Global Contraceptives Industry

LONDON, June 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Contraceptives in US$ by the following Contraception Methods: Hormonal Contraceptives (Oral Contraceptives, & Other Hormonal Contraceptives), and Condoms.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.
The report profiles 92 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Afaxys, Inc.
- Agile Therapeutics, Inc.
- Allergan plc
- Ansell Limited
- Bayer AG
CONTRACEPTIVES MCP-2528 A GLOBAL STRATEGIC BUSINESS REPORT CONTENTS
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Contraceptives: Transforming Birth Control, Planned Parenthood, and Women™s Health
Table 1: Contraception Methods Relied on by Women in the 15-50 Age Group Worldwide (2016E): Percentage Share Breakdown for Female Sterilization, Implants, Injectables, IUDs, Male Condoms, Male Sterilization, Oral Pill, Withdrawal Method, and Others (Vaginal Barrier Methods) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Contraceptives Market: Fast Facts
The Vital Need to Curtail the Ballooning Global Population through Birth Control: The Fundamental Growth Driver
Effectiveness Index of Contraceptive Methods: Brief Details of Method, Efficacy Percentage, Benefits, Risks, and Availability
Unmet Contraception Needs Signals Huge Market Penetration Opportunities
Global Population Statistics: Unfurling the Market Potential
Table 2: World Population by Geographic Region (2000, 2010, 2015, 2020, 2030, 2040, and 2050) (in Millions) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 3: World Population (2015): Population and Percentage Share Breakdown by Age Group - Below 15 Years, 15-64 Years, Above 65 Years (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 4: 15-64 Year Population as a Percentage of Total Population for Major Countries: 2015
China & India: Two Countries with the Largest Sexually Active Population Offer Significant Growth Opportunities
Table 5: Ten Largest Populated Countries Worldwide (July 2015): Total Population (in Millions) by Age Group 0-14 Years, 15-59 Years, 60+ Years for China, India, USA, Indonesia, Brazil, Pakistan, Nigeria, Bangladesh, Russia and Mexico (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 6: Ten Largest Populated Countries Worldwide (July 2015): Percentage Population by Age Group 0-14 Years, 15-59 Years, 60+ Years for China, India, USA, Indonesia, Brazil, Pakistan, Nigeria, Bangladesh, Russia and Mexico (includes corresponding Graph/ Chart)
Global Market Outlook
2. COMPETITION
Table 7: Leading Condom Companies Worldwide (2016E): Percentage Market Share of Revenues for Reckitt Benckiser, Ansell, Church & Dwight, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Bayer™s Oral Contraceptive Pills: In the Midst of Controversies
Bayer™s œYasmin: A Resounding Brand Success Worldwide when Launched
Innovative Promotion Strategies Enhance Product Appeal
Aging Population Adds to Manufacturer Concerns
Manufacturers Capitalize on the Healthcare-Related Role of Contraceptives
Teen Population: A Lucrative Demographic Segment and the New Advertising Target
Supermarkets and Internet Gain Importance in Contraceptives Retail
3. MARKET TRENDS, ISSUES & DRIVERS
Condoms as a Powerful Tool against HIV/AIDS and Other STIs Witness Strong Growth in Demand
Condoms: Percentage Effectiveness of Protection against STDs
Table 8: Number of Individuals Living with HIV Worldwide in Millions: 2000, 2005, 2010 & 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 9: HIV Infection Statistics Worldwide (2015): Total Infected, Newly Infected, and Number of Deaths (in Millions) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 10: Global HIV Infection Statistics by Region (2015): Total Infected, Newly Infected, and Number of Deaths (in Thousands) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Study Reveals Positive Effects of Contraceptives on HIV- Infected Women
Contraceptive Innovations and Advancements: Spearheading Growth
Major Condom Innovations
Declining Prices and Increased Accessibility of Contraceptives Benefit Market Expansion
Despite Waning Popularity, Oral Contraceptives Continue to Sustain Market Domination
Research Findings In Favor of and Against the Pill
Rising Need to Develop Contraceptives for Men Drive Robust Research & Development
Efficacy and Reduction of Side Effects: Need of the Hour for Injectable Male Contraceptives
Evolving Designs and Features in Female Condoms Drive Surging Popularity and Growing Adoption
Select Female Condom Brands Worldwide: A Comparison
FC1 and FC2 from the Female Health Company
Female Condom from PATH
Other Major Developments in Female Condoms
Convenience and Cost Benefits Drive Healthy Growth in Demand for Intrauterine Devices
Characteristic Features of Intrauterine Devices (IUDs)
Key Challenges & Strategies to Overcome Problems
