38: Leading Condom Brands in the US (2016): Percentage Share Breakdown for Durex, Trojan & Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Trade Statistics

Table 39: US Exports of Hormonal/Spermicidal Contraceptives by Destination Country (2015): Percentage Breakdown of Value Exports (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 40: US Imports of Hormonal/Spermicidal Contraceptives by Country of Origin (2015): Percentage Breakdown of Value Imports (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 41: US Exports of Sheath Contraceptives by Destination Country (2015): Percentage Breakdown of Value Exports (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 42: US Imports of Sheath Contraceptives by Country of Origin (2015): Percentage Breakdown of Value Imports (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Product Launches

Strategic Corporate Developments

Select Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 43: US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Contraceptives by Contraception Method - Hormonal Contraceptives (Oral and Others) and Condoms Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 44: US Historic Review for Contraceptives by Contraception Method - Hormonal Contraceptives (Oral and Others) and Condoms Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 45: US 14-Year Perspective for Contraceptives by Contraception Method - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Hormonal Contraceptives (Oral and Others) and Condoms Markets for Years 2009, 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



2. CANADA

A.Market Analysis

Trade Statistics

Table 46: Canadian Exports of Hormonal/ Spermicidal Contraceptives by Destination Country (2015): Percentage Breakdown of Value Exports (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 47: Canadian Imports of Hormonal/ Spermicidal Contraceptives by Country of Origin (2015): Percentage Breakdown of Value Imports (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 48: Canadian Exports of Sheath Contraceptives by Destination Country (2015): Percentage Breakdown of Value Exports (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 49: Canadian Imports of Sheath Contraceptives by Country of Origin (2015): Percentage Breakdown of Value Imports (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 50: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Contraceptives by Contraception Method - Hormonal Contraceptives (Oral and Others) and Condoms Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 51: Canadian Historic Review for Contraceptives by Contraception Method - Hormonal Contraceptives (Oral and Others) and Condoms Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 52: Canadian 14-Year Perspective for Contraceptives by Contraception Method - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Hormonal Contraceptives (Oral and Others) and Condoms Markets for Years 2009, 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



3. JAPAN

A.Market Analysis

Growing Overseas Demand Offer Major Boost to Japanese Condoms

Local Manufacturers Expand Capacity to Meet Growing Demand

Major Condom Brands in Japan

Crown and Beyond Seven

Kimono Condoms

Impact of Legalization of Oral Contraceptives

Select Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 53: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Contraceptives by Contraception Method - Hormonal Contraceptives (Oral and Others) and Condoms Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 54: Japanese Historic Review for Contraceptives by Contraception Method - Hormonal Contraceptives (Oral and Others) and Condoms Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 55: Japanese 14-Year Perspective for Contraceptives by Contraception Method - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Hormonal Contraceptives (Oral and Others) and Condoms Markets for Years 2009, 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4. EUROPE

Market Analysis

Table 56: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Contraceptives by Geographic Region/Country - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of European Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 57: European Historic Review for Contraceptives by Geographic Region/Country - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of European Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 58: European 14-Year Perspective for Contraceptives by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of European Markets for Years 2009, 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 59: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Contraceptives by Contraception Method - Hormonal Contraceptives (Oral and Others) and Condoms Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 60: European Historic Review for Contraceptives by Contraception Method - Hormonal Contraceptives (Oral and Others) and Condoms Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 61: European 14-Year Perspective for Contraceptives by Contraception Method - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Hormonal Contraceptives (Oral and Others) and Condoms Markets for Years 2009, 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4a. FRANCE

Market Analysis

Table 62: French Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Contraceptives by Contraception Method - Hormonal Contraceptives (Oral and Others) and Condoms Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 63: French Historic Review for Contraceptives by Contraception Method - Hormonal Contraceptives (Oral and Others) and Condoms Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 64: French 14-Year Perspective for Contraceptives by Contraception Method - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Hormonal Contraceptives (Oral and Others) and Condoms Markets for Years 2009, 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4b. GERMANY

A.Market Analysis

Strategic Corporate Development

Bayer AG: A Major Germany-based Company

B.Market Analytics

Table 65: German Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Contraceptives by Contraception Method - Hormonal Contraceptives (Oral and Others) and Condoms Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 66: German Historic Review for Contraceptives by Contraception Method - Hormonal Contraceptives (Oral and Others) and Condoms Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 67: German 14-Year Perspective for Contraceptives by Contraception Method - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Hormonal Contraceptives (Oral and Others) and Condoms Markets for Years 2009, 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4c. ITALY

A.Market Analysis

Product Launch

B.Market Analytics

Table 68: Italian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Contraceptives by Contraception Method - Hormonal Contraceptives (Oral and Others) and Condoms Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 69: Italian Historic Review for Contraceptives by Contraception Method - Hormonal Contraceptives (Oral and Others) and Condoms Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 70: Italian 14-Year Perspective for Contraceptives by Contraception Method - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Hormonal Contraceptives (Oral and Others) and Condoms Markets for Years 2009, 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4d. THE UNITED KINGDOM

