Global Contract Biomanufacturing Services Market, 2020-2028: CMOs are Gaining Much Prominence to Meet the Increasing Demand for the Clinical and Commercial Supply of Biologics

DUBLIN, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Contract Biomanufacturing Services Global Market - Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The contract biomanufacturing services global market is expected to reach $57.1 billion by 2028 growing at a low teen CAGR from 2020 to 2028

There is a continued growth of the biopharmaceutical market which is expected to nearly double in the next 10 years. This is attributed to continued new product approvals, expansion of indications for current products, increasing awareness and adoption of these advanced biological products in the less-developed countries and increasing efficient therapeutic products demand from the aging population burdened with various kinds of chronic diseases like cancer, arthritis and genetic diseases in the U.S. and other major pharmaceutical markets.



Many blockbuster drugs in the verge of patent expirations is also giving room for many biosimilar (and bio-better) companies to enter into the global biopharmaceuticals market subsequently involving many CROs, CDMOs, and CMOs to enter into the picture to meet the huge volume demand of these biological products. Hence, there is every reason to assume that future growth in biopharmaceutical outsourcing will continue at a minimum of 14% in western countries to about 18% in Asian countries.



Nowadays, CMOs are gaining much prominence to meet the increasing demand for the clinical and commercial supply of biologics.



These bioservice providers have become an integral part of the rapidly expanding biopharma industry as they are equipped with the latest technological capabilities and expanded manufacturing capacities. By expanding manufacturing capacities or acquiring new facilities and thus adding novel, advanced and complementary capabilities, increased production capacities and expanded geographical reach to their services portfolio, CDMO's focus on becoming the single, strategic partner to their customers by providing cost-effective end-to-end biologics development and manufacturing services.



The contract biomanufacturing global market is dominated by North American region which commanded the largest revenue in 2020 and is expected to grow at a low teen CAGR during the forecasted period according to estimation. The Asia Pacific region is witnessing huge growth opportunities in terms of biologics outsourcing and many of the local CMOs are leading the way to make the region the most preferred destination for biologics outsourcing.



Some of the reasons for countries like China, South Korea and India becoming the favourite destinations for biologic outsourcing projects include the lower labor cost, availability of high technical expertise and huge manufacturing facilities and favorable, supportive government regulations related to contract biomanufacturing in these regions. Asia-Pacific region is the fastest growing region in the contract biomanufacturing global market in 2020 and is expected to grow at high teen CAGR during the forecasted period.



According to analysis, even though in-house biomanufacturing capacities still hold a major share of 67.8% in the biomanufacturing market, their capacity utilization rate is less compared to that of CMO's with a utilization rate of 65.5%. Most of the CMO's are currently utilizing mammalian culture techniques for the commercial, GMP production of biotherapeutics. Most of the CMO based biomanufacturing capacity is consolidated with major players like Samsung Biologics, Boehringer Ingelheim, Fujifilm and AbbVie.



The global medium penetration range of CMO biomanufacturing capacity is expected to increase immensely in the coming years attributed to the vast opportunity in the space and various capacity expansion projects being executed by the CMO's in response to the elevating biomanufacturing capacity demand.



The global bio-manufacturing outsourcing market is driven by factors such is driven by the increasing trend of outsourcing among the biopharmaceutical companies, availability of advanced bioprocessing capabilities among the contract bioservice providers and the escalating approval and adoption of biologics and the cost effective biosimilars among the value centric global patient pool leading to huge volume demand for biologics. Emergence of advanced biotherapeutics, increasing R&D investments by the biopharma companies, development of precision and orphan indication therapies and the persistently increasing prevalence of chronic, communicable and autoimmune diseases are also boosting contract biomanufacturing market growth.