Increasing Standard of Living: A Key Growth Driver
Table 11: Global Middle Class Population by Geographic Region: Percentage Share Breakdown for 2010, 2020P & 2030P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Social Stigmas in Under Developed Countries Hamper Market Prospects
Major Hindrances for Widespread Usages of Condoms
Developing Countries Continue to Drive Current and Future Market Growth
Table 12: Global Contraceptives Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Value Sales) for 2015-2022: Asia-Pacific, Rest of World, Latin America, Europe, Canada, Japan, and USA (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Manufacturers Depend on Emerging Markets to Increase Sales Momentum
4. TRADE STATISTICS
Table 13: Global Exports of Chemical and Hormonal Contraceptives by Country (2015): Percentage Breakdown of Value Exports for Germany, Netherlands, Belgium, Hungary, Ireland, India, France, Brazil, Canada, Switzerland, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 14: Global Imports of Chemical and Hormonal Contraceptives by Country (2015): Percentage Breakdown of Value Imports for USA, Belgium, Canada, Russian Federation, Mexico, Italy, Germany, Spain, UK, Brazil, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 15: Global Exports of Sheath Contraceptives by Country (2015): Percentage Breakdown of Value Exports for Thailand, Malaysia, China, India, Hong Kong, China, Japan, UK, Hungary, Germany, Singapore, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 16: Global Imports of Sheath Contraceptives by Country (2015): Percentage Breakdown of Value Imports for China, Russian Federation, Brazil, USA, UK, Hong Kong, China, France, Italy, Germany, Singapore, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
5. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
6. PRODUCT LAUNCHES & APPROVALS
Allergan Launches Combination Oral Contraceptive Capsule Taytulla
Teva Pharmaceutical Launches Generic Oral Contraceptive RAJANITM
Amneal Pharmaceuticals Launches Generic Contraceptive Femynor
Tata Motors Launches Dipper Condom Brand
Agile Therapeutics Announces Advancement of Contraceptive Pipeline
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Receives USFDA Tentative Approval for Lo Loestrin Fe Generic
Karex Acquires TheyFit LLC, Rebrands Custom-Fit Condoms under ONE Brand
WomanCare Global Launches Female Condom in Zambia
DKT international Launches Fiesta Condoms in Tanzania
Lupin Receives FDA Approval to Market Generic Version of Warner Chilcott™s Generess Fe
Lupin Launches Generic Oral Contraceptive
Aurobindo Pharma Receives Approval to Market OC Levonorgestrel
PSI Malawi Launches Non-Latex ˜Whisper™ Female Condom
Pfizer Launches Sayana®Press in UK
Mylan Receives Approval to Market Generic Version of Bayer™s OC Yasmin
Teva Europe Launches Extended-Regimen OC Seasonique
Convex Corporation Launches ˜Convex™ Brand of Male Condoms
Teva Pharmaceuticals Announces Generic for Lomedia® 24 Fe
ONE® Condoms Launches VANISH„¢ Hyperthin® Condoms
Mylan N.V. Launches Generic Version of Seasonale Tablets
Bayer Indonesia Launches OC Based on Estradiol with Additional Benefits
Afaxys Pharmaceuticals Launches EContra„¢ EZ Emergency Contraceptive
Glenmark Generics Launches Ashlyna„¢ Extended-Cycle Oral Contraceptive
Afaxys Pharmaceuticals Launches Tarina„¢ Oral Contraceptive
Mylan Launches Generic Version of Warner Chilcott's Loestrin 24 Fe®
Lupin Pharmaceuticals Launches Nikki Oral Contraceptive Tablets
Starpharma Receives Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration Approval for VivaGel® Condom
MicroCHIPS Develops Remote Operable Contraceptive Implant
Teva Pharmaceutical Receives CHMP Positive Opinion for Seasonique®
Lupin Pharmaceuticals Launches Vyfemla„¢ Oral Contraceptive
Mylan Pharmaceutical Launches Generic Contraceptive Transdermal Patch Xulane
Consilient Health Launches Lucette® Oral Contraceptive
7. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
Female Health Company Receives Tender Award from Brazilian Municipality
Starpharma Holdings Signs License Agreement with Koushan Pharmed
Female Health Company Completes Merger with Aspen Park Pharmaceuticals
Teva Pharmaceuticals to sell Rights to 79 Pharmaceuticals
Starpharma Holdings Signs License Agreement with Shenyang Sky and Land
Karex Berhad Acquires UK-Based Pasante Healthcare
Mayne Pharma Group to Acquire Generic Drug Portfolio from Teva Pharmaceuticals
Bayer Partners with USAID for Better Local Accessibility of OC Microgynon Fe
Reckitt Benckiser Signs Agreement to Acquire Hypermarcas™ Condom Business
Karex Bhd™s Subsidiary Signs Agreement to Buy US Condom Maker TheyFit LLC
Bayer to Offer its Contraceptive Implant Jadelle at Half-Price in Poor Countries
Karex Expands Condoms Production Capacity
Mylan Laboratories Limited Acquires Women™s Healthcare Business from Famy Care