A.Market Analysis

Contraceptives: A Mature Market

Table 71: Condom Usage in the UK (2015): Breakdown of Usage Rate by Gender and Age (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Durex: The Dominant Condom Brand in the UK

Product Launches

Strategic Corporate Developments

Select Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 72: The UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Contraceptives by Contraception Method - Hormonal Contraceptives (Oral and Others) and Condoms Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 73: The UK Historic Review for Contraceptives by Contraception Method - Hormonal Contraceptives (Oral and Others) and Condoms Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 74: The UK 14-Year Perspective for Contraceptives by Contraception Method - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Hormonal Contraceptives (Oral and Others) and Condoms Markets for Years 2009, 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4e. SPAIN

Market Analysis

Table 75: Spanish Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Contraceptives by Contraception Method - Hormonal Contraceptives (Oral and Others) and Condoms Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 76: Spanish Historic Review for Contraceptives by Contraception Method - Hormonal Contraceptives (Oral and Others) and Condoms Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 77: Spanish 14-Year Perspective for Contraceptives by Contraception Method - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Hormonal Contraceptives (Oral and Others) and Condoms Markets for Years 2009, 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4f. RUSSIA

A.Market Analysis

Lower Prices in Comparison to Oral Contraceptives Drive Faster Growth in Demand for Condoms

B.Market Analytics

Table 78: Russian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Contraceptives by Contraception Method - Hormonal Contraceptives (Oral and Others) and Condoms Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 79: Russian Historic Review for Contraceptives by Contraception Method - Hormonal Contraceptives (Oral and Others) and Condoms Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 80: Russian 14-Year Perspective for Contraceptives by Contraception Method - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Hormonal Contraceptives (Oral and Others) and Condoms Markets for Years 2009, 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4g. REST OF EUROPE

A.Market Analysis

Strategic Corporate Developments

Allergan plc - A Major Ireland-Based Company

B.Market Analytics

Table 81: Rest of European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Contraceptives by Contraception Method - Hormonal Contraceptives (Oral and Others) and Condoms Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 82: Rest of European Historic Review for Contraceptives by Contraception Method - Hormonal Contraceptives (Oral and Others) and Condoms Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 83: Rest of European 14-Year Perspective for Contraceptives by Contraception Method - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Hormonal Contraceptives (Oral and Others) and Condoms Markets for Years 2009, 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5. ASIA-PACIFIC

A.Market Analysis

Large Populations in Asian Countries Turbo Charge Global Market Growth

China & India: Two Countries with the Largest Young Population Offer Significant Growth Opportunities

Table 84: Ten Largest Populated Countries Worldwide (July 2015): Total Population (in Millions) by Age Group 0-14 Years, 15-59 Years, 60+ Years for China, India, USA, Indonesia, Brazil, Pakistan, Nigeria, Bangladesh, Russia and Mexico (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 85: Ten Largest Populated Countries Worldwide (July 2015): Percentage Population by Age Group 0-14 Years, 15-59 Years, 60+ Years for China, India, USA, Indonesia, Brazil, Pakistan, Nigeria, Bangladesh, Russia and Mexico (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Rising HIV/AIDS Prevalence Drive Strong Demand for Condoms

Table 86: HIV/AIDS Stats in Asia (2014) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 87: Top Twelve Countries in Asia-Pacific with the Highest HIV Incidence (2012) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 88: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Contraceptives by Geographic Region/Country - China, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 89: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Contraceptives by Geographic Region/Country - China, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 90: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Contraceptives by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for China, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2009, 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 91: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Contraceptives by Contraception Method - Hormonal Contraceptives (Oral and Others) and Condoms Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 92: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Contraceptives by Contraception Method - Hormonal Contraceptives (Oral and Others) and Condoms Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 93: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Contraceptives by Contraception Method - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Hormonal Contraceptives (Oral and Others) and Condoms Markets for Years 2009, 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5a. CHINA

A.Market Analysis

End of One-Child Policy: Only a Temporary Setback

Table 94: Total Population (Millions) in China: 1950, 2015, and 2030 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Key Trends in the Chinese Condoms Market

Imported Condoms: A Big Hit in China

Fight against HIV to Augur Well for Condoms Market

Chinese Condom Makers Eyeing Smaller Cities to Spruce up Sales

Counterfeit Products: A Bane for the Chinese Condoms Market

Trade Statistics

Table 95: Chinese Import and Export Data of Hormonal Contraceptives (2016, 2015 & 2014): Import/Export Volume (Kg) and Import/Export Value (US$ Million) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 96: Chinese Import and Export Data of Sheath Contraceptives (2016, 2015 & 2014): Import/Export Volume (Kg) and Import /Export Value (US$ Million) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Strategic Corporate Development