There are certain restraints and threats as well which could potentially hamper the biomanufacturing outsourcing market. These include requirement of huge capital investment for capacity expansion, setting of cGMP compliant facilities and technology up-gradation, need to be compliant with intellectual property protection rights of biopharma companies, development and expansion of in-house biomanufacturing capacities, the trend of low volume biomanufacturing outsourcing and competition from the established and local CDMO's and stringent regulatory guidelines to be followed during the biomanufacturing.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Contract Biomanufacturing Services Global Market

1.1 Executive Summary



2 Market Analysis

2.1 Factors Influencing Market

2.1.1 Drivers and Opportunities

2.1.1.1 Increasing Trend of Biomanufacturing Outsourcing

2.1.1.2 Advanced Bioprocessing Capabilities of Contract Biomanufacturers

2.1.1.3 Emergence of Advanced Biotherapeutics

2.1.1.4 Escalating Approvals and Adoption of Biologics and Biosimilars

2.1.1.5 Increasing R&D Expenditures of Biopharma Companies

2.1.1.6 Increasing Prevalence of Chronic, Autoimmune and Communicable Diseases

2.1.1.7 Development of Personalized and Orphan Indication Therapies

2.1.2 Restraints and Threats

2.1.2.1 Increasing Focus on In-House Biologics Manufacturing

2.1.2.2 Huge Capital Investment for Capacity and Capability Expansion

2.1.2.3 Compliance With Stringent Regulatory Guidelines

2.1.2.4 Compliance With Intellectual Property Rights of Biopharma Companies

2.1.2.5 Competition and Trend of Outsourcing of Low Volume Manufacturing



3 Contract Biomanufacturing Services

3.1 Introduction

3.2 In House Vs Cmo Capacity

3.2.1 Global Biomanufacturing Capacity

3.2.2 Biologics Contract Manufacturing Organizations, by Phase

3.3 Contract Biomanufacturing, by Process

3.3.1 Biomanufacturing by Mammalian Cell Culture

3.3.2 Mammalian Cell Culture Biomanufacturing V/S Microbial and Other Cell Cultures

3.3.3 Biomanufacturing by Microbial Cell Culture

3.3.3.1 Microbial Cell Culture Cmo Biomanufacturing Capacity

3.3.4 Biomanufacturing by Other Cell Culture

3.4 Contract Biomanufacturing Global Market, by End-users

3.4.1 Contract Biomanufacturing of Diagnostics

3.4.2 Contract Biomanufacturing of Research Reagents

3.4.3 Contract Biomanufacturing of Therapeutics

3.4.3.1 Biomanufacturing of Antibodies

3.4.3.2 Biomanufacturing of Recombinant Proteins

3.4.3.3 Biomanufacturing of Vaccines

3.4.3.4 Others (Cell Therapy and Gene Therapy)

3.5 Biomanufacturing Outsourcing Global Market, by Region

3.6 Contract Biomanufacturing Organization Capacity Penetration

3.7 Competitive Landscape

3.7.1 Capacity Comparison

3.7.2 Contract Manufacturing Global Market Share, by Leading Players

3.7.3 Company Developments

3.7.3.1 Agreement

3.7.3.1 Expansion

3.7.3.1 Acquisition

3.7.3.1 Collaboration and Partnerships

3.7.3.1 Product Launch

3.7.3.2 Facility Approvals

3.7.3.3 Other Developments



4 Company Profiles

4.1 Overview

4.2 Financials

4.3 Service Portfolio

4.4 Key Developments

4.5 SWOT Analysis

AGC Inc.

Abbvie Inc. (Abbvie Contract Manufacturing)

Abzena plc

Boehringer Ingelheim International Gmbh

Catalent Inc.

Charles River Laboratories International Inc.

Cognate Bioservices Inc. (Cobra Biologics)

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation (Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnol0Gies)

Genscript Biotech Corporation

JSR Corporation

Lonza Group Ltd.

Merck Kgaa

Product Portfolio

Rentschler Biopharma Se

Samsung Biologics Co. Ltd.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Wuxi Biologics (Cayman) Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9kxl2n

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