Merck Extends Access Pricing for Contraceptive Implants
Karex Acquires Medical-Latex (Dua) Sdn Bhd from Beiersdorf AG
Female Health Company Receives Tender Award through its Distributor Barrs Medical
Bayer HealthCare Enters into Alliance with Afaxys Regarding IUD Marketing
Afaxys Pharmaceuticals Enters into Partnership with Project Ruby
Mithra Pharmaceuticals Acquires Women™s Health Portfolio from Uteron Pharma
Gedeon Richter Enters into License and Distribution Agreement with Bayer for Contraceptive Patch
Pfizer Enters into Agreement to Expand Access to Sayana® Press in Poor Countries
Cupid Signs 10-year Condom Supply Agreement with Safeware & Co.
Reckitt Benckiser Group Acquires K-Y Brand from McNEIL-PPC
TTK Protective Devices Ltd to Merge with TTK Healthcare
8. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS
Afaxys, Inc. (USA)
Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (USA)
Allergan plc (Ireland)
Ansell Limited (Australia)
Bayer AG (Germany)
Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (USA)
Fuji Latex Co. Ltd. (Japan)
Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (USA)
Karex Berhad (Malaysia)
Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc. (USA)
Mankind Pharma Ltd. (India)
Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp. (UK)
Mayer Laboratories, Inc. (USA)
Okamoto Industries, Inc. (Japan)
Pfizer, Inc. (USA)
Piramal Enterprises Ltd. (India)
Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc. (UK)
Sagami Rubber Industries Co., Ltd. (Japan)
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Israel)
Thai Nippon Rubber Industry Co., Ltd. (Thailand)
The Female Health Company/Veru Healthcare (USA)
9. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 17: World Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Contraceptives by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 18: World Historic Review for Contraceptives by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 19: World 14-Year Perspective for Contraceptives by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
By Contraception Method:
Table 20: World Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Hormonal Contraceptives by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 21: World Historic Review for Hormonal Contraceptives by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 22: World 14-Year Perspective for Hormonal Contraceptives by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 23: World Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Hormonal Contraceptives by Type - Oral Contraceptives and Other Hormonal Contraceptives Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 24: World Historic Review for Hormonal Contraceptives by Type - Oral Contraceptives and Other Hormonal Contraceptives Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 25: World 14-Year Perspective for Hormonal Contraceptives by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Oral Contraceptives and Other Hormonal Contraceptives Markets for Years 2009, 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 26: World Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Oral Contraceptives by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 27: World Historic Review for Oral Contraceptives by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 28: World 14-Year Perspective for Oral Contraceptives by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 29: World Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Other Hormonal Contraceptives by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 30: World Historic Review for Other Hormonal Contraceptives by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 31: World 14-Year Perspective for Other Hormonal Contraceptives by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 32: World Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Condoms by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 33: World Historic Review for Condoms by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 34: World 14-Year Perspective for Condoms by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
III. MARKET
1. THE UNITED STATES
A.Market Analysis
Better Options and Newer Technologies in Contraception Drive Steady Market Growth
Quick Facts on Contraception
Relentless Promotional Programs Drive Market Adoption
Potential Revoking of Affordable Care Act Lead to Surge in Demand for LARC
Clinic Budgets Adversely Impacted by Heightened LARC Demand
Inefficiency of Existing Contraception Methods Offer Immense Opportunities for Intrauterine Devices (IUDs)
Measures to Overcome Lack of Awareness
Downfall of the Earlier Versions
Cost Factor
IUDs: Preferred Contraceptive among Doctors
FDA Issues New Guidance and Black Box Warning for Contraceptive Implants
Development of Effective and Safe Male Contraceptives: The Saga Continues .