B.Market Analytics

Table 97: Chinese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Contraceptives by Contraception Method - Hormonal Contraceptives (Oral and Others) and Condoms Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 98: Chinese Historic Review for Contraceptives by Contraception Method - Hormonal Contraceptives (Oral and Others) and Condoms Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 99: Chinese 14-Year Perspective for Contraceptives by Contraception Method - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Hormonal Contraceptives (Oral and Others) and Condoms Markets for Years 2009, 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5b. INDIA

A.Market Analysis

The Urgent Need for Population Control Drives Market Demand

Table 100: Total Population (Millions) in India: 1950, 2015, and 2030 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Innovative Media Campaigns Boost Condom Sales

Social Stigma Continues to Hamper Market Growth, Despite Improvements in Retailing

Indiscreet Usage of Emergency Contraceptive (EC) on the Rise

Table 101: Leading Condom Brands in India (2016): Percentage Share Breakdown for Durex, Kama Sutra, Manforce, Moods & Skore (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Product Launches

Strategic Corporate Developments

Select Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 102: Indian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Contraceptives by Contraception Method - Hormonal Contraceptives (Oral and Others) and Condoms Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 103: Indian Historic Review for Contraceptives by Contraception Method - Hormonal Contraceptives (Oral and Others) and Condoms Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 104: Indian 14-Year Perspective for Contraceptives by Contraception Method - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Hormonal Contraceptives (Oral and Others) and Condoms Markets for Years 2009, 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5c. REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

A.Market Analysis

Thailand Emerge as a Leading Global Condoms Exporter

Product Launches

Strategic Corporate Developments

Select Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 105: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Contraceptives by Contraception Method - Hormonal Contraceptives (Oral and Others) and Condoms Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 106: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Contraceptives by Contraception Method - Hormonal Contraceptives (Oral and Others) and Condoms Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 107: Rest of Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Contraceptives by Contraception Method - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Hormonal Contraceptives (Oral and Others) and Condoms Markets for Years 2009, 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



6. LATIN AMERICA

A.Market Analysis

Strategic Corporate Development

B.Market Analytics

Table 108: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Contraceptives by Geographic Region/Country - Brazil, and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 109: Latin American Historic Review for Contraceptives by Geographic Region/Country - Brazil, and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 110: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Contraceptives by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Brazil, and Rest of Latin America Markets for Years 2009, 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 111: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Contraceptives by Contraception Method - Hormonal Contraceptives (Oral and Others) and Condoms Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 112: Latin American Historic Review for Contraceptives by Contraception Method - Hormonal Contraceptives (Oral and Others) and Condoms Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 113: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Contraceptives by Contraception Method - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Hormonal Contraceptives (Oral and Others) and Condoms Markets for Years 2009, 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



6a. BRAZIL

A.Market Analysis

High National Regulation Standards

B.Market Analytics

Table 114: Brazilian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Contraceptives by Contraception Method - Hormonal Contraceptives (Oral and Others) and Condoms Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 115: Brazilian Historic Review for Contraceptives by Contraception Method - Hormonal Contraceptives (Oral and Others) and Condoms Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 116: Brazilian 14-Year Perspective for Contraceptives by Contraception Method - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Hormonal Contraceptives (Oral and Others) and Condoms Markets for Years 2009, 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



6b. REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Market Analysis

Table 117: Rest of Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Contraceptives by Contraception Method - Hormonal Contraceptives (Oral and Others) and Condoms Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 118: Rest of Latin American Historic Review for Contraceptives by Contraception Method - Hormonal Contraceptives (Oral and Others) and Condoms Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 119: Rest of Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Contraceptives by Contraception Method - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Hormonal Contraceptives (Oral and Others) and Condoms Markets for Years 2009, 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



7. REST OF WORLD

A.Market Analysis

Underdeveloped African Markets Present Huge Market Potential

South Africa: Government Programs Drive Popularity of Female Condoms

Product Launches

Strategic Corporate Developments

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited: A Major Israel-Based Company

B.Market Analytics

Table 120: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Contraceptives by Contraception Method - Hormonal Contraceptives (Oral and Others) and Condoms Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 121: Rest of World Historic Review for Contraceptives by Contraception Method - Hormonal Contraceptives (Oral and Others) and Condoms Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 122: Rest of World 14-Year Perspective for Contraceptives by Contraception Method - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Hormonal Contraceptives (Oral and Others) and Condoms Markets for Years 2009, 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



IV. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



Total Companies Profiled: 92 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 104) The United States (25) Canada (1) Japan (3) Europe (24) - France (3) - Germany (6) - The United Kingdom (5) - Italy (1) - Rest of Europe (9) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (43) Latin America (6) Africa (2)