Innovative and Advanced Female Contraceptives Boost Market Prospects
New Single-Size Diaphragm
Surging Popularity of Custom-Fit and Pleasure-Oriented Condoms Drive Faster Growth in Condom Sales
HIV/AIDS Incidence in the US: An Important Opportunity Indicator for Condoms
Table 35: Percentage of HIV/AIDS Cases in the US, by Gender: 1993-2029 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Competitive Landscape
Domestic Players Face Tough Competition from Foreign Brands
Condoms Market Highly Concentrated in the US
Table 36: Leading Condom Companies in the US (2015): Market Share Breakdown of Sales for Church and Dwight, Ansell America, Reckitt Benckiser, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 37: Condom Sales in the US Drug Stores by Leading Players (2015): Market Share Breakdown for Church and Dwight, Ansell America, Reckitt Benckiser, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 38: Leading Condom Brands in the US (2016): Percentage Share Breakdown for Durex, Trojan & Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Trade Statistics
Table 39: US Exports of Hormonal/Spermicidal Contraceptives by Destination Country (2015): Percentage Breakdown of Value Exports (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 40: US Imports of Hormonal/Spermicidal Contraceptives by Country of Origin (2015): Percentage Breakdown of Value Imports (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 41: US Exports of Sheath Contraceptives by Destination Country (2015): Percentage Breakdown of Value Exports (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 42: US Imports of Sheath Contraceptives by Country of Origin (2015): Percentage Breakdown of Value Imports (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Product Launches
Strategic Corporate Developments
Select Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 43: US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Contraceptives by Contraception Method - Hormonal Contraceptives (Oral and Others) and Condoms Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 44: US Historic Review for Contraceptives by Contraception Method - Hormonal Contraceptives (Oral and Others) and Condoms Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 45: US 14-Year Perspective for Contraceptives by Contraception Method - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Hormonal Contraceptives (Oral and Others) and Condoms Markets for Years 2009, 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
2. CANADA
A.Market Analysis
Trade Statistics
Table 46: Canadian Exports of Hormonal/ Spermicidal Contraceptives by Destination Country (2015): Percentage Breakdown of Value Exports (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 47: Canadian Imports of Hormonal/ Spermicidal Contraceptives by Country of Origin (2015): Percentage Breakdown of Value Imports (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 48: Canadian Exports of Sheath Contraceptives by Destination Country (2015): Percentage Breakdown of Value Exports (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 49: Canadian Imports of Sheath Contraceptives by Country of Origin (2015): Percentage Breakdown of Value Imports (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
B.Market Analytics
Table 50: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Contraceptives by Contraception Method - Hormonal Contraceptives (Oral and Others) and Condoms Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 51: Canadian Historic Review for Contraceptives by Contraception Method - Hormonal Contraceptives (Oral and Others) and Condoms Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 52: Canadian 14-Year Perspective for Contraceptives by Contraception Method - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Hormonal Contraceptives (Oral and Others) and Condoms Markets for Years 2009, 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
3. JAPAN
A.Market Analysis
Growing Overseas Demand Offer Major Boost to Japanese Condoms
Local Manufacturers Expand Capacity to Meet Growing Demand
Major Condom Brands in Japan
Crown and Beyond Seven
Kimono Condoms
Impact of Legalization of Oral Contraceptives
Select Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 53: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Contraceptives by Contraception Method - Hormonal Contraceptives (Oral and Others) and Condoms Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 54: Japanese Historic Review for Contraceptives by Contraception Method - Hormonal Contraceptives (Oral and Others) and Condoms Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 55: Japanese 14-Year Perspective for Contraceptives by Contraception Method - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Hormonal Contraceptives (Oral and Others) and Condoms Markets for Years 2009, 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4. EUROPE
Market Analysis
Table 56: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Contraceptives by Geographic Region/Country - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of European Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 57: European Historic Review for Contraceptives by Geographic Region/Country - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of European Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 58: European 14-Year Perspective for Contraceptives by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of European Markets for Years 2009, 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 59: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Contraceptives by Contraception Method - Hormonal Contraceptives (Oral and Others) and Condoms Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 60: European Historic Review for Contraceptives by Contraception Method - Hormonal Contraceptives (Oral and Others) and Condoms Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 61: European 14-Year Perspective for Contraceptives by Contraception Method - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Hormonal Contraceptives (Oral and Others) and Condoms Markets for Years 2009, 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4a. FRANCE
Market Analysis
Table 62: French Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Contraceptives by Contraception Method - Hormonal Contraceptives (Oral and Others) and Condoms Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 63: French Historic Review for Contraceptives by Contraception Method - Hormonal Contraceptives (Oral and Others) and Condoms Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 64: French 14-Year Perspective for Contraceptives by Contraception Method - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Hormonal Contraceptives (Oral and Others) and Condoms Markets for Years 2009, 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4b. GERMANY
A.Market Analysis
Strategic Corporate Development
Bayer AG: A Major Germany-based Company
B.Market Analytics
Table 65: German Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Contraceptives by Contraception Method - Hormonal Contraceptives (Oral and Others) and Condoms Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 66: German Historic Review for Contraceptives by Contraception Method - Hormonal Contraceptives (Oral and Others) and Condoms Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 67: German 14-Year Perspective for Contraceptives by Contraception Method - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Hormonal Contraceptives (Oral and Others) and Condoms Markets for Years 2009, 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4c. ITALY
A.Market Analysis
Product Launch
B.Market Analytics
Table 68: Italian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Contraceptives by Contraception Method - Hormonal Contraceptives (Oral and Others) and Condoms Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 69: Italian Historic Review for Contraceptives by Contraception Method - Hormonal Contraceptives (Oral and Others) and Condoms Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 70: Italian 14-Year Perspective for Contraceptives by Contraception Method - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Hormonal Contraceptives (Oral and Others) and Condoms Markets for Years 2009, 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4d. THE UNITED KINGDOM
A.Market Analysis
Contraceptives: A Mature Market
Table 71: Condom Usage in the UK (2015): Breakdown of Usage Rate by Gender and Age (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Durex: The Dominant Condom Brand in the UK
Product Launches
Strategic Corporate Developments
Select Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 72: The UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Contraceptives by Contraception Method - Hormonal Contraceptives (Oral and Others) and Condoms Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 73: The UK Historic Review for Contraceptives by Contraception Method - Hormonal Contraceptives (Oral and Others) and Condoms Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 74: The UK 14-Year Perspective for Contraceptives by Contraception Method - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Hormonal Contraceptives (Oral and Others) and Condoms Markets for Years 2009, 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4e. SPAIN
Market Analysis
Table 75: Spanish Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Contraceptives by Contraception Method - Hormonal Contraceptives (Oral and Others) and Condoms Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 76: Spanish Historic Review for Contraceptives by Contraception Method - Hormonal Contraceptives (Oral and Others) and Condoms Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 77: Spanish 14-Year Perspective for Contraceptives by Contraception Method - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Hormonal Contraceptives (Oral and Others) and Condoms Markets for Years 2009, 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4f. RUSSIA
A.Market Analysis
Lower Prices in Comparison to Oral Contraceptives Drive Faster Growth in Demand for Condoms
B.Market Analytics
Table 78: Russian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Contraceptives by Contraception Method - Hormonal Contraceptives (Oral and Others) and Condoms Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 79: Russian Historic Review for Contraceptives by Contraception Method - Hormonal Contraceptives (Oral and Others) and Condoms Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 80: Russian 14-Year Perspective for Contraceptives by Contraception Method - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Hormonal Contraceptives (Oral and Others) and Condoms Markets for Years 2009, 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4g. REST OF EUROPE
A.Market Analysis
Strategic Corporate Developments
Allergan plc - A Major Ireland-Based Company
B.Market Analytics
Table 81: Rest of European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Contraceptives by Contraception Method - Hormonal Contraceptives (Oral and Others) and Condoms Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 82: Rest of European Historic Review for Contraceptives by Contraception Method - Hormonal Contraceptives (Oral and Others) and Condoms Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 83: Rest of European 14-Year Perspective for Contraceptives by Contraception Method - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Hormonal Contraceptives (Oral and Others) and Condoms Markets for Years 2009, 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
5. ASIA-PACIFIC
A.Market Analysis
Large Populations in Asian Countries Turbo Charge Global Market Growth
China & India: Two Countries with the Largest Young Population Offer Significant Growth Opportunities
Table 84: Ten Largest Populated Countries Worldwide (July 2015): Total Population (in Millions) by Age Group 0-14 Years, 15-59 Years, 60+ Years for China, India, USA, Indonesia, Brazil, Pakistan, Nigeria, Bangladesh, Russia and Mexico (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 85: Ten Largest Populated Countries Worldwide (July 2015): Percentage Population by Age Group 0-14 Years, 15-59 Years, 60+ Years for China, India, USA, Indonesia, Brazil, Pakistan, Nigeria, Bangladesh, Russia and Mexico (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Rising HIV/AIDS Prevalence Drive Strong Demand for Condoms
Table 86: HIV/AIDS Stats in Asia (2014) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 87: Top Twelve Countries in Asia-Pacific with the Highest HIV Incidence (2012) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
B.Market Analytics
Table 88: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Contraceptives by Geographic Region/Country - China, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 89: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Contraceptives by Geographic Region/Country - China, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 90: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Contraceptives by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for China, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2009, 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 91: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Contraceptives by Contraception Method - Hormonal Contraceptives (Oral and Others) and Condoms Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 92: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Contraceptives by Contraception Method - Hormonal Contraceptives (Oral and Others) and Condoms Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 93: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Contraceptives by Contraception Method - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Hormonal Contraceptives (Oral and Others) and Condoms Markets for Years 2009, 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
5a. CHINA
A.Market Analysis
End of One-Child Policy: Only a Temporary Setback
Table 94: Total Population (Millions) in China: 1950, 2015, and 2030 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Key Trends in the Chinese Condoms Market
Imported Condoms: A Big Hit in China
Fight against HIV to Augur Well for Condoms Market
Chinese Condom Makers Eyeing Smaller Cities to Spruce up Sales
Counterfeit Products: A Bane for the Chinese Condoms Market
Trade Statistics
Table 95: Chinese Import and Export Data of Hormonal Contraceptives (2016, 2015 & 2014): Import/Export Volume (Kg) and Import/Export Value (US$ Million) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 96: Chinese Import and Export Data of Sheath Contraceptives (2016, 2015 & 2014): Import/Export Volume (Kg) and Import /Export Value (US$ Million) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Strategic Corporate Development
B.Market Analytics
Table 97: Chinese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Contraceptives by Contraception Method - Hormonal Contraceptives (Oral and Others) and Condoms Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 98: Chinese Historic Review for Contraceptives by Contraception Method - Hormonal Contraceptives (Oral and Others) and Condoms Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 99: Chinese 14-Year Perspective for Contraceptives by Contraception Method - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Hormonal Contraceptives (Oral and Others) and Condoms Markets for Years 2009, 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
5b. INDIA
A.Market Analysis
The Urgent Need for Population Control Drives Market Demand
Table 100: Total Population (Millions) in India: 1950, 2015, and 2030 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Innovative Media Campaigns Boost Condom Sales
Social Stigma Continues to Hamper Market Growth, Despite Improvements in Retailing
Indiscreet Usage of Emergency Contraceptive (EC) on the Rise
Table 101: Leading Condom Brands in India (2016): Percentage Share Breakdown for Durex, Kama Sutra, Manforce, Moods & Skore (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Product Launches
Strategic Corporate Developments
Select Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 102: Indian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Contraceptives by Contraception Method - Hormonal Contraceptives (Oral and Others) and Condoms Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 103: Indian Historic Review for Contraceptives by Contraception Method - Hormonal Contraceptives (Oral and Others) and Condoms Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 104: Indian 14-Year Perspective for Contraceptives by Contraception Method - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Hormonal Contraceptives (Oral and Others) and Condoms Markets for Years 2009, 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
5c. REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
A.Market Analysis
Thailand Emerge as a Leading Global Condoms Exporter
Product Launches
Strategic Corporate Developments
Select Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 105: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Contraceptives by Contraception Method - Hormonal Contraceptives (Oral and Others) and Condoms Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 106: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Contraceptives by Contraception Method - Hormonal Contraceptives (Oral and Others) and Condoms Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 107: Rest of Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Contraceptives by Contraception Method - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Hormonal Contraceptives (Oral and Others) and Condoms Markets for Years 2009, 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
6. LATIN AMERICA
A.Market Analysis
Strategic Corporate Development
B.Market Analytics
Table 108: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Contraceptives by Geographic Region/Country - Brazil, and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 109: Latin American Historic Review for Contraceptives by Geographic Region/Country - Brazil, and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 110: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Contraceptives by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Brazil, and Rest of Latin America Markets for Years 2009, 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 111: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Contraceptives by Contraception Method - Hormonal Contraceptives (Oral and Others) and Condoms Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 112: Latin American Historic Review for Contraceptives by Contraception Method - Hormonal Contraceptives (Oral and Others) and Condoms Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 113: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Contraceptives by Contraception Method - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Hormonal Contraceptives (Oral and Others) and Condoms Markets for Years 2009, 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
6a. BRAZIL
A.Market Analysis
High National Regulation Standards
B.Market Analytics
Table 114: Brazilian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Contraceptives by Contraception Method - Hormonal Contraceptives (Oral and Others) and Condoms Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 115: Brazilian Historic Review for Contraceptives by Contraception Method - Hormonal Contraceptives (Oral and Others) and Condoms Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 116: Brazilian 14-Year Perspective for Contraceptives by Contraception Method - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Hormonal Contraceptives (Oral and Others) and Condoms Markets for Years 2009, 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
6b. REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Market Analysis
Table 117: Rest of Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Contraceptives by Contraception Method - Hormonal Contraceptives (Oral and Others) and Condoms Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 118: Rest of Latin American Historic Review for Contraceptives by Contraception Method - Hormonal Contraceptives (Oral and Others) and Condoms Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 119: Rest of Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Contraceptives by Contraception Method - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Hormonal Contraceptives (Oral and Others) and Condoms Markets for Years 2009, 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7. REST OF WORLD
A.Market Analysis
Underdeveloped African Markets Present Huge Market Potential
South Africa: Government Programs Drive Popularity of Female Condoms
Product Launches
Strategic Corporate Developments
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited: A Major Israel-Based Company
B.Market Analytics
Table 120: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Contraceptives by Contraception Method - Hormonal Contraceptives (Oral and Others) and Condoms Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 121: Rest of World Historic Review for Contraceptives by Contraception Method - Hormonal Contraceptives (Oral and Others) and Condoms Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 122: Rest of World 14-Year Perspective for Contraceptives by Contraception Method - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Hormonal Contraceptives (Oral and Others) and Condoms Markets for Years 2009, 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
IV. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Total Companies Profiled: 92 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 104) The United States (25) Canada (1) Japan (3) Europe (24) - France (3) - Germany (6) - The United Kingdom (5) - Italy (1) - Rest of Europe (9) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (43) Latin America (6) Africa (2)
